|Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by Mrop(m): 7:34am
Two area father spotted together. What a nice combo.
1 Like
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by Mrop(m): 7:35am
Lol.... This Charly Boy sef
3 Likes
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by Partnerbiz: 7:42am
nawao
1 Like
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by babfet(m): 7:53am
Obj : hmm hope say this pikin no go eat me today, Sha snap and carry your were dey go
9 Likes
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by NwaChibuzor33: 7:54am
Need not to tell mr obj bros charlie na gay. Well mr obj is not to young to wear diapers. His mates are wearing size xxl .
1 Like
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by jieta: 8:38am
for obj mind be say: see this yeye pikin you no go behave like human being
2 Likes
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:12pm
jieta:lol....no be human being b4
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by kay29000(m): 2:14pm
Lol! See as baba just calm.
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by dollyjoy(f): 2:14pm
Look cool
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by Holamidhe(m): 2:14pm
Obasanjo: "Which kind wahala be this"
1 Like
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by orion7: 2:14pm
lol obj
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by pol23: 2:14pm
How recent is this picture?
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by Heywhizzy(m): 2:14pm
the respect obasanjo commands closing his mouth, charly gây can't command such no matter how wide he opens his mouth
This picture reminds me of wan dry friend of mine who would crack a supposed joke opening his mouth wide, laughing his asś out, with spit all over his mouth and I'm just there like Obj wondering what the fùck he just said
1 Like
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by goodyvin02(m): 2:15pm
memee
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by seunmohmoh(f): 2:15pm
FUNNY
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by sammyj: 2:15pm
Baba don fear die. So somebody still fit scare Baba like this
1 Like
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by tooth4tooth: 2:15pm
Baba and Charly Boy lol.
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by hotboz: 2:15pm
That expression on OBJ's face is priceless...
1 Like
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by sltn(m): 2:15pm
this one na mad man ooo
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by haryorbarmie83(m): 2:16pm
Obj be like, why them allow this boy to see me.
1 Like
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by olusola200: 2:16pm
Baba and mad man
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by Realkenny(m): 2:17pm
Who be this one now
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by donblade85555(m): 2:17pm
Obasanjo is really cute oh
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by talk2percy(m): 2:17pm
Come, wetin dey worry baba, nah by force to snap with him Lol..u for say no now...see as him keep face like pikin Wey them beat well well.
1 Like
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by DivinelyBlessed: 2:19pm
SPEECHLESS
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by temitemi1(m): 2:19pm
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by soulfood(m): 2:20pm
I thought opposites should repel.....
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by Boyooosa(m): 2:26pm
talk2percy:Babu... O ya take
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by Afritop(m): 2:26pm
OBJ BE LIKE SEE ME SEE WAHALA. MAY I GENTLE. NA TO BEHAVE HUMBLE MAKE DIS GUY ANGER NO SWALLOW ME
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by Fukafuka: 2:36pm
|Re: Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy by Fukafuka: 2:36pm
