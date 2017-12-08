Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Babangida To Atiku: "Forget Your Presidential Ambition". Angry Atiku Shuns Press (2182 Views)

2019 Presidency: Angry Atiku shuns press, others after talks with IBB





Journalists and supporters of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar were, yesterday, shocked after the former vice-president came out from a meeting with former President Ibrahim Babangida with a long face reflective of a RED CARD shown to his 2019 presidential aspiration.



Atiku, who arrived Minna airport to a cheerful reception from his supporters, breezed past the same supporters after a one and half hour closed-door meeting with Babangida during which the latter was said to have asked him to forget his presidential aspiration.



Atiku meets Babangida



The former Vice President arrived the Minna International Airport in a private aircraft, marked T7AAA, at about 12.15 p.m.



He was met at the Airport by Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, and a team of PDP officials, led by the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu; the state party chairman, Tanko Beji, among others.



Atiku then proceeded to greet scores of supporters who had been waiting to welcome him but had not been allowed by airport security personnel to approach the tarmac.



Following the airport ceremonies, he immediately drove straight to the former Military President’s uphill mansion and on arrival, was ushered into one of the sitting rooms.



After the exchange of pleasantries, Atiku, Babangida and former Governor Aliyu were left alone.



Vanguard gathered that after spending about 45 minutes in the meeting, Aliyu was also excused out of the sitting room, leaving only Atiku and Babangida who stayed together for another one and half hours.



Though none of the two men spoke at the end of the meeting, Vanguard reliably gathered that the ambition of the former president hit a brick wall as Gen. Babangida was said to have advised him to drop his presidential ambition .



Atiku, who was besieged by anxious journalists immediately after the long meeting, snubbed them as his security aides prevented them from even going close to him.



“Please pave way; he is not ready to speak with you,’’ the body guards chorused, as their boss made straight for his waiting vehicle that drove him to the airport.



At the airport, the former Vice President also shunned party supporters and journalists who had waited patiently to bid him bye-bye.



Wearing a long face , the former vice president walked straight into the aircraft; a development Vanguard gathered arose from the negative nod from President Babangida to his presidential aspiration.



Culled from Vanguard Newspaper



This news will harm Biafrans. AtikuChukwu see ya life.



But wait o! This country is run by a canal of ex military generals.

Below the belt. Ouch!

They are now searching for him IBB don buy better marketThey are now searching for him

Thunder fire IBB...mtcheewww....useless corruption master. Atiku should please pursue his constitutional rights and not listen to people who never won even a local council election in Nigeria. IBB is not a Democrat and has not earned the right to lecture anybody on democracy, he should be serving jail time for coup plotting and looting of the treasury. Nonsense. fool. 9 Likes

From Vanguard?

From Vanguard?

I call BS

Please let all these old men go and rest. Nawa o

odiks:

Journalists and supporters of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar were, yesterday, shocked after the former vice-president came out from a meeting with former President Ibrahim Babangida with a long face reflective of a RED CARD shown to his 2019 presidential aspiration.



Atiku, who arrived Minna airport to a cheerful reception from his supporters, breezed past the same supporters after a one and half hour closed-door meeting with Babangida during which the latter was said to have asked him to forget his presidential aspiration.



Culled from Vanguard Newspaper



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/angry-atiku-shuns-press-others-after-talks-with-ibb/



Lying wonders of the Yoruba media Lying wonders of the Yoruba media 8 Likes

100 years we would still be ruled by these corrupt mofo 2 Likes

All these Lagos-Ibadan Ewedu media propaganda houses will not deter our man, Chief Athiefcrook from getting the 2019 flight ticket back to Adamawa.



Na by force to smile. At least bros don smile with de crowd before him see IBB.





Journalists and supporters of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar were, yesterday, shocked after the former vice-president came out from a meeting with former President Ibrahim Babangida with a long face reflective of a RED CARD shown to his 2019 presidential aspiration.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/angry-atiku-shuns-press-others-after-talks-with-ibb/

2 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is not an option in 2019. He is already old enough to go and rest in Daura. 7 Likes

ibedun:

This news will harm Biafrans. AtikuChukwu see ya life.



But wait o! This country is run by a canal of ex military generals. So Ibb is the new kingmaker and no more Obj?



And you really believe even if Ibb advised Atiku against his ambition, that would now cause Atiku to betray his emotions in public?? Atiku is nowhere near the intolerant sadist in aso rock who has won a medal as the most bitter and vindictive Nigeria president ever liveth!! So Ibb is the new kingmaker and no more Obj?And you really believe even if Ibb advised Atiku against his ambition, that would now cause Atiku to betray his emotions in public?? Atiku is nowhere near the intolerant sadist in aso rock who has won a medal as the most bitter and vindictive Nigeria president ever liveth!! 10 Likes

What sort of assumptive journalism is this?? 8 Likes

But atiku have the support and mandate of the party executives council to speak to pdp. What is the relevance of IBB in his ambition? 4 Likes

I guess his ambition is dead on arrival to IBB.

LordAA:

Please let all these old men go and rest. Nawa o

Why should they go and rest when you are not saving your money and contributing to a political party in order to identify and support candidates that will not owe allegiance to godfathers











Why should they go and rest when you are notthat will not owe allegiance to godfathers 2 Likes

I don't know how the dynamics of 2019 presidential election will play out. But one thing I know is that it will become harder for any corrupt person to become a president of Nigeria.



Buhari has set a precedent with his Integrity and Nigerians are enlightened that they have the power to vote out corrupt person. 14 Likes 3 Shares

CharlotteFlair:

So Ibb is the new kingmaker and no more Obj?





Wetin him dey find for ibb house?

edoman2016:

I don't know how the dynamics of 2019 presidential election will play out. But one thing I know is that it will become harder for any corrupt person to become a president of Nigeria.



Gbam.

Sail On Atiku We are solidly behind you

this is just a mere a distractions, nothing will stop me from Atikulating in 2019 4 Likes

Hia.. . Hia.. .

yemaldo:



Does this Atikulate the question?

K

The same old men



The same old men

One old thief going for consultation with another old thief and we the youth are killing ourselves online

honourhim:





Lying wonders of the Yoruba media

Vanguard is owned by Delta State Indigene. Vanguard is a Pro PDP media

honourhim:





Lying wonders of the Yoruba media

So Vanguard newspapers too is a Yoruba media house. You see as your life and Atikuchukwu dey go inside red sea? Obasanjo said Atikuchukwu cannot be Nigeria's president, IBB too just said that Atikuchukwu should go and be Biafra president. IBB is Abdulsalami Abubakar's cousin, so they speak with one thieving voice.



So Vanguard newspapers too is a Yoruba media house. You see as your life and Atikuchukwu dey go inside red sea? Obasanjo said Atikuchukwu cannot be Nigeria's president, IBB too just said that Atikuchukwu should go and be Biafra president. IBB is Abdulsalami Abubakar's cousin, so they speak with one thieving voice.

Now, tell me, are you still expecting God to write it on the sky? Atikuchukwu can only be president of pigs and idiots.

IBB wan make flatinooos get heart attack