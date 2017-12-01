Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Husband, Wife And Their Car Fell Into A Huge Gully On Their Way To Edo (Photos) (3272 Views)

Missing Russian Couple Found Dead After 12 Years In Their Car At Bottom Of River / Truck Conveying Noodles Fell Into A Gutter In Lagos (photos) / Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A man, Kola Balogun and his wife are filled with thanks and appreciation to God after escaping death following a ghastly car accident while travelling to their hometown, Opoji, Edo state. The couple had their car fall upside-down into a large gully and came out without with a scratch. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/couple-cheat-death-car-fell-huge-gully-travelling-photos.html

Thank God for them 1 Like

Which kain phone this OP use snap these pictures? The OP should be banned until he gets a better phone 16 Likes

Thank God no live was lost.

But like I often say, No accident happens without the carelessness of the driver.

Either due to loss of concentration or the driver was not paying attention to detailed functioning of the car Or Both.

Contrary to what is generally perceived that most accidents are caused by over speeding, over 60% accidents are caused by loss of concentrations.- People have driven between 140- 180km/h and gotten to their destinations safely, while people have driven below 100 and gotten fatal accidents and died.



When behind the wheels, your Life is in your hands - Keep safe!¡

Thank God ooo

Edo state

Nexxxxxxt

They are obviously a rich couple. That looks like a Benz.



Anyway, something far more expensive was saved: their souls! 1 Like





Power of mercedes benz Edo State againPower of mercedes benz 1 Like

They should sue the government for this unnecessary accident.

grandstar:

They are obviously a rich couple

Yes. That Benz is not for local champions but real millionaires Yes. That Benz is not for local champions but real millionaires 1 Like

....

Those witches want use these ones flex this Xmas but God no gree

. What has innocent witches got to do with an accident that probably occurred due to the recklessness of the driver So many senseless people in this thread. What has innocent witches got to do with an accident that probably occurred due to the recklessness of the driver 1 Like

Village people didn't succeed

NMotorwerks:

They should sue the government for this unnecessary accident.

Did anyone view the picture clearly? Iyamnotndastandin

They should sue the government for the failure of this road, what an this unnecessary accident!

that's why he didn't see the gully I' heard the woman was giving the man Mouth Actionthat's why he didn't see the gully

T





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

www.laughkillme.com thank God no one diedanyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

This december shall not overcome us in jesus name. Amen. Every spirit of accident die by fire....

kajsa08:

Village people didn't succeed Halleluya. Thank God for them Halleluya. Thank God for them

Hmm

Thank God they didn't dead

Thank God for their lives...

Abeg juz say "family involved in car accident" next time okay?!

*murmurs* me wey nor geh mb kon dey read long sumtin!

Thank God the car is not a Japanese Toyota or Honda, if not some people would have been here saying this can never happen to a Benz, Japanese cars are thrash, etc.

My left stroke just went viral.