₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,785 members, 3,958,440 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 05:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit (9127 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) / Yoruba And Eegun Clash In Ajah, Lagos As They Burn Houses / Newborn Baby Abandoned In Garin-Kontagora, Niger State (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:47pm
Fulani militias yesterday allegedly attacked Garin Overseer village in Adamawa state and burnt down their houses.Ezekiel who has been sharing updates on the happenings in Numan shared the photos and wrote....
'Midnight Attacked
Garin overseer village was burnt down by Hausa Fulani Terrorist'.
It should be recalled that VP Osinbajo visited Adamawa few days ago to help find lasting solutions to the clashes between Fulani herdsmen and villagers in Numan.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/aftet-osinbajo-visitfulani-herdsmen.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:48pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:48pm
Mztarstrechy:more
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by bloodmoneyspita: 12:51pm
osinbade is a midget.
short-term problem that will expire in 2019
20 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by IPOBrep: 12:52pm
Buhari is a man.
he has been standing by his people since 1999 and has no intention to shift ground.
other regional leaders can take a Que
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by Homeboiy: 12:58pm
Na their way
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by deco22(m): 12:58pm
What is the meaning of all this,and this Fulani herdsmen are not even Nigerians o,most of them are Niger and Benin republic citizens that are causing havoc on Nigerian soil
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by fergie001(m): 1:09pm
Where are those people,muric or music that wants to fight Trump,this is where we need their condemnation because this is our business not what happens millions of miles away.
Sorry for your loss,the people of Numan,"you guys are soft targets",--Lie Mohammed
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by princeade86(m): 1:11pm
let buhari go there by himself
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by Kingofrudy: 1:13pm
What you people don't know is that anyone who kills a Fulani has taken a loan that will be repayed by generations of that community. That's why it's better to allow them graze their cattle in peace
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by elChapo1: 4:11pm
Mztarstrechy:.
OP your head is there, God bless you.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by BruncleZuma: 4:11pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by jericco1(m): 4:11pm
it seems those people are cursed.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by Bossontop(m): 4:11pm
damn....still d government does nothing because human lyf means nothing 2 dem
#pathetic
rip 2 d dead
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by ezana1(m): 4:11pm
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by dukie25: 4:11pm
The Dullard have probably brainwashed Osibanjo. I think Osibanjo is complicit in this Fulani atrocities. He has never condemned the herdsmen.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by blackboy2star(m): 4:15pm
Buubu should please visit his brothers and preach peace to each party
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by tayo200(m): 4:15pm
today is my girlfriends birthday....the total likes on my comment is d time in minute I will use to smack her...
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by Topestbilly(m): 4:15pm
Mr President lead us well - African China
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by kay29000(m): 4:15pm
But what do these people really want? And I don't want to hear that bullshit talk that Buhari has given them go ahead to kill. I want a rational unbiased answer. What is really happening with them. People can't just wake up and start killing people and burning houses for no reason. Also, how are people sure that this was done by Fulani militia?
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by no1madman(m): 4:15pm
Okkkk
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by ehie(f): 4:15pm
Who is the presidency, fulani militia,kanuri cabal, daura mafia. Osinbajo is just a house boy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by Colybaly: 4:16pm
Shame to Nigerian government, where the govt can't protect the lives and properties of the citizens,
#say no to killing
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by Hardeysolution(m): 4:16pm
Pray for Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by Mufasa27(m): 4:16pm
Lol na osinbajo buhari dey push go warzone hehehe
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by manutdrichie(m): 4:16pm
Buhari need to go
That's the only thing that can stop the killings
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by bounty007(m): 4:17pm
Bubu dey dia..no shaking.. na so dem carry d go.
Buhari must go..
this Administration is incompetent.. they organise crime.. and carry it out.
from shia..
.IPoB.
..Fulani herdsmen.
.Aiding corruption..
incompetence in handling the nations affair..
the CABAL.
guys this man must leave.. with his Party..
is a duty.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by manutdrichie(m): 4:17pm
The only action that will stop this madness is by voting Buhari out come 2019
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by dahunsy(m): 4:18pm
Coughs***clears throat #Lolsss...the same herdsmen he cant control within federal cattle territory.....he kept saying they are from Mali and north korea
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by omocalabar(m): 4:18pm
what a mockery of the VP..but as usual, nothing will happen, they aare protected
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by SurePresident: 4:18pm
Silence means consent. To start with, fulanis are not even Nigerians. Hutman Danfodio and his brothers came in through the Northern border, deceived the Original Nigerian Hausas and took over their lands. They waged war over the years, enslaved them and installed only fulanis rulers as Emirs. 90% of Nigerian rulers from Independence are fulnais. It's more disheartening that Igbos, Yorubas, Hausas and other original owners of Nigeria senselessly submit themselves to these evil intruders. For the sake of your unborn Generation, real Nigerians should unite and end this once and for all before your children become eternally enslaved to these evil people. Watch them ague now instead of fight the intruders, "Oh foolish Original Nigerians, who had bewitched you?!"
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Garin In Adamawa, Burn Houses, After Osinbajo's Visit by no1madman(m): 4:18pm
[quote author=ehie post=63097418]Who is the presidency, fulani militia,kanuri cabal, daura mafia. Osinbajo is just a house boy [/quote
Okkkk
Bad:House Girl Stripped Nak,ed And Molested For Stealing(video) / Two Arrested With 11m Marijuana / Pastor Murders Wife Over Girlfriend
Viewing this topic: highsurge, Xano(m), Paretomaster(m), swizzy2k(m), Gentle034(m), omotayo51, Ovela1(m), royale22(m), wahles(m), domchike(m), psalm68(m), mbaboy(m), Ushafaiza(m), REDshouse(m), babatunde1339(m), badmus306(m), rawtruth(m), manlygroup(m), mickijoe, aribs(m), meetbalo(m), informatix, smilek(m), blues343(m), Iykmann(m), Salex007(m), kaycome, philGeo(m), melejo(m), he1845, mwailu, gerrardomendes(m), mikaelzX(m), samodoh, mypreppal, femi4love(m), wisdompeters35, magneto(m), engrkunlex, Godfather898989, Innomach(m), acethean(m), SeniorZato(m), Obinoscopy(m), waze63(m), Sanchez01, slowice(m), jamislaw(m), okeyglm, isrealisaac, Awoo88, Hamstrong001, nedu666, Oladenis(m), Willythaddy(m), BNM1(m), wilbow2k3(m), godox2(m), paracetamol1234, Deeejah(f), jumper524(m) and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22