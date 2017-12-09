Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria (3217 Views)

As I no get money buy am now I go wait till March

This may sound weird but I simply enjoy my Infinix Note 4 pro... Sebi na to receive calls, snap pictures, browse, download apps, fingerprint, long last battery...



For me to buy a 60k phone.. I no try? 23 Likes

mtcheeeew



They just remember Nigeria.



After how many months?

When some people's cunt has already been used for collateral damage for the acquisition of it

Am sure somebody's iPhone x somewhere in Nigeria has already developed fault sef



Them try sha 2 Likes

In my dreams I bought one yesterday.In my dreams 3 Likes

Cant put my Kobo on iPhone's. 3 Likes 1 Share

On my way to get one for me and one for you 1 Like

swazpedro:

As I no get money buy am now I go wait till March Hide your face. Hide your face. 12 Likes

Abeg na who wan sell em own as second hand � at least e go dey cheaper. 1 Like

Rubbish phone 1 Like 1 Share

Why is camera like that? 1 Like

okay....but how does this help our situation in Nigeria 1 Like

good for them, but right now no be iphoneX be my problem 1 Like

the place looks scanty...#opportunity cost 1 Like

abeg I get 20k , can 20k buy it? 1 Like

See how scanty the place is,trust Nigerians they will wait till next year for the price to reduce 4 Likes 1 Share

agarawu23:

Cant put my Kobo on iPhone's. It's not for kobo pipu even if you put your kobo, it won't accept it. #not4peasants It's not for kobo pipu even if you put your kobo, it won't accept it. #not4peasants 3 Likes

Will probably get mine by February.



I will put up my 7+ for sale by January. 1 Like

If pesin dash me iPhone I go just sell am, iPhone na crap. 1 Like

Broke people full This Thread..

If You Can't afford Something..

Jez Hide Thy Face.. 2 Likes

nigeria alwasy consumer , what are we producing? 1 Like

deco22:

See how scanty the place is,trust Nigerians they will wait till next year for the price to reduce

They're Nigerians like to be first to use the latest. I know a few tech-stylists who will immediately purchase one for themselves. They're Nigerians like to be first to use the latest. I know a few tech-stylists who will immediately purchase one for themselves. 1 Like

As a current iPhone user, I would say Iphone is cool, before Samsung released the beasts of beauty (Galaxy S8 and Note 7).



Iphone X is nothing compared to these beasts. Can’t wait to get my Galaxy s8 (sexy beast) delivered.



Iphone however, remains the best SECOND phone at the moment. 1 Like

Lincoln275:

abeg I get 20k , can 20k buy it?

Very well but only in your dream. Very well but only in your dream. 1 Like

..... I was expecting to see a long queue waiting to buy like it happened in other countries..... 1 Like

After how many months? for this reason I'm not buying again... wanted to buy 2 before; but I've change my mind now

kolafolabi:

This may sounds weird but I simply enjoy my Infinix Note 4 pro... Sebi na to receive calls, snap pictures, browse, download apps, fingerprint, long last battery...



For me to buy a 60k phone.. I no try?





You try wella my chairman...

Person wey use 50k buy phone and 450k remain for him account and person wey use 450k buy phone and 50k remain for him account;WHO BETTER PASS?? You try wella my chairman...Person wey use 50k buy phone and 450k remain for him account and person wey use 450k buy phone and 50k remain for him account;WHO BETTER PASS?? 4 Likes

Me just holding on while waiting for IPhone XI 1 Like

Cool.

Useless phone