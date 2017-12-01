₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:55am
A man, Kola Balogun and his wife are filled with thanks and appreciation to God after escaping death following a ghastly car accident while travelling to their hometown, Opoji, Edo state. The couple had their car fall upside-down into a large gully and came out without with a scratch. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/couple-cheat-death-car-fell-huge-gully-travelling-photos.html
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by amzee(m): 7:56am
Thank God for them
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by FunkyAlhaji2015: 7:59am
Which kain phone this OP use snap these pictures? The OP should be banned until he gets a better phone
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by CharleyBright(m): 8:41am
Thank God no live was lost.
But like I often say, No accident happens without the carelessness of the driver.
Either due to loss of concentration or the driver was not paying attention to detailed functioning of the car Or Both.
Contrary to what is generally perceived that most accidents are caused by over speeding, over 60% accidents are caused by loss of concentrations.- People have driven between 140- 180km/h and gotten to their destinations safely, while people have driven below 100 and gotten fatal accidents and died.
When behind the wheels, your Life is in your hands - Keep safe!¡
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 2:21pm
Thank God ooo
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by Christane(m): 2:21pm
Edo state
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by justino57(m): 2:21pm
Nexxxxxxt
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by grandstar(m): 2:22pm
They are obviously a rich couple. That looks like a Benz.
Anyway, something far more expensive was saved: their souls!
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by se0un(m): 2:22pm
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by Keneking: 2:22pm
Edo State again
Power of mercedes benz
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by NMotorwerks: 2:23pm
They should sue the government for this unnecessary accident.
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by davodyguy: 2:23pm
grandstar:
Yes. That Benz is not for local champions but real millionaires
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 2:23pm
....
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 2:23pm
Those witches want use these ones flex this Xmas but God no gree
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 2:23pm
So many senseless people in this thread . What has innocent witches got to do with an accident that probably occurred due to the recklessness of the driver
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by kajsa08(f): 2:23pm
Village people didn't succeed
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 2:24pm
NMotorwerks:
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by kkko(m): 2:24pm
Did anyone view the picture clearly? Iyamnotndastandin
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by NMotorwerks: 2:24pm
They should sue the government for the failure of this road, what an this unnecessary accident!
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by Ivimilly: 2:24pm
I' heard the woman was giving the man Mouth Action that's why he didn't see the gully
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by BakireBulmaker: 2:24pm
T
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 2:25pm
thank God no one died
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 2:25pm
This december shall not overcome us in jesus name. Amen. Every spirit of accident die by fire....
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by Bogii: 2:25pm
kajsa08:Halleluya. Thank God for them
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by kay29000(m): 2:26pm
Hmm
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 2:27pm
Thank God they didn't dead
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by hotboz: 2:27pm
Thank God for their lives...
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by Typopeep: 2:28pm
Abeg juz say "family involved in car accident" next time okay?!
*murmurs* me wey nor geh mb kon dey read long sumtin!
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by greenhulk: 2:28pm
Thank God the car is not a Japanese Toyota or Honda, if not some people would have been here saying this can never happen to a Benz, Japanese cars are thrash, etc.
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by kazmanbanjoko(m): 2:28pm
My left stroke just went viral.
|Re: Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) by slex(m): 2:29pm
if it was a toyota or KIA it would have been a different story.
German machines rock.
