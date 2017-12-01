Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit (9127 Views)

'Midnight Attacked



Garin overseer village was burnt down by Hausa Fulani Terrorist'.



It should be recalled that VP Osinbajo visited Adamawa few days ago to help find lasting solutions to the clashes between Fulani herdsmen and villagers in Numan.



osinbade is a midget.

short-term problem that will expire in 2019 20 Likes

Buhari is a man.



he has been standing by his people since 1999 and has no intention to shift ground.



other regional leaders can take a Que 11 Likes 2 Shares

Na their way

What is the meaning of all this,and this Fulani herdsmen are not even Nigerians o,most of them are Niger and Benin republic citizens that are causing havoc on Nigerian soil 3 Likes

Where are those people,muric or music that wants to fight Trump,this is where we need their condemnation because this is our business not what happens millions of miles away.

Sorry for your loss,the people of Numan,"you guys are soft targets",--Lie Mohammed 13 Likes 2 Shares

let buhari go there by himself

What you people don't know is that anyone who kills a Fulani has taken a loan that will be repayed by generations of that community. That's why it's better to allow them graze their cattle in peace What you people don't know is that anyone who kills a Fulani has taken a loan that will be repayed by generations of that community. That's why it's better to allow them graze their cattle in peace 3 Likes 1 Share

OP your head is there, God bless you. OP your head is there, God bless you. 1 Like

it seems those people are cursed.



damn....still d government does nothing because human lyf means nothing 2 dem

#pathetic

rip 2 d dead damn....still d government does nothing because human lyf means nothing 2 dem#patheticrip 2 d dead 4 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0agMBPz3QdU Boko 1 Like

The Dullard have probably brainwashed Osibanjo. I think Osibanjo is complicit in this Fulani atrocities. He has never condemned the herdsmen. 2 Likes

Buubu should please visit his brothers and preach peace to each party

Mr President lead us well - African China Mr President lead us well - African China

But what do these people really want? And I don't want to hear that bullshit talk that Buhari has given them go ahead to kill. I want a rational unbiased answer. What is really happening with them. People can't just wake up and start killing people and burning houses for no reason. Also, how are people sure that this was done by Fulani militia? 2 Likes

Who is the presidency, fulani militia,kanuri cabal, daura mafia. Osinbajo is just a house boy 1 Like 1 Share

Shame to Nigerian government, where the govt can't protect the lives and properties of the citizens,







#say no to killing 8 Likes 1 Share

Pray for Nigeria 1 Like

Lol na osinbajo buhari dey push go warzone hehehe 3 Likes

Buhari need to go



That's the only thing that can stop the killings 4 Likes 1 Share

Bubu dey dia..no shaking.. na so dem carry d go.





Buhari must go..

this Administration is incompetent.. they organise crime.. and carry it out.



from shia..

.IPoB.

..Fulani herdsmen.

.Aiding corruption..

incompetence in handling the nations affair..



the CABAL.



guys this man must leave.. with his Party..



is a duty. 3 Likes

The only action that will stop this madness is by voting Buhari out come 2019 3 Likes

Coughs***clears throat #Lolsss...the same herdsmen he cant control within federal cattle territory.....he kept saying they are from Mali and north korea 1 Like

what a mockery of the VP..but as usual, nothing will happen, they aare protected 1 Like

Silence means consent. To start with, fulanis are not even Nigerians. Hutman Danfodio and his brothers came in through the Northern border, deceived the Original Nigerian Hausas and took over their lands. They waged war over the years, enslaved them and installed only fulanis rulers as Emirs. 90% of Nigerian rulers from Independence are fulnais. It's more disheartening that Igbos, Yorubas, Hausas and other original owners of Nigeria senselessly submit themselves to these evil intruders. For the sake of your unborn Generation, real Nigerians should unite and end this once and for all before your children become eternally enslaved to these evil people. Watch them ague now instead of fight the intruders, "Oh foolish Original Nigerians, who had bewitched you?!" 3 Likes 1 Share