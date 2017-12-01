₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by CastedDude: 2:56pm
A Nigerian man, Daniel Usifoh, has shared photos of him and his wife using a tricycle popularly known as 'Keke' for their wedding five years ago. The man who took to Facebook to share the never-seen pictures - did so in order to celebrate his 5th wedding anniversary with his wife as he said they opted to use the Keke to make their wedding a memorable one.
Below is what he shared;
THE 'KEKE NAPEP' WHITE WEDDING
#AwesomeGod
We were never ready to do it the usual way, and of course it went as planned.
Yes life is a choice and we made the choice of our wedding memorable with Keke
Marrying my best friend is still the best thing that has ever happened to me.
#TheMistakeINeverMade
It's been 5yrs we did it in white man's way; WEDDING anniversary celebration
Rejoice with us as we rock our 5yrs...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-used-tricycle-keke-get-married-shares-photos-celebrate-wedding-anniversary.html
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by CastedDude: 2:56pm
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by CastedDude: 2:58pm
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by RoyalBlak007: 2:58pm
♤As long as they're happy
♤
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by Homeboiy: 3:10pm
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by Evablizin(f): 3:21pm
God will continue to bless this marriage. Congrats.
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by Yeligray(m): 3:27pm
Evablizin:come let's do our own
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by pTomz(m): 4:50pm
Free minded people, God ur union together �
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by NLevents: 5:26pm
It is not about how much you spent on your wedding but how happy your marriage is. Wish them more years together.
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by Heywhizzy(m): 5:27pm
Happy anniversary is all I can say.. whatever rocks their
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by abokibuhari: 5:28pm
Yeligray:Leave that virgin gal alone
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by enemyofprogress: 5:28pm
See ajepako's prewedding picture
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by bettercreature(m): 5:28pm
They decieved their forefathers
Land cruiser dey front Keke follow am
Attention seeking at the highest level
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by deco22(m): 5:29pm
Banky W dem that did three weddings and did not allow us hear word,i won't be surprised when I hear that they will be getting divorced.
Congratulations to you guys.
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by Terminator1234g: 5:29pm
I am giving all igbos till Dec 25 to leave nairaland which belongs to we Yoruba Muslims.
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by donblade85555(m): 5:29pm
congratz to them oh... love is d main tin
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by Divay22(f): 5:30pm
If this is what will make the marriage work. I'm game..
Congratulations to them
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by enemyofprogress: 5:30pm
CastedDude:he won't appreciate it, he is still a bachelor
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by asdfjklhaha(f): 5:30pm
I'm happy for them. Money isn't everything once there is love you'll be contented with what your man has. And guys stop waiting to build duplex before settling down. Start little and your hard work will speak for you.
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 5:31pm
∆ It is clear that they aren't poor. They just decided to do it this way. May God continue to be with them. ∆
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by holuwajobar(m): 5:32pm
they intentionally use keke fr d wedding... abi u no see d other wedding cars..... they wanted their wedding to trend on d internet.....
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by JayIlych: 5:32pm
The prado jeep was just a cover. Them no just get the money. Instead make dem kuku use the keke as entourage, dm go bring jeep so it will seem that they have money bt just want to be unique. Nice business plan by the couple sha. 5 yrs on.
But wait o, did u see the man's head?
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by SalamRushdie: 5:32pm
And many of those who used Roll Royce Phantoms and Long Wheel Base Range Rovers have since parted ways...Marriage is not about how much but how well..
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by NobleRomm(m): 5:32pm
they have money... they just chose to use keke.....
nawa for some people. self
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by holuwajobar(m): 5:32pm
asdfjklhaha:how much will u sell dz land
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:32pm
Happy wedding anniversary to the couple.
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by mostyg(m): 5:33pm
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by holuwajobar(m): 5:33pm
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by Freshbank: 5:33pm
What is d correlation with the post...
Terminator1234g:
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by DoTheNeedful: 5:33pm
Clowns
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by careytommy7(m): 5:34pm
|Re: Couple Who Used Keke For Their Wedding Celebrate 5th Anniversary. Photos by money121(m): 5:36pm
