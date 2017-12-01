₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by AutoReportNG: 7:09pm On Dec 08
Honda said Thursday it will use the Consumer Electronics Show in January to unveil its new 3E Robotics Concept. Standing for Empower, Experience, Empathy, the experimental technologies reflect the company's vision of a future where robotics and artificial intelligence can advance mobility, help people, and learn from human interaction to become more empathetic.
Honda released images of four devices that it says are part of the 3E Robotics Concept. They include an autonomous off-road vehicle equipped with AI and designed to support people in a broad range of work activities, including disaster recovery, plus a four-wheeled motorized chair concept designed for casual indoor and outdoor use.
Also included is the adorable RoboCas Concept unveiled in Tokyo, which is apparently now being called the more robotic-sounding C18, in keeping with the alphanumeric nomenclature of its 3E family.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/12/honda-goes-into-robots-to-introduce-3e.html
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Seun
Marpol
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by AutoReportNG: 7:11pm On Dec 08
The future is near, here sef..
See more pictures here..
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/12/honda-goes-into-robots-to-introduce-3e.html
1 Like
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by DaDevin: 7:17pm On Dec 08
Cool... But ehh, the thing looks like cartoon
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by AutoReportNG: 7:20pm On Dec 08
DaDevin:
True... But Honda has this feel it adds to its products to make them look unique
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by mejai(m): 12:55am
Dis one leg no go commot?
1 Like
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 7:01am
N
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by SeniorZato(m): 7:02am
Correct innovation
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by BruncleZuma: 7:02am
Nice but they've had ASIMO for a while now.
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by saraki2019(m): 7:02am
oh my God
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by TenPassfour(m): 7:02am
Great innovation.
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by DIKEnaWAR: 7:03am
I pity us in Africa. We are where the world was in the 18th century. We are not even ready to wake up or catch up.
3 Likes
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by purem(m): 7:04am
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by yeyerolling: 7:04am
Who curse black man
2 Likes
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:08am
BruncleZuma:
ASIMO is an Android.
Slight difference: Both are robotic, though, but robots have one job or another to do while androids do little more than behave like humans.
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by tolumizzy(m): 7:09am
Another unemployment device loading
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:10am
saraki2019:
You are admiring Japan, abi?
And here you are campaigning for a man who will bury Nigeria finally.
Ó mà se o.
2 Likes
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by thoollz: 7:10am
Lol, d shaft and ball joint of d robot will give way.
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by Offpoint: 7:13am
.
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by kay29000(m): 7:34am
Hmm
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by felnino(m): 7:34am
Waiting for naija made robots...
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by BruncleZuma: 7:37am
Jeezuzpick:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ASIMO
http://asimo.honda.com
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by BagWay: 7:40am
while other parts of the world have advanced in technology,
infrastructure..
africa esp nigeria, still battling with nepa.sars.bad roads.bad leadership..bad governance.looting.corruption...embezzlement of pub funds...the list is endless.
i will say it again and again.
God cursed africa and placed a massive missile and dynamite filled witj uncountable curses on nigeria.
we are already in hell. till eternity
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by Waffarianman(m): 7:43am
D's people nor go kill person so with all D's dia Robotic Doll
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by opalu: 7:47am
Ok
|Re: Honda Goes Into Robots, To Introduce 3E Robotics Concept At CES 2018 by dowjones(m): 7:49am
The only robots in Nigeria are the ones bannning people on nairaland
(0) (Reply)
