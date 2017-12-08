₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:58pm
A Nissan car last night killed Okada man and injured his two passengers(both of them are girls) along New Ogorode road,Delta.
According to report,the driver of the Nissan car who was over speeding was trying to dodge a pothole when he collided with the Okada man.When he noticed that the man was dead,he abandoned his car and took to his heel to avoid mob action.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/nissan-car-kills-okada-man-in.html?m=1
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by LessNoise(m): 2:04pm
RIP!!!!!!
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Kingofrudy: 2:35pm
They should just look for the wife of the okada man and give her the car key. She don hammer be dat
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by SIRKAY98(m): 4:49pm
Soory Dear
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by asdfjklhaha(f): 4:50pm
All these reckless drivers...may God protect us from them in Jesus name.
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by thunderbabs(m): 4:50pm
O ga ooo
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by kay29000(m): 4:51pm
Sad. I remember when one white car hit me at Oshodi one night like that a few years back. The guy drove off, and people gathered around me..they were surprised when I got up. I dislocated my shoulder and had some bruises but I was okay. Why do people run away from their crimes?
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by JamesReacher(m): 4:51pm
Da
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Ofieno(m): 4:51pm
RIP
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Simple9ja(m): 4:51pm
Nah wah 4 9ja drivers ohhhhh
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by JamesReacher(m): 4:52pm
What would happen to the car and the motorcycle?
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by fuckerstard: 4:52pm
Mumu he run away leave car
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by johnstar(m): 4:53pm
D fear of mob
Him for nor run na
Bt d jobless mob go pure out der frustration untop am
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Simple9ja(m): 4:53pm
4 dis December. RIP
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Menoez: 4:54pm
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Kayus4real: 4:55pm
Kingofrudy:Your brain is defective or dead. That's the only thing you could think of. Please get sense..!
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by qualityovenbake(m): 4:55pm
Rip
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by JayIlych: 4:56pm
I blame APC and Buhari for this accident. They have used them for rituals. Quote me at your own peril.
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Aieboocaar(m): 4:56pm
kay29000:
@bolded... bros na naija we dey so o!! The way mob go descend on you e go be like fulani man wey see meat to butcher
so unless you are ready to meet your creator that minute, IT IS ONLY SAFE TO RUN!!!
sorry for your accident tho!!
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Colybaly: 4:56pm
Statistics of what causes accidents in Nigeria
Bad road 30%
Carelessness 40%
Drunkenness / alcoholism 20%
Other factors 10%
Scroll down to see the main cause
APC 400%
RIP to the dead
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by pepenini88(m): 4:57pm
Kingofrudy:Hammer with motor how much
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Johntitus: 4:57pm
For this December? RIP to the dead.
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by rafa9(m): 4:58pm
Kingofrudy:your brain aff collapse
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by donblade85555(m): 4:58pm
we should learn how to drive with care oh
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Colybaly: 4:59pm
Kingofrudy:
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by flinton(m): 5:00pm
Kingofrudy:Your mindset is twisted
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by iHart(m): 5:00pm
Look, it seems the okada is new. what if the rider is still an amateur?
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Menoez: 5:02pm
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by Ballack1(m): 5:03pm
Sad. I remember when one white car hit me at Oshodi one night like that a few years back. The guy drove off, and people gathered around me..they were surprised when I got up. I dislocated my shoulder and had some bruises but I was okay. Why do people run away from their crimes?
fear of jungle justice
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by thatsincerechic(f): 5:03pm
Kingofrudy:if any one lack wisdom let him ask of God that giveth to all men freely
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by chimchim1(m): 5:04pm
Too bad to run beyond normal limit but he did the best by escaping. He will definitely come back. Anyway, RIP to the dead.
|Re: Driver Collides With Okada Man In Delta, Kills Him & Runs Away (Graphic Pics) by enemyofprogress: 5:06pm
Kingofrudy:see how poverty dey make you reason
