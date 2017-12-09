₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Anstalk(f): 7:36pm On Dec 08
#HappeningNow: The official launch of the iPhone X in Nigeria
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by swazpedro(m): 7:37pm On Dec 08
As I no get money buy am now I go wait till March
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by kolafolabi(m): 7:13am
This may sound weird but I simply enjoy my Infinix Note 4 pro... Sebi na to receive calls, snap pictures, browse, download apps, fingerprint, long last battery...
For me to buy a 60k phone.. I no try?
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by sammieguze(m): 7:14am
mtcheeeew
They just remember Nigeria.
After how many months?
When some people's cunt has already been used for collateral damage for the acquisition of it
Am sure somebody's iPhone x somewhere in Nigeria has already developed fault sef
Them try sha
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by jayAjoku(m): 7:14am
I bought one yesterday. In my dreams
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by agarawu23(m): 7:14am
Cant put my Kobo on iPhone's.
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by itsandi(m): 7:14am
On my way to get one for me and one for you
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Elthugnificent(m): 7:14am
swazpedro:Hide your face.
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Snrcitizen: 7:15am
Abeg na who wan sell em own as second hand � at least e go dey cheaper.
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by benjaminoikhe: 7:15am
Rubbish phone
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by EngrMcDon(m): 7:15am
Why is camera like that?
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by harrwix(m): 7:16am
okay....but how does this help our situation in Nigeria
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by osec007(m): 7:16am
good for them, but right now no be iphoneX be my problem
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by tonididdy(m): 7:17am
the place looks scanty...#opportunity cost
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Lincoln275(m): 7:17am
abeg I get 20k , can 20k buy it?
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by deco22(m): 7:19am
See how scanty the place is,trust Nigerians they will wait till next year for the price to reduce
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Bigprick9inches: 7:20am
agarawu23:It's not for kobo pipu even if you put your kobo, it won't accept it. #not4peasants
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by abdulaz: 7:20am
Will probably get mine by February.
I will put up my 7+ for sale by January.
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Mekanus(m): 7:21am
If pesin dash me iPhone I go just sell am, iPhone na crap.
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Truepee(m): 7:22am
Broke people full This Thread..
If You Can't afford Something..
Jez Hide Thy Face..
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by saraki2019(m): 7:22am
nigeria alwasy consumer , what are we producing?
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by donnie(m): 7:23am
deco22:
They're Nigerians like to be first to use the latest. I know a few tech-stylists who will immediately purchase one for themselves.
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by celestialAgent(m): 7:24am
As a current iPhone user, I would say Iphone is cool, before Samsung released the beasts of beauty (Galaxy S8 and Note 7).
Iphone X is nothing compared to these beasts. Can’t wait to get my Galaxy s8 (sexy beast) delivered.
Iphone however, remains the best SECOND phone at the moment.
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Alvelt14(m): 7:25am
Lincoln275:
Very well but only in your dream.
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Damilare5882(m): 7:26am
I was expecting to see a long queue waiting to buy like it happened in other countries .....
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by bola565: 7:27am
*Imagine being a lesbian waiting for your girlfriend to finish her menses. When she's done, you start yourѕ .*
*Two idiots�*
�����
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Offpoint: 7:28am
After how many months? for this reason I'm not buying again... wanted to buy 2 before; but I've change my mind now
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by eezeribe(m): 7:28am
kolafolabi:You try wella my chairman...
Person wey use 50k buy phone and 450k remain for him account and person wey use 450k buy phone and 50k remain for him account;WHO BETTER PASS??
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by emmabest2000(m): 7:30am
Me just holding on while waiting for IPhone XI
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by kay29000(m): 7:30am
Cool.
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by Keneking: 7:30am
Useless phone
|Re: #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria by yeyeboi(m): 7:32am
Ok
