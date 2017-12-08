Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy (4898 Views)

Gist from Praizeupdates

Two area father spotted together. What a nice combo.

Lol.... This Charly Boy sef 3 Likes

nawao 1 Like

Obj : hmm hope say this pikin no go eat me today, Sha snap and carry your were dey go 9 Likes

Need not to tell mr obj bros charlie na gay. Well mr obj is not to young to wear diapers. His mates are wearing size xxl . 1 Like

for obj mind be say: see this yeye pikin you no go behave like human being 2 Likes

jieta:

lol....no be human being b4



lol....no be human being b4

Lol! See as baba just calm.

Look cool

Obasanjo: "Which kind wahala be this" 1 Like

lol obj

How recent is this picture?

the respect obasanjo commands closing his mouth, charly gây can't command such no matter how wide he opens his mouth







This picture reminds me of wan dry friend of mine who would crack a supposed joke opening his mouth wide, laughing his asś out, with spit all over his mouth and I'm just there like Obj wondering what the fùck he just said 1 Like

memee

FUNNY

Baba don fear die. So somebody still fit scare Baba like this

Baba and Charly Boy lol.

That expression on OBJ's face is priceless... 1 Like

this one na mad man ooo

Obj be like, why them allow this boy to see me. 1 Like

Baba and mad man

Who be this one now





Lol..u for say no now...see as him keep face like pikin Wey them beat well well.

SPEECHLESS

I thought opposites should repel.....

talk2percy:

Babu... O ya take

OBJ BE LIKE SEE ME SEE WAHALA. MAY I GENTLE. NA TO BEHAVE HUMBLE MAKE DIS GUY ANGER NO SWALLOW ME