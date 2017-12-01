Standing for Empower, Experience, Empathy, the experimental technologies reflect the company's vision of a future where robotics and artificial intelligence can advance mobility, help people, and learn from human interaction to become more empathetic.



Honda released images of four devices that it says are part of the 3E Robotics Concept. They include an autonomous off-road vehicle equipped with AI and designed to support people in a broad range of work activities, including disaster recovery, plus a four-wheeled motorized chair concept designed for casual indoor and outdoor use.



Also included is the adorable RoboCas Concept unveiled in Tokyo, which is apparently now being called the more robotic-sounding C18, in keeping with the alphanumeric nomenclature of its 3E family.



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/12/honda-goes-into-robots-to-introduce-3e.html





