|Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 3:00pm
While many seem fixated at the manipulation of a good and honorable policy of Imo Government by opposition, the more knowledgeable people understand it is a revolution about to kick-start from Imo State. Tricycles or Keke are mostly imported from Asia and over the last few years Nigerians have imported them in millions while Innoson our own local product was struggling to survive. Behold one of the major advantage of Keke ban in Owerri as Innoson brand buses are about making a boom shaka boom in popularity. Hopefully other Southeastern States and indeed Nigerian States will key in to encourage the growth of our own. In Igbo we say "Nkea bu nke anyi".
Behold the "Imo Black Cab".
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by ardrockltd(m): 3:03pm
Issokay
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Temidayo9(m): 3:03pm
Better
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by IPOBrep: 3:08pm
why black
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Cjrane2: 3:23pm
Bloody liars.
Rochas will NEVER patronize INNOSON.
He is only bringing this lie to cool people down about his Keke ban.
people should not fall for the lie.
INNOSON can also make KEKE if they truly want to patronize the company.
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by ifyan(m): 3:37pm
This should be encourage by the government
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 3:38pm
The drivers will remove the seat and construct their own. Those small Suzuki buses would be better.
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by SouthEastFacts: 3:44pm
Abagworo:No. Rochas is replacing the banned keke with Taximo.
Was that product manufactured by Innoson as well?
Please deceive the Zone Bs.
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 3:56pm
Cjrane2:
Okorocha has patronised Innoson most among Governors and he equally brokered a deal for Innoson to discuss with South African President Jacob Zuma on expansion to South Africa. Stop the hate.
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by adadike281(f): 4:32pm
Okorocha, okorobia amu nmili! Okorocha stopped bike and brought in keke napep, now he is stopping keke to bring in and according to report ' innoson buses'. Tomorrow, he will ban innoson to bring in 'tipper'. Confused efuluefu!
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 5:11pm
Buses as big as these can not replace keke that can run through small streets. What's this man smoking?
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by legislatively: 5:11pm
A bus?
What happened to cars?
This is the first time I'm seeing a bus cab
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by agwom(m): 5:14pm
Nice
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Africonji: 5:16pm
Cjrane2:
Just stop this hatred and appreciate Rochas for once. I know that if this news was happening in Anambra, you would have been praising the Aguleri drunkard to high heavens. Why must you see good and call it evil. Like Abagworo said, rochas has patronized innoson the most even more than Aguleri drunkard. Stop your evil campaign of calumony against rochas. You have been warned.
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by ruggedised: 5:22pm
okorocha is a mad man, how can he call that big bus a taxi
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Vicboi1(m): 5:22pm
Nice development but he should make it affordable and accessible to the public
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:38pm
I think the bus is a waste of space smh
It will contain only 8 passengers instead of 14 lol..
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 6:40pm
IPOBrep:because of the ugly situation in Imo State
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 6:47pm
2RUTHHURTS:
There's no ugly situation in Imo State. It's the fastest developing State in Southeast.
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:47pm
Just two seats?
To me keke is ideal for transportation aside its navigation, its neat, portable and beautiful!
Its a great help to traders. It ease movement a great deal
Why ban them I think Imo State should get their priority right!
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by bedspread: 6:49pm
Charity Begins From Home
Good one in a Long time From ROCHAS
IGBO AMAKA!!!!
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Chukazu: 7:11pm
Abagworo:
Who pays for the Buses?
Can the buses get to every nook and cranny of Owerri... which is virtually impossible?
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 7:13pm
Abagworo:Why selling your conscience for a pot of porridge?
Why turn to a liar just to feed?
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by sdindan: 7:20pm
The only thing I like about the Taxi is d face me I face u pattern.
All those babes with mini skirt Oya jump in
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by nonsobaba: 7:34pm
I was expecting to see an array or line-up of Innoson buses that okoroawusa bought for the traumatized keke owners but the crook has embarked on his usual hollow propaganda without shame. Snapping a single private Innoson bus in a park and trying to fool his people with it, is boring enough.
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by cliffbecks: 7:41pm
Abagworo:
pls I disagree with you on because you snap picture at night that doesn't mean the place is beautiful . a lot need to be done in Imo state capital .
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by martinz1: 7:44pm
Keke maruwa is sharp sharp,
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Rochas2023: 8:01pm
Nice one, pay Nigerian to grow Nigeria
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 8:03pm
Abagworo:U BETTER WATCH UR BACK OR......
|Re: Imo Black Cab: Innoson Buses Replace Keke In Owerri (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 8:08pm
cliffbecks:
A lot needs to be done even in Abuja but right now Owerri is the best city in the East. The true transformation has occurred in the old part while the new part is developing well planned.
