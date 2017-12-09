₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,179 members, 3,959,717 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 12:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG (8528 Views)
Otuoke Road Overtaken By Flood, Indigenes Lament / Fayose Compensates People Affected By Ise Road Dualization (pics) / Senate To Contractor: Stop Work On Otuoke Road Project (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by OEPHIUS(m): 4:00pm On Dec 08
As shared by APCYF SouthWest.
https://twitter.com/apcyouthomoodua/status/939139901592875008
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by OEPHIUS(m): 4:01pm On Dec 08
.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Chinachriss(m): 4:02pm On Dec 08
Shame on Good luck Ebele Jonathan's administration.
PMB, God bless you.
84 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Mynd44: 4:03pm On Dec 08
Okay………
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by fulanimafia: 4:21pm On Dec 08
What exactly did the clueless fisherman do for his community as Governor, VP and President?
Hasn't he heard that charity begins at home?
To think they still voted for the failure in 2015 boggles the mind. Yet they call others zombies.
Thank God for President Buhari's intervention, Otueke for Buhari 2019.
67 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by CaptainStephen(m): 5:58pm On Dec 08
This is a lie, I patrolled that axis regularly during my time in bayelsa, perhaps it is the nembe road which is still under construction.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by manutdrichie(m): 6:06pm On Dec 08
Mttcheeeew
Continue dey deceive una self
You never repair existing roads na to create new ones you fit do?
Buhari went to Kano where he got 1.9m votes from, but could not point to any project completed by his administration other than to commission the release of 500 prisoners
You think Niger deltans are that stewpid?
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Keneking: 6:18pm On Dec 08
Okay ohhh
Atiku effect
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by DelGardo: 6:21pm On Dec 08
CaptainStephen:
Are you thick or just plain re'tarded?
Information posted by Fed Min of Power, Works and Housing on their Twitter handle and you say boldly that it is a lie, without any shred of evidence.
Buhari is delivering at a very orderly and measured manner but you people would rather die (or shout propaganda) than recognise the progress being recorded.
Shame go soon kill all of you supporters of hero IB, the clueless one.
God bless Buhari and all those working hard to restore all that we have lost under Papa Deceive Pikin.
54 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Desyner: 6:41pm On Dec 08
fulanimafia:I am sure when the road is ready, it will aid fulani herdsmen in reaching otuoke to graze peoples farm.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by CaptainStephen(m): 6:46pm On Dec 08
DelGardo:hey oga hold the expletives there. I know that terrain well and spoke based on what I saw with my own eyes as recent as last month.
I care less about your political jargons so park well.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Desyner: 6:49pm On Dec 08
DelGardo:No doubt Buhari is working but don't forget Jonathan also worked when he delivered almajiri sch, roads, and universities up north. It is one thing to work for the sake of scoring a point against whoever makes one insecure, it another thing to work where it is matters most & most effective. The latter is why we vote in leaders. Buhari is replicating the Jonathan moves he tried using to launch his re-election bid but he is doing his more desperately.
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Desyner: 6:54pm On Dec 08
manutdrichie:The man is proving to be a northern version of GEJ. His desperation for second term is clear. He goes for short/medium term flashy projects. Directs them to area he isn't enjoying great support.
Is desperate to point out achievements where is none. The signs are there.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Jaideyone(m): 6:58pm On Dec 08
fulanimafia:Mr man stop saying what you don't know!!!
Jonathan actually paved all the roads in the SS and SE with gold!!!
it's just that the roads are invisible
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Jaideyone(m): 7:01pm On Dec 08
manutdrichie:
actually I can't say for other Niger deltans but as for you, I think your head is filled with stew.
even if they take you down to the site and start hitting your head on the road you will still doubt it.
get well soon
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by obaataaokpaewu: 7:05pm On Dec 08
Why is it APC Southwest that is reporting the news? Don't they have APC Southsouth?
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by manutdrichie(m): 7:13pm On Dec 08
Jaideyone:
There is an existing road from Yenagoa to Ogbia local govt which is in deplorable state, why not channel the resources to repair the road instead of creating another and abandon it like the Ogoni clean up
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by nonsobaba: 7:18pm On Dec 08
How will Jonathan be able to raise his head and tell his Bayelsa people that he was a former president?
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by cyrilomoh: 7:22pm On Dec 08
What a pity, Jonathan government wasn't even felt by his people. He should learn from obasanjo, oshiomole and co
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by baralatie(m): 7:35pm On Dec 08
CaptainStephen:a lot of them don't know where otuoke is and how to get to otuoke.
they don't know kolo or creek road which is a dualized road project half built by Julius berger.
they don't know where yenogoa road starts from the Nembe road is whey from otuoke.
unless they created a brand new junction on yenogoa road to bypass lakeside bypass ogbia town to now get to otuoke.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by baralatie(m): 7:36pm On Dec 08
cyrilomoh:you don't know the road that he built in bayelsa most especially in ogbia and nembe
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by CaptainStephen(m): 7:54pm On Dec 08
baralatie:Nor mind dem bros, I stayed at nembe for close to a year, was even there for crocodile smile and one monkey is here yarning poo because he thinks I came to do APC/PDP.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by GrandFinale2017(m): 7:58pm On Dec 08
GEJ was clueless.
Even though he's my brother from the same region but let me be blunt with the truth.
He failed we Niger Deltans.
I blame the ever corrupt umbrella party.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Agbaletu: 8:28pm On Dec 08
Chinachriss:It is a State project not by any FG.
Stop insulting GEJ.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by DelGardo: 3:26am
CaptainStephen:
Please go to the site tomorrow, take picture and post to disprove the FMPWH publication or stop making sweeping statements.
You have admitted that you are not in Bayelsa yet you claim there is nothing going on. Does that even make sense to you?
This one is a real project... take your hate elsewhere my friend
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by DelGardo: 3:29am
Agbaletu:
Project that was even announced at Fed Executive Council meeting a while back is suddenly a state project. How? Is Fed Min of Power Works and Housing a state ministry?
Bayesla state that can't even pay salaries. Na only God go fit help una.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by CaptainStephen(m): 6:34am
DelGardo:Trash !
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by efighter: 9:32am
Agbaletu:
A state project being put in the social media by federal ministry of works? My brother, truth really hurts. Buhari is not spectacular, but let's give him small praises for the small things that he is doing. As for GEJ , God will judge him.
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:58am
.
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by kay29000(m): 10:58am
Good one.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ongoing Dualization Of Yenegwe-Kolo-Otuoke Road In Bayelsa By FG by Xisnin: 10:59am
Now
Nigeria: 2009 Budget Vs 2008 Budget / Power Minister To TCN: Perform Or Bow Out / Is The President Of Gabon An Igboman?
Viewing this topic: delana(m), mumayyez, albello, ambasi, jesse8048(m), mikael3(m), Chiefpriest1(m), Opelwonder(m), abilitycoker(m), lakesidey(m), Evesoplc(m), Freeman85(m), Oyinprince(m), dannybomb(m), Gtuns(m), afeemicky, Adeyinka12(m), Timothyoj(m), bigglesjnr, oau147, dietsono, cousins, bolugab(m), udemzyudex(m), kurt09(m), goddey4me(m), plamonee, phronesis(m), sheunsheun(m), Tershankyu, SeniorZato(m), stormm, jadakiss213(m), cleish(m), Kazrem(m), toask111 and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21