Below is what he shared;



THE 'KEKE NAPEP' WHITE WEDDING



#AwesomeGod



We were never ready to do it the usual way, and of course it went as planned.



Yes life is a choice and we made the choice of our wedding memorable with Keke



Marrying my best friend is still the best thing that has ever happened to me.

#TheMistakeINeverMade



It's been 5yrs we did it in white man's way; WEDDING anniversary celebration



Rejoice with us as we rock our 5yrs...



A Nigerian man, Daniel Usifoh, has shared photos of him and his wife using a tricycle popularly known as 'Keke' for their wedding five years ago. The man who took to Facebook to share the never-seen pictures - did so in order to celebrate his 5th wedding anniversary with his wife as he said they opted to use the Keke to make their wedding a memorable one.

♤As long as they're happy

♤ 20 Likes

Ok



God will continue to bless this marriage. Congrats. God will continue to bless this marriage. Congrats. 7 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:





God will continue to bless this marriage. Congrats. come let's do our own come let's do our own 1 Like

Free minded people, God ur union together � 1 Like









Happy anniversary is all I can say.. whatever rocks their boat keke

Yeligray:

come let's do our own Leave that virgin gal alone Leave that virgin gal alone

See ajepako's prewedding picture 2 Likes

They decieved their forefathers

Land cruiser dey front Keke follow am

Attention seeking at the highest level 7 Likes

Banky W dem that did three weddings and did not allow us hear word,i won't be surprised when I hear that they will be getting divorced.





Congratulations to you guys. 3 Likes

If this is what will make the marriage work. I'm game..

Congratulations to them

CastedDude:

cc; lalasticlala he won't appreciate it, he is still a bachelor he won't appreciate it, he is still a bachelor

I'm happy for them. Money isn't everything once there is love you'll be contented with what your man has. And guys stop waiting to build duplex before settling down. Start little and your hard work will speak for you. 1 Like







∆ It is clear that they aren't poor. They just decided to do it this way. May God continue to be with them. ∆ 1 Like

they intentionally use keke fr d wedding... abi u no see d other wedding cars..... they wanted their wedding to trend on d internet..... 1 Like 1 Share



But wait o, did u see the man's head? The prado jeep was just a cover. Them no just get the money. Instead make dem kuku use the keke as entourage, dm go bring jeep so it will seem that they have money bt just want to be unique. Nice business plan by the couple sha. 5 yrs on.But wait o, did u see the man's head?

And many of those who used Roll Royce Phantoms and Long Wheel Base Range Rovers have since parted ways...Marriage is not about how much but how well..

they have money... they just chose to use keke.....

nawa for some people. self

asdfjklhaha:

H how much will u sell dz land how much will u sell dz land

Happy wedding anniversary to the couple.

Good





Terminator1234g:

I am giving all igbos till Dec 25 to leave nairaland which belongs to we Yoruba Muslims. ��� What is d correlation with the post... 1 Like

Clowns

Nice