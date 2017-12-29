₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,355 members, 3,956,898 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 December 2017 at 10:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo (2987 Views)
I Have Been Abused Because Of Buhari’s Lopsided Appointments – Oyegun / Ibrahim Buba Gayius Jailed For 70 Years / PHOTOS: Male Teacher Physically Abused A Female Student (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 7:28pm
The fight against human trafficking yielded another result on Tuesday as the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) secured conviction against a human trafficker, 29 year old Ebere Jessica Nnamani from Enugu State. She was found guilty and sentenced for offences contrary to the Trafficking In Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration (TIPPEA) Act 2015.
In the Suit, FRN Vs Ebere Jessica Nnamani, filed at the Federal High Court, Enugu with suit number: FHC/EN/CR/80/2017, the defendant was charged on a 2-count charge of harbouring a person under 12 years old as domestic help and requiring a person to do work that is injurious to her physical, social and psychological development, offences contrary to sections 23 (1)(a)&(b) of the TIPPEA Act 2015.
The trafficker was arrested on October 19th , 2017, for physically abusing a 7 year old girl from Ebonyi state living in her house, following a tip-off, and was arraigned on December 5th, 2017.
Delivering the judgment, the Presiding Judge, Justice Oghoghore pronounced her guilty as she pleaded guilty to the charges brought against her, and was subsequently sentenced as follows: Count 1: 1-6 months imprisonment with an option of fine of N50,000.00, and for the 2nd count: 12 months imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000.00.
The sentences are to run concurrently and the defendant is to be remanded in prison custody pending the payment of fine.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/29-year-old-woman-physically-abused-little-girl-jailed-human-trafficking-photo.html
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 7:28pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by Sprumbabafather: 7:37pm
She will be punished for harbouring a child and making her work?
What then do we do to those in the south west who born children b only to abandon them to beg in the streets and become touts? Is it not an abuse?
What are they going to do to those who produce almajirins in their thousands and punish them by not feeding them? Is that one not abuse?
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by python1: 7:43pm
My people, wetin dey happen? Why? Why?? Why??
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by python1: 7:45pm
Sprumbabafather:
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by deco22(m): 8:03pm
python1:
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by yanabazee: 8:11pm
python1:
Between you and Sarrki nothing sensible has ever been posted by you two...
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by python1: 8:13pm
yanabazee:The thing touch am well well.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by abdelrahman: 9:00pm
The rate on how small small igbo girls are maltreat by their madam or their madam's husband this day is highly alarming.
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by firstolalekan(m): 9:58pm
Warders go enjoy bweast
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by donblade85555(m): 9:58pm
b
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by Spanner4(m): 9:59pm
See her face
She looks like expired battery
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by keepingmum: 10:00pm
Sprumbabafather:
Oga if you know someone in the SW who gave birth and abandoned their underage child pls report to NAPTIP
If you also hVe concerns about the almajiris in the north, pls report to the local imam at the mosque....Unfortunately, the almajiri system is enshrined in the Sharia system practiced widely across the north .
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by hazan041: 10:00pm
am I d only one that see those two boobs
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:01pm
All these tins is buhari's fault, as for me Everyday i pray to God to Purnish buhari.
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by arherfish: 10:04pm
firstolalekan:I know that people like you would be here
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by EmeeNaka: 10:04pm
so with 150k,she will be freed.
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by ettybaba(m): 10:04pm
Sprumbabafather:You're not intelligent. At all.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by davodyguy: 10:05pm
JaneMafrodite:
Including your written English, its Bihari's fault too.
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by tracyfemmmm: 10:05pm
Before some will come here and shout that feminist will not say anything. Let me the commission of feminists on Nairaland say that we highly detest such act. We believe that every child has a right to education and love. Any person found to be abusing a child must face the full wrath of the law whether male or female. Thank you.
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:08pm
davodyguy:comon shut ur gutter called mout der,
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by davodyguy: 10:09pm
JaneMafrodite:
Lol. Na buhari's Fault. No blame me
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by despam(m): 10:12pm
firstolalekan:
Is that one your problem?
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by Follysho707: 10:17pm
Sprumbabafather:
But what's SW got to do with a miscreant from SE behaving in a SE manner. The thing is, nobody.. not a single i.gbo would come forward to condemn comments of this nature... instead, they'll whine whenever it's being directed at them. They're always the ones to raise the dust and the ones to cry foul when a 'stance' is taken. Again, as much as I'm not an Ahmadu Bello fan... The man has sure been a huge asset to this nation by prophesying about these 'cannibals' from the SE.
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by Follysho707: 10:21pm
JaneMafrodite:
So typical of you people from 'that part' of the country. Not wanting to accept responsibilities for your own actions.... blaming everybody else but, yourselves. What's PMB got to do with an i.gbo lady maltreating/abusing a child ? I tire for dis Ndigbo folks sha!
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by leezzz: 10:24pm
python1:
|Re: Woman Who Physically Abused 7-year-old Girl Jailed For Human Trafficking. Photo by leezzz: 10:26pm
Follysho707:
(0) (Reply)
Living Faith Church (AKA Winners Chapel) Youth Leader Leads Robbery Gang. / Brazzers.com Hacked Database / China Sentences Nigerian To Death.
Viewing this topic: smartolala, johnbosco97(m), musabayokanu, Ayomidric(m), jeff1993, ashala(m), oshom09(m), ogedozie, tsannee(m), ogilivictor, ipobarecriminals, Hapi121(m), Valarmoghulis(m), btaliat(m), tokunarike(f), Godfirst89, wenimo, tootalk, sidnet, Emvico34 and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16