|PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by systimax(m): 10:06am On Dec 08
The Food Industry wing, Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB SSA ) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Nigeria have started a nationwide industrial action on Thursday 7th, December, 2017.
This is connected, among other demands to various redundancy exercises that has become trending recently in the industry.
When speaking in an address to the employers in the Food Industry, (AFBTE), the National President of FOBTOB, who also doubles as the National treasurer of TUC, Comrade Olaleye Quadri, mentioned that the "master-slave attitude of the employers has got to stop".
He further said, "because of the way the senior staff cadre of the industry was been treated as lab rat for anti-union activities, colleagues in the junior category are now very reluctant to wish themselves for promotion."
The industrial action, which is gradually evolving to a total breakdown and disharmony has companies like Nestle, Guiness, Coca-Cola, Nigerian Breweries, Flour mills, Promasidor, Dangote flour, Friesland Camprina e.t.c as member.
.
See pictures after the cut.
4 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by Keneking: 10:08am On Dec 08
Great...all the multinationals in that banner have the same mentality..Indian/Chinese slavery attitude to management of human resources.
Where is NECA sef...useless umbrella organ of employers
Our institute of personnel management is dead
- Home for poor training of Nigeria's HR managers
See the list...
1. Nestle
2. Flour Mills
3. Seven-Up
4. WAMCO
5. Guinness
6. SABMiller
etc
All useless captialist
On days like this...their CEOs work from home. Some useless people would be giving feedback via phone and pictures on situation report
4 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by Jochebed7(f): 12:38pm On Dec 08
Good one. if they don't stand up for themselves, who will??
4 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by dsaintJ4Real(m): 4:51pm On Dec 08
Yes, the sinister and diabolical approach that the employers use when 'discussing' with senior staff employees, begs a lot of questions.
Breaking of agreements at will, nonchalant stance when it comes to expected worker welfare etc is a recipe for industrial disharmony.
This action, is just the beginning untill these wrongs are made right and we have a clear roadmap for mutual future collaboration.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by thunderrider: 8:41pm On Dec 08
Long over due
The way employers handles staff affairs and welfarism nowadays is appalling
Esolatoo!
@ Systimax nice one
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by TenPassfour(m): 7:04am
When will i make it to front page sef.
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by anonimi: 7:04am
Bubu and the 40 cabal thieves of the All Poverty Congress, APC have finished this country just as he did in the 80s as a military dictator.
Lies and propaganda can get you to the top but they cannot keep you at the top due to persistent non-performance.
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by yeyeboi(m): 7:05am
Ok
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by saraki2019(m): 7:07am
mhm
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by johnjay4u2u(m): 7:07am
Long overdue. Wicked ogas everywhere.
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by anonimi: 7:10am
johnjay4u2u:
Welcome to Nigeria.
As it is with the politicians whom we elect as public servants, so it is with the private sector employers.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by kay29000(m): 7:34am
Hmm
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by veacea: 7:35am
Na wa ooooo
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by censeakay(m): 7:36am
I think that there will be free food nationwide ni
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by AleAirHub(m): 7:36am
Monkey dey work baboon dey chop arm...
Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. by systimax(m): 7:48am
The height of the inhumane treatment of the Senior staff cadre in the Food industry was the unprofessional responses by AFBTE (Employers), huge salary disparities (Junior staff earning more than senior staff), and inequality placement of NJIC %.
What kind of Personnel Management training do you have to keep giving higher % (as much as 20%) to the Junior staff and very lower % to the senior staff cadre (11%) year in year out?
Logically, AFBTE has been sitting on a gun powder keg for too long.
Now or Never is the time.
No going back.
Please fight on guys!
