₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,913 members, 3,958,926 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 12:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) (10823 Views)
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today / Pastor Chris Oyakhilome At 9 Years, After His First Miracle Crusade (Throwback) / Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by donnie(m): 8:09pm On Dec 08
Christ Embassy Senior Pastors In Costumes For Pastor Chris' Birthday
Check out Christ Embassy esteemed Central Executive Council members and senior pastors in Costumes along with the esteemed Pastor Benny Hinn.
Happy Birthday Pastor Chris!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by purem(m): 8:12pm On Dec 08
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by chicagoPD(m): 8:13pm On Dec 08
rich people bday sha....hmmm God punish poverty
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 8:13pm On Dec 08
THEY ARE ALL DRESSED WEIRDLY
13 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by Oyinprince(m): 8:26pm On Dec 08
Lol! Beautiful. They all look good
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by thesicilian: 8:37pm On Dec 08
See Rev Tom, the ever loyal 2iC!
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by donnie(m): 8:48pm On Dec 08
Lalasticlala
Mbok do the needful
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:39pm On Dec 08
Offer 7 things
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by jobaltol: 10:39pm On Dec 08
..the man in the middle( red attire) in the last picture resembles bobrisky...
Why are they dressing weird...trying to combine the igbo, scottish, english dressing with pastoral dressing...
Why are the poor and the workers not invited?
Jesus dined with the poor..while the modern nigerian pastor dines with the rich...
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 10:39pm On Dec 08
No comments jare.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by GreenNegro(m): 10:39pm On Dec 08
Na Halloween dem dey do?
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by Xisnin: 10:39pm On Dec 08
Clowns
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 10:39pm On Dec 08
The most handsome pastor in Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by olisehcom(f): 10:39pm On Dec 08
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 10:39pm On Dec 08
Is this a birthday or a coronation ceremony?
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:40pm On Dec 08
Sharon6:
Nokia?!
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by Jangtechman(m): 10:40pm On Dec 08
Hbd pastor chris i neva knew we share same bday o
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by olusholajohn(m): 10:40pm On Dec 08
ok
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by Titto93(m): 10:41pm On Dec 08
Happy birthday
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:41pm On Dec 08
Halloween embassy
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by YoungMILITANT(m): 10:41pm On Dec 08
The tithe dey work o
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by birdsview(m): 10:41pm On Dec 08
Pastor Chris so after all these years you are still 54yrs old?? Welldone you hear? Well done
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by emmyquan: 10:41pm On Dec 08
.
birdsview:..
e concern u
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:41pm On Dec 08
Laple0541:does that guarantee him a space in heaven?
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by olusholajohn(m): 10:41pm On Dec 08
story
Jangtechman:
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by creatorsverse: 10:41pm On Dec 08
Our tithe is doing d celebration glory to God
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by deedondavi(m): 10:42pm On Dec 08
Happy Birthday Sir!
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:42pm On Dec 08
Where is anita?
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by Spicycat(f): 10:43pm On Dec 08
Are all this weird stuff permitted in Christianity?
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by EsotericMonk: 10:43pm On Dec 08
SMH, these ones would now quote an area of scripture to justify their wanton pleasures. And the brainwashed sheeples wwould cheer on with their empty stomach and depression like the m0ron below me.
The Lord knows those who are his.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by Timiblanko(m): 10:43pm On Dec 08
Some fools will still come here and say rubbish. only God knows when some people will receive ense
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's 54th Costume Birthday Party (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 10:43pm On Dec 08
Hallowen
2 Likes
Lent: Countdown To 40 Days Fasting. / Pastor Adeboye Celebrates His 74th Birthday Today / Names Of False Prophets In Africa
Viewing this topic: brenister10, Folababa100, cybergee(m), homerac7, Olatehinse, Damysa(f), OasisT, ammyluv2002(f), Platinum78, Geophilip, mychelyte(m), showboy2301, oluwaseun88, whoawa(m), lefentis, Pwettyella(f), Timijo, sharatech, accexboy(m), Danhumprey, oct27, mickeymimi, ayodejijf(m), Sweetliver(m), demmy66, Safiaa(f), ladel(m), perezzie(m), patosky22(m), Broderick555, destiro(m), MrSazem, sleekman(m), Hearthynukeh(f), ovieigho(m), IykeBrain7 and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15