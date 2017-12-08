Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emma Nyra Flashes Her Pants As She Bend Down To Perform On Stage (3263 Views)

Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics / Fans Slam Simi For Showing Her Pants [PICS+VIDEO] / Di'ja Flashes Her Baby And Wedding Ring In New Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/emma-nyra-flashes-her-pants-as-she-bend-down-to-perform-on-stage The Nigerian Entertainment Awards held about a week ago in the USA, however new photos emerging from the award shows some of the drama that went on during the show. Nigerian singer,Emma Nyra flashes her bulged pant while performing thereby giving the guests more than their tickets worth. 1 Like

More

The way these women think so highly of this their body, nothing dey head of fish mehn.



After the ejaculate, you would care very little of who's beside you; whether it's Omotola, toto dike or Emma whareva.. U'd just sleep.



If most guys would be like me and stay focused, these brazen acts of shame and shenanigans would be extinguished. 23 Likes 4 Shares

Someone's mother

The pussy is fleshy and huge... wow lol 2 Likes

hmmm







see as dey tin dey smell

Jagermeister:

The way these women think so highly of this their body, nothing dey head of fish mehn.



After the ejaculate, you would care very little of who's beside you; whether it's Omotola, toto dike or Emma whareva.. U'd just sleep.



If most guys would be like me and stay focused, these brazen acts of shame and shenanigans would be extinguished. My dear, when you're done condemning the place you came out of, you'll still end up going into it. Wake up!. My dear, when you're done condemning the place you came out of, you'll still end up going into it. Wake up!. 9 Likes

See as pu§§y gallant..

kimbraa:

My dear, when you're done condemning the place you came out of, you'll still end up going into it. Wake up!.

What do you mean What do you mean 2 Likes

I wonder what we are going to see in the next 10 years. I pray not to have female children. 1 Like

kimbraa:

My dear, when you're done condemning the place you came out of, you'll still end up going into it. Wake up!.

Truth hurts.



Deal with it.



DON'T wake up!



Ps- the individual above me hopes not to have any female children, it's people like you that refuel his ODD decision(s). As wrong as it is to have a bias against any gender, this pure dirty behaviour of women in this generation is unbecoming and that's why this dude won't want nothing to do raising girls even though they would his (that's if his wife doesn't fvck her boss and bring the bastard child home).



Once more; deal with the truth! It's the first step to redemption! Truth hurts.Deal with it.DON'T wake up!Ps- the individual above me hopes not to have any female children, it's people like you that refuel his ODD decision(s). As wrong as it is to have a bias against any gender, this pure dirty behaviour of women in this generation is unbecoming and that's why this dude won't want nothing to do raising girls even though they would his (that's if his wife doesn't fvck her boss and bring the bastard child home).Once more; deal with the truth! It's the first step to redemption! 1 Like

Jagermeister:





Truth hurts.



Deal with it.



Don't wake up! What truth?. You've been digging smelly puna so I understand your pains. What truth?. You've been digging smelly puna so I understand your pains. 9 Likes

kimbraa:

What truth?. You've been digging smelly puna so I understand your pains.

Be that as it may.



The joke's on you! Be that as it may.The joke's on you!

Achana alert!!!

biggie10:





What do you mean

She means that she sells her 'puna' and she enjoys doing it.



They keep conceptualising a meaning to themselves and hope to be treated fairly as humans while perpetually projecting themselves as sex-objects.



Sad reality. Lol. She means that she sells her 'puna' and she enjoys doing it.They keep conceptualising a meaning to themselves and hope to be treated fairly as humans while perpetually projecting themselves as sex-objects.Sad reality. Lol. 1 Like

if she like make she Unclad she doesn't even have a hit track who know her self

Abeg next!!!!!!

kimbraa:

My dear, when you're done condemning the place you came out of, you'll still end up going into it. Wake up!.

Big pussy

Jagermeister:

The way these women think so highly of this their body, nothing dey head of fish mehn.



After the ejaculate, you would care very little of who's beside you; whether it's Omotola, toto dike or Emma whareva.. U'd just sleep.



If most guys would be like me and stay focused, these brazen acts of shame and shenanigans would be extinguished. wetin dey woman body wey una dey hype like this if i show my boxers you go write this kind long article? wetin dey woman body wey una dey hype like this if i show my boxers you go write this kind long article?

Advanced olosho!



Anything to make her popular Na waAnything to make her popular

Hmm flash wetin when the pant is already outside befor

I like meaty women d pussy is fat and fleshyI like meaty women

Only lord knows wah she's singing

MhizzAJ:

Na wa

Anything to make her popular



What made u think so,she's already popular,

This lady is different from what you think,most ladies show off their Nunu without having anything in mind as to our thought.. What made u think so,she's already popular,This lady is different from what you think,most ladies show off their Nunu without having anything in mind as to our thought..

bad gal keeping 'things up' iykwim

Sorry I've got to say this here that; Nigerian Christians are part of the most hateful people on this planet. From bastards like fani kayode to useless people following his steps. These people are the problem of NIGERIA. They hate people of other faiths and even hate themselves that attend other congregations, just imagine that. I wonder what the pastors tell them in church. This is jus some of them not all tho.

NEHLIVE:

More

People should not complain.



E no concern u.



Look and go.





Is that not Margot I am seeing there? Is that not Margot I am seeing there?