https://twitter.com/apcyouthomoodua/status/939139901592875008 As shared by APCYF SouthWest.

Shame on Good luck Ebele Jonathan's administration.

PMB, God bless you.

What exactly did the clueless fisherman do for his community as Governor, VP and President?



Hasn't he heard that charity begins at home?



To think they still voted for the failure in 2015 boggles the mind. Yet they call others zombies.



Thank God for President Buhari's intervention, Otueke for Buhari 2019. 67 Likes 9 Shares

This is a lie, I patrolled that axis regularly during my time in bayelsa, perhaps it is the nembe road which is still under construction. 5 Likes

You never repair existing roads na to create new ones you fit do?



Buhari went to Kano where he got 1.9m votes from, but could not point to any project completed by his administration other than to commission the release of 500 prisoners



You think Niger deltans are that stewpid? 20 Likes 1 Share

Atiku effect 2 Likes

Are you thick or just plain re'tarded?



Information posted by Fed Min of Power, Works and Housing on their Twitter handle and you say boldly that it is a lie, without any shred of evidence.



Buhari is delivering at a very orderly and measured manner but you people would rather die (or shout propaganda) than recognise the progress being recorded.



Shame go soon kill all of you supporters of hero IB, the clueless one.



Are you thick or just plain re'tarded?

Information posted by Fed Min of Power, Works and Housing on their Twitter handle and you say boldly that it is a lie, without any shred of evidence.

Buhari is delivering at a very orderly and measured manner but you people would rather die (or shout propaganda) than recognise the progress being recorded.

Shame go soon kill all of you supporters of hero IB, the clueless one.

God bless Buhari and all those working hard to restore all that we have lost under Papa Deceive Pikin.

hey oga hold the expletives there. I know that terrain well and spoke based on what I saw with my own eyes as recent as last month.

I care less about your political jargons so park well.

Why is it APC Southwest that is reporting the news? Don't they have APC Southsouth?

There is an existing road from Yenagoa to Ogbia local govt which is in deplorable state, why not channel the resources to repair the road instead of creating another and abandon it like the Ogoni clean up

How will Jonathan be able to raise his head and tell his Bayelsa people that he was a former president?

What a pity, Jonathan government wasn't even felt by his people. He should learn from obasanjo, oshiomole and co

GEJ was clueless.

Even though he's my brother from the same region but let me be blunt with the truth.

He failed we Niger Deltans.

I blame the ever corrupt umbrella party. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Please go to the site tomorrow, take picture and post to disprove the FMPWH publication or stop making sweeping statements.



You have admitted that you are not in Bayelsa yet you claim there is nothing going on. Does that even make sense to you?



Please go to the site tomorrow, take picture and post to disprove the FMPWH publication or stop making sweeping statements.

You have admitted that you are not in Bayelsa yet you claim there is nothing going on. Does that even make sense to you?

This one is a real project... take your hate elsewhere my friend

Good one. 1 Like