|Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by myboy2111(m): 9:18pm On Dec 08
Press Release :
Read full speech below
“I entered the contest on the micro-zoning principle, which has been thrashed by little men who have compromised. It appears the PDP is bent on self-destruction.
I can’t be part of this. The chairmanship position has been sold to the highest bidder,” George stated while a briefing newsmen at his campaign office in Abuja.
“I entered the race due to the micro zoning arrangement. This micro zoning has been trashed, dumped on the dust bin for personal reason. It appears that PDP is bent on self destruction. It has lost its soul.
“I cannot be part of this criminal allegation. The PDP is now mangled. “I hereby withdraw from the fraud. As a Yoruba patriot, I will stand for our people.
“Governor Wike must tender an unreserved apology to the Yoruba people for his unguarded utterances against the Yoruba race. I listened to my younger brother and I see it as an insult. I consider it as an insult.
“I Olabode George did not step down for anybody. My measure of experience is too heavy. What I am stepping down for is the process. The issue of micro zoning has been destroyed. Every position is micro zoned. I am withdrawing purely on principle.
You can know the way the party use to bubble and we see it as a brotherly union. “From what happened before I thought we could manage it but it is obvious that they system has been bastardized,” he added.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/breaking-bode-george-withdraws-pdp-chairmanship-race/
6 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by FortifiedCity: 9:21pm On Dec 08
Bode George,say what wike said and stop crying like a baby deprived of breastt milk
68 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by OBAGADAFFI: 9:27pm On Dec 08
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by kahal29: 9:29pm On Dec 08
O se ti go
3 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by afroniger: 9:30pm On Dec 08
With this yawa in PDP, I think it is fair to say that even George may work against his party in Lagos in the coming elections. Ambode and APC will likely have a flawless victory in Lasgidi.
20 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by legitnow: 9:32pm On Dec 08
Afonja always dramatic.
E never start now. Power play with drama is there way.
Bad losers!
28 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by Guestlander: 9:34pm On Dec 08
legitnow:
Your "undramatic" support for GEJ is the reason he is now chilling in Otueke.
Bad losers? I hope you know the people who are still mourning Jonathan''s loss.
65 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by powerkey: 9:37pm On Dec 08
afroniger:
Did the likes of bode George work for PDP in 2015?
the answer is No.
The Yorubas have not contributed any significant thing to the success of PDP....
they only sold out PDP to APC and the facts are there....
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by afroniger: 9:37pm On Dec 08
powerkey:
Ok.
2 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by Udmaster(m): 9:40pm On Dec 08
powerkey:Three gbosa for you.
They want PDP chairmanship so that they can betray the party to APC.
Trust them at your own peril
37 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by bedspread: 9:41pm On Dec 08
BROTHER BODE...... CHAIRMANSHIP POSITION WAS ZONED TO THE SOUTH.
ANYONE AND EVERYONE FROM THE SOUTH IS FREE TO CONTEST
16 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by legitnow: 9:43pm On Dec 08
Guestlander:
Politics of tribe wont work son, all the candidates for President are Hausa Fulani Muslim.
Try another style abeg, this 2019 not 2015.
Yoruba Ethnic biggot
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by anibirelawal(m): 10:19pm On Dec 08
Guestlander:They always support losers, because they are also a FULL-TIME loser.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by bonechamberlain(m): 10:30pm On Dec 08
wike is not PDP, if he said the west hasn't contributed anything to PDP, present facts to counter him and not trying to play the ethnic card. I am surprised an old warrior like bode would be playing the game this way
4 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by Ojiofor: 10:40pm On Dec 08
This could be another BMC propaganda.
4 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by powerkey: 10:40pm On Dec 08
Udmaster:
Sincerely, the Yorubas haven't done anything for PDP to deserve the party's chairmanship position...
16 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by dodelight(m): 10:50pm On Dec 08
bedspread:Don't mind him jare. Actually, his temperament is one of the reasons I personally don't wish he becomes PDP chairman.
2 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by BabaRamota1980: 11:03pm On Dec 08
powerkey:
Party chairmanship is based on political assets, not risks. Everyone know Ibo is a political risk. Beside raising ipob and whining, what has Ibo accomplished for ANY party in last two years. You just had erection in Anambra and you failed to put PDP in. LOOSERS!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by osazeeblue01: 11:16pm On Dec 08
Oldman go home and rest.
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by Udmaster(m): 11:16pm On Dec 08
BabaRamota1980:but our Apga disgraced your useless apc in anambra.
Afonja dirty tribe
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by wallex1983(m): 11:19pm On Dec 08
BabaRamota1980:
I never knew
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by konoplyanka: 11:48pm On Dec 08
powerkey:You kids type with your anus. Who have been the face of PDP since 2015? Where is olisa metu when ffk and fayose kept the heat on buhari, giving PDP the needed breath to survive?
Ibos always try to change history no matter how recent. You must think everyone one's head is flat like yours.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:27am
Where was Bode George when Fayose and Wike was battling for the survival of the party?
The greatest mistake PDP will ever make is to make Bode George a chairman
Power grabbers!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by Balkan(m): 1:36am
Whats that Ex convict saying? we dash you to APC
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by naijaking1: 3:13am
Why is it always easy to make an appeal to tribalism anything things don't go our way in this country.
Very disappointed in Bode George again.
When you have a million Yorubas seeking this position for the SW, and you have one or two from SS, common sense will tell you that the SS candidate would have more advantage.
Anyway Fayose for President, any day!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by zoedew: 11:06am
The Chief speaks for himself. He should keep the Yoruba out of the resultant effect of his misadventures. The totality of his life is not anywhere near the representation of the shadow of an Omoluabi. His ethnic card won’t fly!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by powerkey: 2:31pm
BabaRamota1980:
Suddenly you lots from ewedu infested region have realized the the APC have booted you out and your coming back to the PDP and mandating other regions to make a Yoruba the national party chairman.
it's impossible..
tell me what the Yorubas left in PDP?
tell me their contributions to survival of PDP?
Yoruba betrayed PDP and sold out to APC in 2015.
You people are indeed shameless...
5 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by powerkey: 2:34pm
It beats my imagination how those ewedu people shouting sai baba, sai APC suddenly want to become PDP national chairman....
Very stupid demand indeed.
3 Likes
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by asdfjklhaha(f): 3:09pm
Oya wike do the needful unless they will throw you into the lagoon
|Re: Bode George: "Wike Insulted The Yoruba Race & Must Apologize" by Secur: 3:10pm
G
