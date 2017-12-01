Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Clears Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat (5398 Views)

PDP Chairmen In North Reject Zoning Of National Chairmanship To South-west / PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention / PDP Clears Ifeanyi Ubah For Anambra Governorship Election (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



PDP Clears Ladoja



Less than 24 hours to its national convention, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, screening committee on has cleared former governor Rashidi Ladoja, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja and all the remaining seven national chairmanship aspirants to participate in the party’s national convention.



The other aspirants are Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, Prince Uche Secondus, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Mr. Aderemi Olusegun and Chief Olabode George.



The committee chairman, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, presented certificates to the aspirants at the party’s National secretariat in Abuja.



According to Ize-Iyamu, the list of other aspirants cleared for other positions would be displayed at the party secretariat before the national convention.



Source: PDP Clears LadojaLess than 24 hours to its national convention, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, screening committee on has cleared former governor Rashidi Ladoja, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja and all the remaining seven national chairmanship aspirants to participate in the party’s national convention.The other aspirants are Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, Prince Uche Secondus, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Mr. Aderemi Olusegun and Chief Olabode George.The committee chairman, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, presented certificates to the aspirants at the party’s National secretariat in Abuja.According to Ize-Iyamu, the list of other aspirants cleared for other positions would be displayed at the party secretariat before the national convention.Source: https://www.ibadaninsider.com/ibadan/pdp-clears-ladoja-adedoja-7-others-national-chairmanship-seat/

They should not waste their time,



Secondus will be elected PDP chairman tomorrow 14 Likes 3 Shares

comos:

They should not waste their time,



Secondus will be elected PDP chairman tomorrow

open secret open secret 3 Likes

comos:

They should not waste their time,



Secondus will be elected PDP chairman tomorrow And put the party in the hands of Wike and Fayose.





*sighs* And put the party in the hands of Wike and Fayose.*sighs* 8 Likes

South west with 6 candidates, suicidal 5 Likes





That was how on my way Home today,



I saw a group of people surrounding a bus conductor



and they were busy shouting "conductor give me my change"



so I joined them, and collected N100.





19 Likes 1 Share

It's OK... Newly imported 4tonnes Hyster Forklift in perfect condition for sale in Portharcourt @ 5.5m. Petrol engine. Call/whatsapp 08067880681





The campaign message in 2019 would be " Omo e ni ko ni sedi bebere, ka bo ileke si idi Omo elomiran "



I really want to see how FFK and co would convince us to leave Bubu/ Osinbajo for a fugitive/parallelogram headed Ugandan Uche Secondus must win tomorrow oo.The campaign message in 2019 would be " Omo e ni ko ni sedi bebere, ka bo ileke si idi Omo elomiran "I really want to see how FFK and co would convince us to leave Bubu/ Osinbajo for a fugitive/parallelogram headed Ugandan

The most corrupt and useless party in the world is PDP. 4 Likes

Dokpesi 1 Like

Mynd44:



And put the party in the hands of Wike and Fayose.





*sighs*

. Fayose is better than 10000 Buhari, you can that that to the bank . Fayose is better than 10000 Buhari, you can that that to the bank 12 Likes 2 Shares

All i can predict is that if SW doesn't get that Chairmanship, they will simply turn around support Buhari in 2019. In my honest opinion, I would rather vote for anyone apart from Atiku and Buhari. Both are old and expired, plus are part of the architects of our woes as a nation. Any young and serious minded man that is passionate about changing the country is Okay by me. Tribe matters not. 4 Likes

Secondus don win already

I see no one with integrity among this ones except Jimi Agbaje ..PDP is finished 3 Likes 1 Share

Jimi Agbaje will be a good candidate. 1 Like

2 Likes

Goodluck too Jimi Agbaje 4 Likes

Ok

comos:

They should not waste their time,



Secondus will be elected PDP chairman tomorrow But the southwest will feel neglected and can cause problem to the party's unity. But the southwest will feel neglected and can cause problem to the party's unity. 1 Like

Same old cargo

Atiku will beat all of them

Too many south westerners for candidacy. This could be a big problem for the candidates.

They should have rather formed alliances and reduce the number of candidates in the zone to curb votes divide.



If the entire south south and south east delegates go with Secondus then the south west will lost out.



IMO. 1 Like

Secondus is coasting home victory tomorrow

Bunch of Nigeria suckers 1 Like

enemyofprogress:

Atiku will beat all of them

Ugandan spotted. Ugandan spotted. 3 Likes

1 Like

Expect Jimi Agbaje shocker tomorrow 1 Like

PDP is just confused. 1 Like

I didn't see my name there. Does it mean I wasn't cleared