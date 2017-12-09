Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel Vs G-worldwide: Coke Studio Yanks Off Kiss Daniel’s Materials (3733 Views)

Few days ago, G-Worldwide released a public announcement in which they made it clear that they have filed a suit in Court with claims that both parties have been told by the Court to return to status quo in line with the contract.



With that announcement, it appears like things might start going tough for Kiss Daniel in terms of performing at shows and even releasing new music. The first obvious setback, according to news reaching WotzupNG and findings, Coke Studio has yanked off materials he did with them from their Youtube Channel. This is likely connected to the legal battle the Artiste is engaged in.



Next week is expected to be more dramatic for the Singer. Trust us to fill you in on more juicy news emanating from the legal battle.



You de wish am more bad luck next week bah? 4 Likes

O boy,play play play play,dis mata don dey wear g-string o! 2 Likes 2 Shares

This is what happens when you have money and game but not matured



Just like many toddlers on nairaland hiding behind tecno phone to write rubbish 2 Likes 1 Share





Companies and the fear of litigation. Companies and the fear of litigation.

No matter how desperate you are as an upcoming artist,always read the terms and conditions of a contract before signing,I bet you if it were to be in saner climes,if what G world wide is saying is true,Kiss Daniel would be in deep mess. 1 Like

hope say kiss Daniel no go lose last last o

I still dey feel your gbedu

This guy needs to humble himself in other to sort things out with his record label. It's obvious those guys won't let him off easily, and of course, a deal is a deal. .....





This case will cause him a huge loss this december period as regards shows and other recommendations

Free kiss jor.



Meanwhile, my mood right now. 2 Likes

Just like many toddlers on nairaland hiding behind tecno phone to write rubbish if u got a personal beef with tecno, go tweet on their page lolz if u got a personal beef with tecno, go tweet on their page lolz 2 Likes

I don see you,,Iphone User,U hv achieved #Go carry Cup,mtcheeew I don see you,,Iphone User,U hv achieved #Go carry Cup,mtcheeew

Neva bite d fingers dat feed yu

Good for them

Some people in Nigeria think they can just wake up and cancel/renege or do whatever they like with a valid contract.

Whoever knows Kiss Daniel should tell him he has a lot to lose,no matter how unfavorable the contract may appear to him.

What he should do is to try and renegotiate the terms of the contract with his label on mutually beneficial terms and if the recording label refuses,see out the contract. 2 Likes

The terms and conditions of the contract was boldly written, i wonder why he failed to study it before appending his signature.....I pray he doesn't end up like brymo who is worthless "musically" no thanks to chocolate city.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Many people do this...



They won't read Terms and Conditions & Understand it..



Always in a hurry to click AGREE .. it happens in our everyday life.



He's just a scape goat. 2 Likes 1 Share

Kiss Daniel is tying to fight with a yahoo boy emperor geezy

I'm a dope ass lyricist

Who will sign me....







I swear I wee not renegade on my contract.... I swear Walahi...

This is the reason Y I won't sign any artiste, they get fame and feel the can bite the finger that fed them! At first they are loyal and always calling u "boss" "boss" at any little thing you say, When you pump money in their career n make them stars , the 'boss' turns to "bros" then to "boy"! That is how ungrateful Nigerian artiste can be! He has a contract n an agreement , y should he violate it?



Well I rather sign my Dogs and Cats to my label, Atleast they are loyal

Thank God Nobody signed Davido, He signed himself.... This is the reason Y I won't sign any artiste, they get fame and feel the can bite the finger that fed them! At first they are loyal and always calling u "boss" "boss" at any little thing you say, When you pump money in their career n make them stars , the 'boss' turns to "bros" then to "boy"! That is how ungrateful Nigerian artiste can be! He has a contract n an agreement , y should he violate it?Well I rather sign my Dogs and Cats to my label, Atleast they are loyalThank God Nobody signed Davido, He signed himself.... 1 Like

Anything a professional lawyer is involve abeg do gently there o

Baba calm down... After all kiss Daniel has done to that label, this is the only way they could repay him back... after Olamide release his first studio album, the guy lefr Id Cabasa. Why didn't id Cabasa sue him.. People are just ungrateful.. So floating your own record label is too much... to stop working under someone is a crime.. Baba calm down... After all kiss Daniel has done to that label, this is the only way they could repay him back... after Olamide release his first studio album, the guy lefr Id Cabasa. Why didn't id Cabasa sue him.. People are just ungrateful.. So floating your own record label is too much... to stop working under someone is a crime..

So the artiste you sign.. We be under you for life.. He won't progress further? So the artiste you sign.. We be under you for life.. He won't progress further?

When has waking up and floating your record label a crime.. How many years will someone be under you for you to release him.? When has waking up and floating your record label a crime.. How many years will someone be under you for you to release him.?

e Don red