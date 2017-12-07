Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / PHOTOS: Tuc's Food Union (FOBTOB) In An Ongoing Nationwide Industrial Action. (1585 Views)

Lady Commercial Bus Driver In Enugu Spotted In Action (Photos, Video) / Bank Workers Pull Out Of Planned Nationwide Strike / Union Bank Salary Scale: How Much Does Union Bank Pay? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Food Industry wing, Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB SSA ) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Nigeria have started a nationwide industrial action on Thursday 7th, December, 2017.



This is connected, among other demands to various redundancy exercises that has become trending recently in the industry.



When speaking in an address to the employers in the Food Industry, (AFBTE), the National President of FOBTOB, who also doubles as the National treasurer of TUC, Comrade Olaleye Quadri, mentioned that the "master-slave attitude of the employers has got to stop".



He further said, "because of the way the senior staff cadre of the industry was been treated as lab rat for anti-union activities, colleagues in the junior category are now very reluctant to wish themselves for promotion."



The industrial action, which is gradually evolving to a total breakdown and disharmony has companies like Nestle, Guiness, Coca-Cola, Nigerian Breweries, Flour mills, Promasidor, Dangote flour, Friesland Camprina e.t.c as member.

.



See pictures after the cut. 4 Likes 5 Shares





Where is NECA sef...useless umbrella organ of employers



Our institute of personnel management is dead

- Home for poor training of Nigeria's HR managers



See the list...

1. Nestle

2. Flour Mills

3. Seven-Up

4. WAMCO

5. Guinness

6. SABMiller

etc



All useless captialist



On days like this...their CEOs work from home. Some useless people would be giving feedback via phone and pictures on situation report Great...all the multinationals in that banner have the same mentality..Indian/Chinese slavery attitude to management of human resources.Where is NECA sef...useless umbrella organ of employersOur institute of personnel management is dead- Home for poor training of Nigeria's HR managersSee the list...1. Nestle2. Flour Mills3. Seven-Up4. WAMCO5. Guinness6. SABMilleretcAll useless captialistOn days like this...their CEOs work from home. Some useless people would be giving feedback via phone and pictures on situation report 4 Likes

Good one. if they don't stand up for themselves, who will?? 4 Likes

Yes, the sinister and diabolical approach that the employers use when 'discussing' with senior staff employees, begs a lot of questions.



Breaking of agreements at will, nonchalant stance when it comes to expected worker welfare etc is a recipe for industrial disharmony.



This action, is just the beginning untill these wrongs are made right and we have a clear roadmap for mutual future collaboration. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Long over due

The way employers handles staff affairs and welfarism nowadays is appalling

Esolatoo!



@ Systimax nice one 3 Likes 2 Shares

When will i make it to front page sef.

Bubu and the 40 cabal thieves of the All Poverty Congress, APC have finished this country just as he did in the 80s as a military dictator.

Lies and propaganda can get you to the top but they cannot keep you at the top due to persistent non-performance.

















just as he did in the 80s as a military dictator.Lies and propaganda can get you to the top but they cannot keep you at the top due to persistent non-performance. 2 Likes

Ok

mhm

Long overdue. Wicked ogas everywhere. 2 Likes

johnjay4u2u:

Long overdue.

Wicked ogas everywhere.

Welcome to Nigeria.

As it is with the politicians whom we elect as public servants, so it is with the private sector employers.















Welcome to Nigeria.As it is with the politicians whom we elect as public servants, so it is with the private sector employers. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

Na wa ooooo

I think that there will be free food nationwide ni





Welcome to Nigeria Monkey dey work baboon dey chop arm...Welcome to Nigeria