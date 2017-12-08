Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) (20267 Views)

While many seem fixated at the manipulation of a good and honorable policy of Imo Government by opposition, the more knowledgeable people understand it is a revolution about to kick-start from Imo State. Tricycles or Keke are mostly imported from Asia and over the last few years Nigerians have imported them in millions while Innoson our own local product was struggling to survive. Behold one of the major advantage of Keke ban in Owerri as Innoson brand buses are about making a boom shaka boom in popularity. Hopefully other Southeastern States and indeed Nigerian States will key in to encourage the growth of our own. In Igbo we say "Nkea bu nke anyi".



Behold the "Imo Black Cab". 8 Likes

Issokay

Better 2 Likes

why black 4 Likes

Bloody liars.

Rochas will NEVER patronize INNOSON.



He is only bringing this lie to cool people down about his Keke ban.



people should not fall for the lie.

INNOSON can also make KEKE if they truly want to patronize the company. 46 Likes 3 Shares

This should be encourage by the government 1 Like

The drivers will remove the seat and construct their own. Those small Suzuki buses would be better. 23 Likes

Was that product manufactured by Innoson as well?



Please deceive the Zone Bs. No. Rochas is replacing the banned keke with Taximo.Was that product manufactured by Innoson as well?Please deceive the Zone Bs. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Okorocha has patronised Innoson most among Governors and he equally brokered a deal for Innoson to discuss with South African President Jacob Zuma on expansion to South Africa. Stop the hate. Okorocha has patronised Innoson most among Governors and he equally brokered a deal for Innoson to discuss with South African President Jacob Zuma on expansion to South Africa. Stop the hate. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Okorocha, okorobia amu nmili! Okorocha stopped bike and brought in keke napep, now he is stopping keke to bring in and according to report ' innoson buses'. Tomorrow, he will ban innoson to bring in 'tipper'. Confused efuluefu! 17 Likes 1 Share

Buses as big as these can not replace keke that can run through small streets. What's this man smoking? 7 Likes 1 Share

A bus?



What happened to cars?



This is the first time I'm seeing a bus cab 7 Likes 1 Share

Nice

Just stop this hatred and appreciate Rochas for once. I know that if this news was happening in Anambra, you would have been praising the Aguleri drunkard to high heavens. Why must you see good and call it evil. Like Abagworo said, rochas has patronized innoson the most even more than Aguleri drunkard. Stop your evil campaign of calumony against rochas. You have been warned. Just stop this hatred and appreciate Rochas for once. I know that if this news was happening in Anambra, you would have been praising the Aguleri drunkard to high heavens. Why must you see good and call it evil. Like Abagworo said, rochas has patronized innoson the most even more than Aguleri drunkard. Stop your evil campaign of calumony against rochas. You have been warned. 22 Likes

okorocha is a mad man, how can he call that big bus a taxi 6 Likes

Nice development but he should make it affordable and accessible to the public 2 Likes

I think the bus is a waste of space smh







It will contain only 8 passengers instead of 14 lol.. 5 Likes 1 Share

To me keke is ideal for transportation aside its navigation, its neat, portable and beautiful!



Its a great help to traders. It ease movement a great deal



Why ban them I think Imo State should get their priority right! Just two seats?To me keke is ideal for transportation aside its navigation, its neat, portable and beautiful!Its a great help to traders. It ease movement a great dealWhy ban themI think Imo State should get their priority right! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Charity Begins From Home

Good one in a Long time From ROCHAS

IGBO AMAKA!!!!

4 Likes

Who pays for the Buses?



Can the buses get to every nook and cranny of Owerri... which is virtually impossible? Who pays for the Buses?Can the buses get to every nook and cranny of Owerri... which is virtually impossible? 2 Likes 1 Share

All those babes with mini skirt Oya jump in The only thing I like about the Taxi is d face me I face u pattern.All those babes with mini skirt Oya jump in 4 Likes

I was expecting to see an array or line-up of Innoson buses that okoroawusa bought for the traumatized keke owners but the crook has embarked on his usual hollow propaganda without shame. Snapping a single private Innoson bus in a park and trying to fool his people with it, is boring enough. 2 Likes 1 Share

pls I disagree with you on because you snap picture at night that doesn't mean the place is beautiful . a lot need to be done in Imo state capital . pls I disagree with you on because you snap picture at night that doesn't mean the place is beautiful . a lot need to be done in Imo state capital . 5 Likes 1 Share

Keke maruwa is sharp sharp, 1 Like

Nice one, pay Nigerian to grow Nigeria

