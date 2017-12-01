Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" (10819 Views)

Read full speech below



“I entered the contest on the micro-zoning principle, which has been thrashed by little men who have compromised. It appears the PDP is bent on self-destruction.



I can’t be part of this. The chairmanship position has been sold to the highest bidder,” George stated while a briefing newsmen at his campaign office in Abuja.



“I entered the race due to the micro zoning arrangement. This micro zoning has been trashed, dumped on the dust bin for personal reason. It appears that PDP is bent on self destruction. It has lost its soul.



“I cannot be part of this criminal allegation. The PDP is now mangled. “I hereby withdraw from the fraud. As a Yoruba patriot, I will stand for our people.



“Governor Wike must tender an unreserved apology to the Yoruba people for his unguarded utterances against the Yoruba race. I listened to my younger brother and I see it as an insult. I consider it as an insult.



“I Olabode George did not step down for anybody. My measure of experience is too heavy. What I am stepping down for is the process. The issue of micro zoning has been destroyed. Every position is micro zoned. I am withdrawing purely on principle.



You can know the way the party use to bubble and we see it as a brotherly union. “From what happened before I thought we could manage it but it is obvious that they system has been bastardized,” he added.



Bode George,say what wike said and stop crying like a baby deprived of breastt milk Bode George,say what wike said and stop crying like a baby deprived of breastt milk 68 Likes 3 Shares

O se ti go 3 Likes

With this yawa in PDP, I think it is fair to say that even George may work against his party in Lagos in the coming elections. Ambode and APC will likely have a flawless victory in Lasgidi. 20 Likes

Afonja always dramatic.



E never start now. Power play with drama is there way.



Bad losers! 28 Likes

legitnow:

Afonja always dramatic.



E never start now. Power play with drama is there way.



Bad losers!

Your "undramatic" support for GEJ is the reason he is now chilling in Otueke.

Bad losers? I hope you know the people who are still mourning Jonathan''s loss. Your "undramatic" support for GEJ is the reason he is now chilling in Otueke.Bad losers? I hope you know the people who are still mourning Jonathan''s loss. 65 Likes 5 Shares

afroniger:

With this yawa in PDP, I think it is fair to say that even George may work against his party in Lagos in the coming elections. Ambode and APC will likely have a flawless victory in Lasgidi.

Did the likes of bode George work for PDP in 2015?



the answer is No.





The Yorubas have not contributed any significant thing to the success of PDP....



they only sold out PDP to APC and the facts are there.... Did the likes of bode George work for PDP in 2015?the answer is No.The Yorubas have not contributed any significant thing to the success of PDP....they only sold out PDP to APC and the facts are there.... 45 Likes 3 Shares

powerkey:





Did the likes of bode George work for PDP in 2015?



the answer is No.





The Yorubas have not contributed any significant thing to the success of PDP....



they only sold out PDP to APC and the facts are there....

Ok. Ok. 2 Likes

powerkey:





Did the likes of bode George work for PDP in 2015?



the answer is No.





The Yorubas have not contributed any significant thing to the success of PDP....



they only sold out PDP to APC and the facts are there.... Three gbosa for you.

They want PDP chairmanship so that they can betray the party to APC.

Trust them at your own peril Three gbosa for you.They want PDP chairmanship so that they can betray the party to APC.Trust them at your own peril 37 Likes

BROTHER BODE...... CHAIRMANSHIP POSITION WAS ZONED TO THE SOUTH.

ANYONE AND EVERYONE FROM THE SOUTH IS FREE TO CONTEST 16 Likes

Guestlander:





Your "undramatic" support for GEJ is the reason he is now chilling in Otueke.

Bad losers? I hope you know the people who are still mourning Jonathan''s loss.

Politics of tribe wont work son, all the candidates for President are Hausa Fulani Muslim.





Try another style abeg, this 2019 not 2015.





Yoruba Ethnic biggot Politics of tribe wont work son, all the candidates for President are Hausa Fulani Muslim.Try another style abeg, this 2019 not 2015.Yoruba Ethnic biggot 34 Likes 2 Shares

Guestlander:





Your "undramatic" support for GEJ is the reason he is now chilling in Otueke.

Bad losers? I hope you know the people who are still mourning Jonathan''s loss. They always support losers, because they are also a FULL-TIME loser. They always support losers, because they are also a FULL-TIME loser. 15 Likes 3 Shares

wike is not PDP, if he said the west hasn't contributed anything to PDP, present facts to counter him and not trying to play the ethnic card. I am surprised an old warrior like bode would be playing the game this way 4 Likes

This could be another BMC propaganda. 4 Likes

Udmaster:



Three gbosa for you.

They want PDP chairmanship so that they can betray the party to APC.

Trust them at your own peril

Sincerely, the Yorubas haven't done anything for PDP to deserve the party's chairmanship position... Sincerely, the Yorubas haven't done anything for PDP to deserve the party's chairmanship position... 16 Likes

bedspread:

BROTHER BODE...... CHAIRMANSHIP POSITION WAS ZONED TO THE SOUTH.

ANYONE AND EVERYONE FROM THE SOUTH IS FREE TO CONTEST Don't mind him jare. Actually, his temperament is one of the reasons I personally don't wish he becomes PDP chairman. Don't mind him jare. Actually, his temperament is one of the reasons I personally don't wish he becomes PDP chairman. 2 Likes

powerkey:





Sincerely, the Yorubas haven't done anything for PDP to deserve the party's chairmanship position...

Party chairmanship is based on political assets, not risks. Everyone know Ibo is a political risk. Beside raising ipob and whining, what has Ibo accomplished for ANY party in last two years. You just had erection in Anambra and you failed to put PDP in. LOOSERS! Party chairmanship is based on political assets, not risks. Everyone know Ibo is a political risk. Beside raising ipob and whining, what has Ibo accomplished for ANY party in last two years. You just had erection in Anambra and you failed to put PDP in. LOOSERS! 10 Likes 1 Share

Oldman go home and rest.

BabaRamota1980:





Party chairmanship is based on political assets, not risks. Everyone know Ibo is a political risk. Beside raising ipob and whining, what has Ibo accomplished for ANY party in last two years. You just had erection in Anambra and you failed to put PDP in. LOOSERS! but our Apga disgraced your useless apc in anambra.

Afonja dirty tribe but our Apga disgraced your useless apc in anambra.Afonja dirty tribe 21 Likes 2 Shares

BabaRamota1980:





Party chairmanship is based on political assets, not risks. Everyone know Ibo is a political risk. Beside raising ipob and whining, what has Ibo accomplished for ANY party in last two years. You just had erection in Anambra and you failed to put PDP in. LOOSERS!

I never knew I never knew

powerkey:





Sincerely, the Yorubas haven't done anything for PDP to deserve the party's chairmanship position... You kids type with your anus. Who have been the face of PDP since 2015? Where is olisa metu when ffk and fayose kept the heat on buhari, giving PDP the needed breath to survive?



Ibos always try to change history no matter how recent. You must think everyone one's head is flat like yours. You kids type with your anus. Who have been the face of PDP since 2015? Where is olisa metu when ffk and fayose kept the heat on buhari, giving PDP the needed breath to survive?Ibos always try to change history no matter how recent. You must think everyone one's head is flat like yours. 12 Likes 1 Share

Where was Bode George when Fayose and Wike was battling for the survival of the party?



The greatest mistake PDP will ever make is to make Bode George a chairman



Power grabbers! 5 Likes 1 Share

Whats that Ex convict saying? we dash you to APC

Why is it always easy to make an appeal to tribalism anything things don't go our way in this country.

Very disappointed in Bode George again.

When you have a million Yorubas seeking this position for the SW, and you have one or two from SS, common sense will tell you that the SS candidate would have more advantage.

Anyway Fayose for President, any day! 4 Likes 1 Share

The Chief speaks for himself. He should keep the Yoruba out of the resultant effect of his misadventures. The totality of his life is not anywhere near the representation of the shadow of an Omoluabi. His ethnic card won’t fly! 7 Likes 1 Share

BabaRamota1980:





Party chairmanship is based on political assets, not risks. Everyone know Ibo is a political risk. Beside raising ipob and whining, what has Ibo accomplished for ANY party in last two years. You just had erection in Anambra and you failed to put PDP in. LOOSERS!

Suddenly you lots from ewedu infested region have realized the the APC have booted you out and your coming back to the PDP and mandating other regions to make a Yoruba the national party chairman.



it's impossible..



tell me what the Yorubas left in PDP?



tell me their contributions to survival of PDP?



Yoruba betrayed PDP and sold out to APC in 2015.



You people are indeed shameless... Suddenly you lots from ewedu infested region have realized the the APC have booted you out and your coming back to the PDP and mandating other regions to make a Yoruba the national party chairman.it's impossible..tell me what the Yorubas left in PDP?tell me their contributions to survival of PDP?Yoruba betrayed PDP and sold out to APC in 2015.You people are indeed shameless... 5 Likes

It beats my imagination how those ewedu people shouting sai baba, sai APC suddenly want to become PDP national chairman....



Very stupid demand indeed. 3 Likes

Oya wike do the needful unless they will throw you into the lagoon