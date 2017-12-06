₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by nwakibie3(m): 7:44am
Popular billionaire prince, Arthur Eze, has been sued for £1.8 million by a couple who claimed they were left stranded after he pulled out of buying their £5million mansion.
Daily Mail reports that the couple, identified as Richard and Deborah Conway, told a High Court that they were left stranded after Prince Eze pulled out of buying their £5million mansion.
According to them, they were already committed to buying a house in Cambridge and had to take out an expensive bridging loan when the deal with Prince Eze was no longer tenable.
The couple claims they were forced to sell their home at a reduced price of £4.2 million, and are suing the prince to recover losses as well as “family expenses”.
However Prince Eze, who is said to be worth £2 billion, denied breaching his contract with the couple. He has also counter-sued Mr. and Mrs Conway for the return of a £500,000 deposit.
Mr Conway, 62, said he and his wife wanted to “pay off all our debts and start again” with an eye on retirement when they put their home up for sale for £5 million.
Their lawyer, Matthew Collings, said: “It was necessary for them to obtain bridging finance to fill the huge hole left by Prince Eze’s failure to complete, and failure to pay the balance of the purchase price.”
The court heard they exchanged contracts for the nine-bedroom home in August 2015, but Prince Eze had been acting through a “go-between” and had never seen the house.
The 62-year-old prince, the founder of oil firm Atlas Oranto Petroleum, paid a 10 per cent deposit of £500,000 but now alleges the deal was void because the Conways agreed to pay the agent a “secret commission” to secure the sale.
The Conways, who denied any inappropriate conduct, said the agent contacted them initially without Prince Eze’s knowledge and later raised the prospect of a £75,000 agent’s fee.
They claim the agent then “threatened to scupper the deal” unless he was paid.
Testifying in court, Prince Eze said he had good intentions when he agreed to buy the house; stressing that he wanted “a genuine investment in the UK”.
“I wasn’t concerned about the price but I was concerned about people being open,” he said.
“I thought there was something funny going on,” he added.
The Prince rejected a suggestion he had pulled out of the deal because of a drastic drop in oil prices.
Judge Andrew Keyser QC reserved his judgement to a later date.
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by python1: 7:57am
What is it that should be said about my people to hasn't been said? Now na to just dey laugh jare. E be like say na blood e dey See him gorimakpa like grinding stone.
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by LessNoise(m): 7:59am
Wait he said he's not buying again and you sued him...ayam not understanding ontop my money again. These folks sef
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by three: 8:23am
This guy with all this background on him can still become a Governor in today's Nigeria.
Case in point, his career mimic that is currently Governor of Imo.
People know who these people are, how they get into power and then people feign surprise is bewildering.
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by mayorkyzo: 8:24am
All these entitled folks..if I don't want to buy again is it by force
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by Fxmanager(m): 8:24am
Okay.
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by kettykin: 8:42am
This N2b can build and buy the best property in Nigeria why buy in London.
I think it is wise to divest and buy in London where there will not be abandoned property
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by Slynonny(m): 9:42am
python1:Afonja is like you forgot your IPOB anthem at home.
Read this line again... “I wasn’t concerned about the price but I was concerned about people being open,” he said..
That's a developers mindset.
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by dollyjoy(f): 2:17pm
No point taking him to court
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by Bankyb10(m): 2:19pm
£5million
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by Agbaletu: 2:20pm
The man say him no dey again.....na by force to buy property in UK?
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by bugidon(m): 2:20pm
Toomuch money
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by kay29000(m): 2:20pm
Hmm
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by bentlywills(m): 2:20pm
Money
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by abescom: 2:21pm
Money that can be invested in Nigeria. We are our own problem.
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by Endtimesmith: 2:21pm
Money Stops Nonsense!
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by blackboy2star(m): 2:23pm
MONEY GOOD O
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by Endtimesmith: 2:23pm
Money stops Nonsense
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by millionboi2: 2:23pm
APC is evil... .he who has ears should hear.
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by Fresia01(f): 2:24pm
Interesting.. U must buy the house, by fire by force.. � lol
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by dnative(m): 2:29pm
People asking na by force to buy? Yes in the UK, once 'contracts are exchanged', the buyer is actually obliged by law to buy and the seller obliged to sell and either party can sue the defaulting party unless deception can be proven. This is enacted in their laws.
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by DeLaRue: 2:31pm
If someone is worth so- called 2 billion pounds, why would they travel all the way to the UK to appear in court to give evidence & be embarrassed over a 'mere' 1 million pounds
Fact: the true worth of some Nigerians are exaggerated.
Just settle out of court & move on.
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by Holamidhe(m): 2:32pm
They were not open with him
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by drlaykay(m): 2:35pm
him say him papa masquerade no dance again. Na by force?
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by Colybaly: 2:35pm
millionboi2:
Wetin concern APC with this thread.
|Re: Arthur Eze Dragged To UK Court For Pulling Out Of £5million Mansion Deal by Fukafuka: 2:35pm
