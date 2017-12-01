₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,835 members, 3,958,633 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 07:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat (5398 Views)
PDP Chairmen In North Reject Zoning Of National Chairmanship To South-west / PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention / PDP Clears Ifeanyi Ubah For Anambra Governorship Election (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by IbadanInsider: 4:15pm
PDP Clears Ladoja
Less than 24 hours to its national convention, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, screening committee on has cleared former governor Rashidi Ladoja, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja and all the remaining seven national chairmanship aspirants to participate in the party’s national convention.
The other aspirants are Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, Prince Uche Secondus, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Mr. Aderemi Olusegun and Chief Olabode George.
The committee chairman, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, presented certificates to the aspirants at the party’s National secretariat in Abuja.
According to Ize-Iyamu, the list of other aspirants cleared for other positions would be displayed at the party secretariat before the national convention.
Source: https://www.ibadaninsider.com/ibadan/pdp-clears-ladoja-adedoja-7-others-national-chairmanship-seat/
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by comos: 4:23pm
They should not waste their time,
Secondus will be elected PDP chairman tomorrow
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by bounty007(m): 4:25pm
comos:
open secret
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by Mynd44: 4:28pm
comos:And put the party in the hands of Wike and Fayose.
*sighs*
8 Likes
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by TheDokita(m): 5:53pm
South west with 6 candidates, suicidal
5 Likes
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by Narldon(f): 7:10pm
That was how on my way Home today,
I saw a group of people surrounding a bus conductor
and they were busy shouting "conductor give me my change"
so I joined them, and collected N100.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by ojmaroni247(m): 7:11pm
It's OK... Newly imported 4tonnes Hyster Forklift in perfect condition for sale in Portharcourt @ 5.5m. Petrol engine. Call/whatsapp 08067880681
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by rhemmiedream(m): 7:11pm
Uche Secondus must win tomorrow oo.
The campaign message in 2019 would be " Omo e ni ko ni sedi bebere, ka bo ileke si idi Omo elomiran "
I really want to see how FFK and co would convince us to leave Bubu/ Osinbajo for a fugitive/parallelogram headed Ugandan
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by mmb: 7:11pm
The most corrupt and useless party in the world is PDP.
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by royalamour(m): 7:11pm
Dokpesi
1 Like
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by dieBYfire: 7:12pm
Mynd44:
. Fayose is better than 10000 Buhari, you can that that to the bank
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by Ryabcool(m): 7:12pm
All i can predict is that if SW doesn't get that Chairmanship, they will simply turn around support Buhari in 2019. In my honest opinion, I would rather vote for anyone apart from Atiku and Buhari. Both are old and expired, plus are part of the architects of our woes as a nation. Any young and serious minded man that is passionate about changing the country is Okay by me. Tribe matters not.
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by continentalceo(m): 7:12pm
Secondus don win already
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by moscobabs(m): 7:12pm
I see no one with integrity among this ones except Jimi Agbaje ..PDP is finished
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by kay29000(m): 7:12pm
Jimi Agbaje will be a good candidate.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by Fukafuka: 7:13pm
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by anuoluwapo884: 7:13pm
Goodluck too Jimi Agbaje
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by dontgiveupp(f): 7:14pm
Ok
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by deco22(m): 7:14pm
comos:But the southwest will feel neglected and can cause problem to the party's unity.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by cyrilomoh: 7:14pm
Same old cargo
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by enemyofprogress: 7:15pm
Atiku will beat all of them
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by baybeeboi: 7:16pm
Too many south westerners for candidacy. This could be a big problem for the candidates.
They should have rather formed alliances and reduce the number of candidates in the zone to curb votes divide.
If the entire south south and south east delegates go with Secondus then the south west will lost out.
IMO.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by temitemi1(m): 7:16pm
Secondus is coasting home victory tomorrow
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by sabama007(f): 7:16pm
Bunch of Nigeria suckers
1 Like
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by baybeeboi: 7:17pm
enemyofprogress:
Ugandan spotted.
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by Fukafuka: 7:18pm
1 Like
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by nairavsdollars: 7:18pm
Expect Jimi Agbaje shocker tomorrow
1 Like
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by YoungMILITANT(m): 7:19pm
PDP is just confused.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by itchie: 7:20pm
I didn't see my name there. Does it mean I wasn't cleared
|Re: PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat by cashlurd(m): 7:20pm
Obviously, PDP zoned the party's chairmanship to the south. And not just that, all the members followed strictly to the zoning formula.
That brings to the surface, the fact that the Presidential was zoned to the north. And if this convention and the strict stance of the party is anything to go by, then Fashola has 10% chance of ever becoming the party's presidential flag bearer.
Conclusively, if the PDP makes it a point of party integrity to always zone their positions during any election and then keep to the zoning arrangements, then all geo-political zones stand a chance of producing the president of the country at a certain time
Agitations in the S/E would drastically reduce then.
But then, this is Nigeria and politics is a game of interest not of trust or integrity.
What Do We Stand To Gain Or Lose If Atiku Abubakar Is Disqualified By Inec? / Contempt: Court Orders Arrest Of El-rufai, Fcda Scribe / What Will Be The End Result Of This Year Election?
Viewing this topic: lungtruth(m), Holarbizzy042, Donsammy77(m), gmoni2(m), nairaebuka, AAPS(m), Thisisallme(m), Jeezuzpick(m), Timkriss(m), ruuudboy, Odans, Ciscagirl, emmddy, jjmk, Agbele1(m), ElderAnchor, autotrader014(m), jesutofunmi13(m), teetee123, JoYeye, Maximization, Babaflenjor, Mrokaykay(m), Dwana96(m), TechAddiction, Benteazaa(m), MossLuv, mayenmi, kurungu92(m), OOlanath, Ademat7(m), major911(m), snipes4, jonathan111, Beeboo(m), Fiyin007, shinawaju(m), peeps4u, AyoSammyTunDe(m), tommy04, latino2swt(m), Chillity, amarudeen(m), bobowaja(m), Webman007, Narldon(f), sleamzy06(m), DaBlaize(m), Judgesledge(m), Apache2015, moao(m), haladu27, RealLordZeus(m), gentlepraise, Fadelex(m), flexxyworld(m), DONMAYOR19(m), tmoney4real1979(m), cpapa, MbaanabaraAgu(m), buizyeazy, abbay19, otunba1979, qreem231(m), IISamuel, Godian45(m), brainpulse, ifyboy60(m) and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22