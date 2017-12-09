₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by WotzupNG: 5:25pm On Dec 08
Nigerian Singer, Kiss Daniel is currently in a legal battle with G-Worldwide, the label that shot him into stardom. The label claims he went against the contract he has with them when he announced his exit, floated his own label and performed at shows without their consent. They even stated that the name ‘Kiss Daniel’ is a brand name owned by the label.
Few days ago, G-Worldwide released a public announcement in which they made it clear that they have filed a suit in Court with claims that both parties have been told by the Court to return to status quo in line with the contract.
With that announcement, it appears like things might start going tough for Kiss Daniel in terms of performing at shows and even releasing new music. The first obvious setback, according to news reaching WotzupNG and findings, Coke Studio has yanked off materials he did with them from their Youtube Channel. This is likely connected to the legal battle the Artiste is engaged in.
Next week is expected to be more dramatic for the Singer. Trust us to fill you in on more juicy news emanating from the legal battle.
https://www.wotzup.ng/kiss-daniel-vs-g-worldwide-coke-studio/
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by Day2logic(m): 5:32pm On Dec 08
You de wish am more bad luck next week bah?
4 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:08pm On Dec 08
notin so you jor
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by WotzupNG: 8:49am
lalasticlala
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by OKorowanta: 9:26am
O boy,play play play play,dis mata don dey wear g-string o!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by divicode: 12:08pm
This is what happens when you have money and game but not matured
Just like many toddlers on nairaland hiding behind tecno phone to write rubbish
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by BruncleZuma: 12:09pm
Companies and the fear of litigation.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by ALCOHOL: 12:09pm
No matter how desperate you are as an upcoming artist,always read the terms and conditions of a contract before signing,I bet you if it were to be in saner climes,if what G world wide is saying is true,Kiss Daniel would be in deep mess.
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by Ikmontana1: 12:10pm
hope say kiss Daniel no go lose last last o
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by MUYEEKFIRST: 12:10pm
CALL 08167351421
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by Colybaly: 12:11pm
oya woju ohhh
I still dey feel your gbedu
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by morereb10: 12:11pm
hmmmm
na waooo
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by stillondmatter: 12:11pm
This guy needs to humble himself in other to sort things out with his record label. It's obvious those guys won't let him off easily, and of course, a deal is a deal. .....
This case will cause him a huge loss this december period as regards shows and other recommendations
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by Felixalex(m): 12:11pm
Ok yeba
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by Opiletool(m): 12:12pm
Free kiss jor.
Meanwhile, my mood right now.
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by armylord: 12:12pm
divicode:if u got a personal beef with tecno, go tweet on their page lolz
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by Oxster(m): 12:13pm
divicode:
I don see you,,Iphone User,U hv achieved #Go carry Cup,mtcheeew
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by jbreezy: 12:13pm
Neva bite d fingers dat feed yu
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by chigoizie7(m): 12:13pm
Good for them
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by doctokwus: 12:13pm
Some people in Nigeria think they can just wake up and cancel/renege or do whatever they like with a valid contract.
Whoever knows Kiss Daniel should tell him he has a lot to lose,no matter how unfavorable the contract may appear to him.
What he should do is to try and renegotiate the terms of the contract with his label on mutually beneficial terms and if the recording label refuses,see out the contract.
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by sauceEEP(m): 12:14pm
The terms and conditions of the contract was boldly written, i wonder why he failed to study it before appending his signature.....I pray he doesn't end up like brymo who is worthless "musically" no thanks to chocolate city....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by akheen(m): 12:16pm
Many people do this...
They won't read Terms and Conditions & Understand it..
Always in a hurry to click AGREE .. it happens in our everyday life.
He's just a scape goat.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by LesbianBoy(m): 12:19pm
Kiss Daniel is tying to fight with a yahoo boy emperor geezy
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by twentyk(m): 12:19pm
I'm a dope ass lyricist
Who will sign me....
I swear I wee not renegade on my contract.... I swear Walahi...
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by dieBYfire: 12:22pm
WotzupNG:
This is the reason Y I won't sign any artiste, they get fame and feel the can bite the finger that fed them! At first they are loyal and always calling u "boss" "boss" at any little thing you say, When you pump money in their career n make them stars , the 'boss' turns to "bros" then to "boy"! That is how ungrateful Nigerian artiste can be! He has a contract n an agreement , y should he violate it?
Well I rather sign my Dogs and Cats to my label, Atleast they are loyal
Thank God Nobody signed Davido, He signed himself....
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by noskcid(m): 12:22pm
Anything a professional lawyer is involve abeg do gently there o
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by maynia: 12:23pm
divicode:
Baba calm down... After all kiss Daniel has done to that label, this is the only way they could repay him back... after Olamide release his first studio album, the guy lefr Id Cabasa. Why didn't id Cabasa sue him.. People are just ungrateful.. So floating your own record label is too much... to stop working under someone is a crime..
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by maynia: 12:24pm
dieBYfire:
So the artiste you sign.. We be under you for life.. He won't progress further?
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by twentyk(m): 12:24pm
dieBYfire:sign me up.... Im fiercely loyal
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by maynia: 12:25pm
doctokwus:
When has waking up and floating your record label a crime.. How many years will someone be under you for you to release him.?
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by SuperSuave(m): 12:28pm
e Don red
|Re: Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials by mannycrown: 12:28pm
divicode:
Metuselah,
If you drop your opinion without mentioning tecno, will you loose your grey hair?
Common rubber phone case you have not produced, you're online bad mouthing tecno.
You're too old for this myopia.
