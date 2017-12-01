₦airaland Forum

Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by ijustdey: 9:39pm
Libya returnee rejects Obaseki’s monthly stipend -says Libya is the best place to work


Posted By: Osagie Otabor, Benin






A 27-year old Libya deportee, Obehi Diamond, has described Libya as the best country where a young man can work and earn good money if there was a central government in the country.

Obehi said he lost all his earnings and savings in Libya because there was no way he could send money back to Nigeria.

He said he was tricked to Libya by a lady he gave N520,000 to take him to Europe in 2011 by flight but the woman abandoned him in Libya.

Speaking to our reporter in Benin City, Obehi said he was kidnapped four times but he bailed himself out with 4000 dinars on each occasion but never contemplated going to Europe because work was good for him in Libya.

Obehi stated that he would not attend any training organised by the Edo State Government because he was already a professional.

He said the N20,000 monthly stipend Governor Godwin Obaseki promised to pay Libya deportees was not what many of them need but good tools to start life again.

His words, “I left Nigeria in 2012. I paid money for flight but the women betrayed me and took me through land to Libya. I paid her N520,000 in 2011. She kept on promising me that I will soon leave. She later asked me to go to Libya that there was somebody to receive me until I will leave for Europe. When I got to Libya, Richard told me I could not travel by air because there is on government in Libya.

“I started working in Libya and earning 1,500dinars every month but Richard was collecting 1000 dinars every month from the money. He kept collecting money from me for four months.

“I later told him that I cannot be working and he will be collecting the money. Richard told my boss to stop paying me. He told me to leave his house and I started sleeping in the street inside abandoned vehicles.

I later met a boy who took me to his house in a mechanic workshop. I got a job somewhere and was earning 2000 dinars. From there I was sending money to my parents in Nigeria to take care off themselves. My friend found a job for me in Tripoli and I was working well.

“In 2014, I was going to take measurement for a job, policemen stop the vehicle I was in. I was the only black inside. After interrogation, they tore my papers.

I spent eight months in four different prisons. I got a phone to call my friend and he told me to look for a policeman to bail me out. In Libya, there is no lawyer to bail you. A policeman helped me out and I paid him 120,000 dinars. I started working again in Tripoli till 2016 when fight started. I found another place to work in downtown due to fighting in Tripoli.

After a month, I asked my boss to calculate the money and it was 4000 dinars. He wanted it pay me 600 dinars and I refused. I stopped the work because I am a professional. I could get work easily because people used to call me for work. The man pursued me and said I must work for him. He took thugs to pursue me and for my safety I decided to work for 600 dinars.

“When I was arrested in Tripoli, I spent 15 months in prison before I was deported. I was not planning to go to Europe. In Libya, there is work. Libya is the best country in aspect of money and work. There is no country to compare to Libya. The problem is the lack of government. Libya is the best place for a young man to work and survive. There is money in Libya if you are a good workman. There is future in Libya for those that are not lazy.

“Since 2015, there was no means to send money home. Libyans know that we blacks do keep money at home. When they caught me, they went to my house to collect my money. They took my property. I lost everything. They took huge money from me. If I had come home with that money, I would not have depend on government to help me, I will just open my shop immediately.

“If the state government help me to open my shop, I will not think of traveling again. The pattern of aluminum work in Libya is different so I had to learn from an Egyptian.

“There is nobody that go to Libya that does not have skills except the Benin boys. The Benin boys are lazy. I don’t play with my work when I was in Libya even on Fridays.

“The training from Obaseki is out of point. I don’t want to under go any training here in Edo. If I have my money, I will go to Lagos and start working immediately. I cannot collect N20,000 monthly from Obaseki.

That is no money. That is what I work in Libya in two days. I don’t need any training.

What I need is money to start off. My fiancée is still in prison in Libya. I am expecting her to be brought back soon.”


Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Homeboiy: 9:43pm
If to say u de Benin city

U go shock

Some group of guys today dey plan on how dem go enter Libya

I asked them if they haven't been hearing stories of those been sold there

They said e no concern them say naija no b country

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by bro4u: 9:43pm
send the motherf*ucker back to Libya, such ingrates deserves no rescue.

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by oloripelebe2: 9:45pm
angry

Libya is the best grin

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Day11(m): 9:46pm
Salute

True Soldier

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 9:47pm
“The training from Obaseki is out of point. I don’t want to under go any training here in Edo. If I have my money, I will go to Lagos and start working immediately. I cannot collect N20,000 monthly from Obaseki
.

Something tells me this man has a point. Besides, Obaseki had been unable to pay street sweepers for 7 months. They went on strike today. He should solve that problem first

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by kingjomezy(m): 9:48pm
Like for Nigeria, share for Libya

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Desyner: 9:48pm
Mumu, he worked for 600 dinas when kidnapped instead of 4000 dinas agreed and wants to go back.

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by kingjomezy(m): 9:49pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
.

Something tells me this man has a point. Besides, Obaseki had been unable to pay street sweepers for 7 months. They went on strike today. He should solve that problem first

I think so
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Arysexy(m): 9:52pm
Lol dude said Benin boys are lazy, must be an esan guy. Them beaf with Benin boys no be here

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by yanabazee: 9:58pm
Homeboiy:
If to say u de Benin city

U go shock

Some group of guys today dey plan on how dem go enter Libya

I asked them if they haven't been hearing stories of those been sold there

They said e no concern them say naija no b country

All APC state governors have little or nothing to show in terms of state infrastructural development leaving the core indigenes to wallow in complete poverty...

They learn this from Buhari

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Homeboiy: 10:00pm
yanabazee:


All APC state governors have little or nothing to show in terms of state infrastructural development leaving the core indigenes to wallow in complete poverty...

They learn this from Buhari

But obaseki is rebuilding roads here

Maybe his working tongue
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by yanabazee: 10:02pm
Homeboiy:

But obaseki is rebuilding roads here
Maybe his working tongue
He's completing Oshomole's village road... Maybe he's sleeping... He'll wake up come 2019!!
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by tsdarkside(m): 10:04pm
idiiot...with that much money he could have started a small business in nigeria....jonatanians,how far....??...

the guy ran away when jonathan was still in charge......

explain that to us.....

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by tsdarkside(m): 10:07pm
N20,000 monthly stipend is not enough....the moroon dont want to be in nigeria,...simple....let him go and die....

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by tsdarkside(m): 10:08pm
bro4u:
send the motherf*ucker back to Libya, such ingrates deserves no rescue.


exactly....we shouldnt pity too much.....what nonesense....

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:14pm
D
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by tsdarkside(m): 10:15pm
the idioot paid N520,000 to even get to libya....how many of us have that much money...?....he was already rich in nigeria.....moroon....

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by eleojo23: 10:15pm
His village people are not through with him yet...

They are still blowing hot air into his brain...

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by arherfish: 10:15pm
Beggar with choice
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Krafty006: 10:15pm
learn a skill, it pays......I like his mentality.
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Einl(m): 10:16pm
Ewu means goat.

You see what poverty and stupidity can cause?

Goat means ewu.
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by seunny4lif(m): 10:17pm
Desyner:
Mumu, he worked for 600 dinas when kidnapped instead of 4000 dinas agreed and wants to go back.
600 Dinas is almost 100K
grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by olawamide042(m): 10:18pm
I met someone who was bent on going to Libya by all means....Different strokes for different folks..
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by ebothom(m): 10:18pm
undecided
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Spanner4(m): 10:18pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Titto93(m): 10:19pm
I just discovered a slowpoke, someone should take my name to Guinness world record.
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Dsov2016: 10:19pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
.

Something tells me this man has a point. Besides, Obaseki had been unable to pay street sweepers for 7 months. They went on strike today. He should solve that problem first

oga I thought street sweepers were contract staff under seedfor
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:19pm
Nnamdi kanu says wen am done with Nigeria hell will b a better place, and its Happening,
Very soon All of you will run out of NI ZOO RIA. hahahahahahaah
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by dieBYfire: 10:20pm
tsdarkside:
idiiot...with that much money he could have started a small business in nigeria....jonatanians,how far....??...

the guy ran away when jonathan was still in charge......

explain that to us.....

Dettol is 200naira, my 1dozen and drink all to the last drop ! If you are a specimen for madness I curse that spirit to DBF! grin
Re: Libya Returnee Rejects Obaseki's Monthly Stipend; Libya Best Place To Work (pic) by Homeboiy: 10:21pm
yanabazee:


He's completing Oshomole's village road...
Maybe he's sleeping... He'll wake up come 2019!!


Well since he took over the museum hasn't been working

Na grass full there

Them don turn there to bar

