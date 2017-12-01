₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Libya returnee rejects Obaseki’s monthly stipend -says Libya is the best place to work
Posted By: Osagie Otabor, Benin
http://thenationonlineng.net/libya-returnee-rejects-obasekis-monthly-stipend-says-libya-best-place-work/
lalasticlala
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Homeboiy: 9:43pm
If to say u de Benin city
U go shock
Some group of guys today dey plan on how dem go enter Libya
I asked them if they haven't been hearing stories of those been sold there
They said e no concern them say naija no b country
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by bro4u: 9:43pm
send the motherf*ucker back to Libya, such ingrates deserves no rescue.
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by oloripelebe2: 9:45pm
Libya is the best
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Day11(m): 9:46pm
Salute
True Soldier
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 9:47pm
“The training from Obaseki is out of point. I don’t want to under go any training here in Edo. If I have my money, I will go to Lagos and start working immediately. I cannot collect N20,000 monthly from Obaseki.
Something tells me this man has a point. Besides, Obaseki had been unable to pay street sweepers for 7 months. They went on strike today. He should solve that problem first
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by kingjomezy(m): 9:48pm
Like for Nigeria, share for Libya
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Desyner: 9:48pm
Mumu, he worked for 600 dinas when kidnapped instead of 4000 dinas agreed and wants to go back.
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by kingjomezy(m): 9:49pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
I think so
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Arysexy(m): 9:52pm
Lol dude said Benin boys are lazy, must be an esan guy. Them beaf with Benin boys no be here
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by yanabazee: 9:58pm
Homeboiy:
All APC state governors have little or nothing to show in terms of state infrastructural development leaving the core indigenes to wallow in complete poverty...
They learn this from Buhari
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Homeboiy: 10:00pm
yanabazee:
But obaseki is rebuilding roads here
Maybe his working
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by yanabazee: 10:02pm
Homeboiy:He's completing Oshomole's village road... Maybe he's sleeping... He'll wake up come 2019!!
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by tsdarkside(m): 10:04pm
idiiot...with that much money he could have started a small business in nigeria....jonatanians,how far....??...
the guy ran away when jonathan was still in charge......
explain that to us.....
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by tsdarkside(m): 10:07pm
N20,000 monthly stipend is not enough....the moroon dont want to be in nigeria,...simple....let him go and die....
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by tsdarkside(m): 10:08pm
bro4u:
exactly....we shouldnt pity too much.....what nonesense....
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:14pm
D
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by tsdarkside(m): 10:15pm
the idioot paid N520,000 to even get to libya....how many of us have that much money...?....he was already rich in nigeria.....moroon....
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by eleojo23: 10:15pm
His village people are not through with him yet...
They are still blowing hot air into his brain...
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by arherfish: 10:15pm
Beggar with choice
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Krafty006: 10:15pm
learn a skill, it pays......I like his mentality.
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Einl(m): 10:16pm
Ewu means goat.
You see what poverty and stupidity can cause?
Goat means ewu.
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by seunny4lif(m): 10:17pm
Desyner:600 Dinas is almost 100K
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by olawamide042(m): 10:18pm
I met someone who was bent on going to Libya by all means....Different strokes for different folks..
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by ebothom(m): 10:18pm
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Spanner4(m): 10:18pm
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Titto93(m): 10:19pm
I just discovered a slowpoke, someone should take my name to Guinness world record.
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Dsov2016: 10:19pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
oga I thought street sweepers were contract staff under seedfor
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:19pm
Nnamdi kanu says wen am done with Nigeria hell will b a better place, and its Happening,
Very soon All of you will run out of NI ZOO RIA. hahahahahahaah
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by dieBYfire: 10:20pm
tsdarkside:
Dettol is 200naira, my 1dozen and drink all to the last drop ! If you are a specimen for madness I curse that spirit to DBF!
|Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki’s Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Homeboiy: 10:21pm
yanabazee:
Well since he took over the museum hasn't been working
Na grass full there
Them don turn there to bar
