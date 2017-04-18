Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Should Be Careful Of Atiku’s Supporters Who Didn’t Defect – Idahosa (3969 Views)

Idahosa, in an interview with INDEPENDENT said he is worried because Ahmed Makarfi, National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP recently granted an interview where he said many of Atiku’s loyalists are staying behind in APC now for ‘strategic reasons’ and will join him in the PDP at the last minute.



“I strongly believe that the APC still has to do a lot of homework because I am very scared. I read an interview by Ahmed Makarfi recently where he said the PDP is expecting a harvest of defection after Atiku’s move from the APC”.



“He now said and I quote “As a strategic reason, we don’t expect a lot of people to move to the PDP now. People are in APC for different reasons. Wait for the time when anybody will be on his own, you will see the influx of people into the PDP”.



‘He said some of Atiku’s men are still in APC for strategic reasons. That is my fear. There are so many of Atiku’s supporters who will stay behind in the APC and leave at the last minute. Don’t forget what Aminu Tambuwal did to PDP. As Speaker of the House of Reps, he waited till the last minute before joining the APC”.



“Of course, these supporters can cause havoc for the party. I just quoted what Makarfi said now. He said some of his supporters are still in APC for strategic reasons. He also said there are those who are still in APC and didn’t move with Atiku for different reasons” .



“So, the APC needs to be careful. Some people are in there to do havoc. We must understand that there are some corrupt people who don’t like what President Buhari is doing .



They will do everything possible to make sure the president does not return in 2019. Many of them believe if Buhari could do this in four years, what will he do if he now gets another four years? So, we have to watch it in APC and put our house in order”.

Chief Idahosa, thanks for your observation sir. Meanwhile, from the very first day Saraki took over the leadership of the senate through the back door, we knew Athiefchukwu masterminded the plot after the photo session in Atiku's house.

Since that day the APC are gallantly ready for Atiku and his moles in the party but they're too small.



Meanwhile the plan is this, we will treat them same way Real Madrid players treated their team mates Jonathan Woodgate for scoring 3 own goals in a row. 4 Likes

Why are they (APC) so scared? What is in the room? The fact is that no convincing evidence of work + unfulfilled campaign promises. No lies to tell again. Lai master is lying low. Desperation is a killer disease. 9 Likes

If you think apc are wise to understand these click like If you think apc are too dumb to understand these click share

Apc is crashing very soon. Apc is already a cursed party filled with criminals. 8 Likes

3 Million jobs - PMB/Osinbajo 5 Likes

Why fidgeting, I thought you guys had it all worked out?

I thought you said Atiku is inconsequential, why then the noise? 9 Likes

Waiting for Bobrisky to come and blame IPOB. 4 Likes

As long as Buhari is on the ballot APC should be scared of every Nigerian including the Presidents wife and many members of the BMC who are only trying to survive hunger ..I dont think any sane man except a bigot will see Buhari on a ballot and go on to vote him 11 Likes

They can't do anything

PDP is more experienced than baby APC 11 Likes

Chief Idahosa, thanks for your observation sir. Meanwhile, from the very first day Saraki took over the leadership of the senate through the back door, we knew Athiefchukwu masterminded the plot after the photo session in Atiku's house.

Since that day the APC are gallantly ready for Atiku and his moles in the party but they're too small.



Meanwhile the plan is this, we will treat them same way Real Madrid players treated their team mates Jonathan Woodgate for scoring 3 own goals in a row.

‘He said some of Atiku’s men are still in APC for strategic reasons. That is my fear. There are so many of Atiku’s supporters who will stay behind in the APC and leave at the last minute. Don’t forget what Aminu Tambuwal did to PDP. As Speaker of the House of Reps, he waited till the last minute before joining the APC”.





this should serve as an eye opener

True. They will be his spies.

Buhari must leave 2019. Taaa, who APC helpBuhari must leave 2019. 4 Likes



APC will implode sooner or later.

Too many waring kingdoms within their empire.



Keep your friends close and your enemies closer!APC will implode sooner or later.Too many waring kingdoms within their empire. 2 Likes

We are on top of the situation. No cause for alarm.

We are on top of the situation. No cause for alarm. Joker! Joker! 2 Likes

Meanwhile the plan is this, we will treat them same way Real Madrid players treated their team mates Jonathan Woodgate for scoring 3 own goals in a row. Liar!!! Tell that to the teenagers here who started watching football yesterday. Woodgate only scored one own goal at Real Madrid and it was on his debut, where he also picked up a red card. How could he have scored three consecutive own goals when he hardly played due to injuries?

Liar!! You were probably trying to sound cool Liar!!! Tell that to the teenagers here who started watching football yesterday. Woodgate only scored one own goal at Real Madrid and it was on his debut, where he also picked up a red card. How could he have scored three consecutive own goals when he hardly played due to injuries?Liar!! You were probably trying to sound cool 1 Like

Mr Idahosa Shut UP your mouth , if e hungry you to defect them join the train! Stop giving APC false hope. The party is dead and its in its final stage , after 2019, the party wil split into 3 parts and I wonder which faction you will belong , well it's not my business. I am an ex Zombie but I have found light , and the remaining zombies reading my comment with rage and anger and feel like mentioning me to talk trash,there is nothing I wish you than to die by fire and enter the new year in a coffin

As for the good people that supports progress n development in this great country and have seen that ATIKU is here to rescue , We shall all rejoice ! So Mr Idahosa pls leave the ATIKU followers in APC they Are part of our 2019 agenda Mr Idahosa Shut UP your mouth , if e hungry you to defect them join the train! Stop giving APC false hope. The party is dead and its in its final stage , after 2019, the party wil split into 3 parts and I wonder which faction you will belong , well it's not my business. I am an ex Zombie but I have found light , and the remaining zombies reading my comment with rage and anger and feel like mentioning me to talk trash,there is nothing I wish you than to die by fire and enter the new year in a coffinAs for the good people that supports progress n development in this great country and have seen that ATIKU is here to rescue , We shall all rejoice ! So Mr Idahosa pls leave the ATIKU followers in APC they Arepart of our 2019 agenda 1 Like 1 Share

Anything that will bring APC down is good. 1 Like

We are on top of the situation. No cause for alarm.

Hahahaha favourite saying of Nigerian Police Hahahaha favourite saying of Nigerian Police 1 Like

Nigeria is not a one party state.



APC is not meant to be in power forever.





Time to go.

All said and done, i am rooting for Atiku.

Any strategy employed to get rid of this cancerous govt is welcomed even if it means leaving stooges behind in that party to spy into their clandestine activities.



The party is giving this nation a bad name and presenting us in a bad light. ATIKULATE to flush them away NOW without wasting time.

*ATIKU DEFECTION STATEMENT*



"... after due consultation with my God, my family, my supporters and the Nigerian people whom I meet in all walks of life, I, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, hereby tender my resignation from the All Progressives Congress while I take time to ponder my future."



*Should have been written as:*



after considering the fact that Buhari did not die but now appears even stronger in health and hence able to run for the second term, and realising that this means no vacancy in Aso Rock via the APC route, I, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, hereby tender my resignation from the All Progressives Congress so that I can look for another party to hijack for the purpose of my untiring, desperate and insatiable desire to rule this Country at all cost.

