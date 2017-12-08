Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) (4334 Views)

According to report,the driver of the Nissan car who was over speeding was trying to dodge a pothole when he collided with the Okada man.When he noticed that the man was dead,he abandoned his car and took to his heel to avoid mob action.



See photos below





RIP!!!!!!

They should just look for the wife of the okada man and give her the car key. She don hammer be dat 1 Like 1 Share

Soory Dear

All these reckless drivers...may God protect us from them in Jesus name.

O ga ooo

Sad. I remember when one white car hit me at Oshodi one night like that a few years back. The guy drove off, and people gathered around me..they were surprised when I got up. I dislocated my shoulder and had some bruises but I was okay. Why do people run away from their crimes? 2 Likes

Da

RIP

Nah wah 4 9ja drivers ohhhhh

What would happen to the car and the motorcycle?

Mumu he run away leave car

D fear of mob



Him for nor run na





Bt d jobless mob go pure out der frustration untop am

4 dis December. RIP

Kingofrudy:

Your brain is defective or dead. That's the only thing you could think of. Please get sense..!

Rip

I blame APC and Buhari for this accident. They have used them for rituals. Quote me at your own peril.

kay29000:

why do people run away from their crimes?

@bolded... bros na naija we dey so o!! The way mob go descend on you e go be like fulani man wey see meat to butcher

so unless you are ready to meet your creator that minute, IT IS ONLY SAFE TO RUN!!!



sorry for your accident tho!! @bolded... bros na naija we dey so o!! The way mob go descend on you e go be like fulani man wey see meat to butcherso unless you are ready to meet your creator that minute,sorry for your accident tho!! 1 Like

Statistics of what causes accidents in Nigeria



Bad road 30%

Carelessness 40%

Drunkenness / alcoholism 20%

Other factors 10%





Scroll down to see the main cause































APC 400%







RIP to the dead

Kingofrudy:

Hammer with motor how much

For this December? RIP to the dead.

Kingofrudy:

your brain aff collapse





Kingofrudy:

They should just look for the wife of the okada man and give her the car key. She don hammer be dat 1 Share

Kingofrudy:

Your mindset is twisted

Look, it seems the okada is new. what if the rider is still an amateur?

Sad. I remember when one white car hit me at Oshodi one night like that a few years back. The guy drove off, and people gathered around me..they were surprised when I got up. I dislocated my shoulder and had some bruises but I was okay. Why do people run away from their crimes?

fear of jungle justice

Kingofrudy:

if any one lack wisdom let him ask of God that giveth to all men freely

Too bad to run beyond normal limit but he did the best by escaping. He will definitely come back. Anyway, RIP to the dead.