In the Suit, FRN Vs Ebere Jessica Nnamani, filed at the Federal High Court, Enugu with suit number: FHC/EN/CR/80/2017, the defendant was charged on a 2-count charge of harbouring a person under 12 years old as domestic help and requiring a person to do work that is injurious to her physical, social and psychological development, offences contrary to sections 23 (1)(a)&(b) of the TIPPEA Act 2015.



The trafficker was arrested on October 19th , 2017, for physically abusing a 7 year old girl from Ebonyi state living in her house, following a tip-off, and was arraigned on December 5th, 2017.



Delivering the judgment, the Presiding Judge, Justice Oghoghore pronounced her guilty as she pleaded guilty to the charges brought against her, and was subsequently sentenced as follows: Count 1: 1-6 months imprisonment with an option of fine of N50,000.00, and for the 2nd count: 12 months imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000.00.



The sentences are to run concurrently and the defendant is to be remanded in prison custody pending the payment of fine.



She will be punished for harbouring a child and making her work?



What then do we do to those in the south west who born children b only to abandon them to beg in the streets and become touts? Is it not an abuse?



What are they going to do to those who produce almajirins in their thousands and punish them by not feeding them? Is that one not abuse? 5 Likes

My people, wetin dey happen? Why? Why?? Why?? 1 Like

Between you and Sarrki nothing sensible has ever been posted by you two... Between you and Sarrki nothing sensible has ever been posted by you two... 4 Likes

The rate on how small small igbo girls are maltreat by their madam or their madam's husband this day is highly alarming.

Oga if you know someone in the SW who gave birth and abandoned their underage child pls report to NAPTIP



All these tins is buhari's fault, as for me Everyday i pray to God to Purnish buhari.

so with 150k,she will be freed.

Before some will come here and shout that feminist will not say anything. Let me the commission of feminists on Nairaland say that we highly detest such act. We believe that every child has a right to education and love. Any person found to be abusing a child must face the full wrath of the law whether male or female. Thank you.

