|Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by NwosuJayBlaQ(m): 9:24pm On Dec 08
Still On the Issue Of tithing that the popular Radio On Air Personality, 1st Nig.Nickleodeon winner. Bible Teacher, Convener, #FreeTheSheeple Movement, Leader of #TheFreeNation Has been Raising Awareness In his View that Tithing Isn't Scriptural According To All The Text In the New Testament And The First Daddy G.O Who Were the Apostle and Disciples Of Jesus Never Collected tithing...
9hours Ago on This Instagram Page In Defense to The Comment By One Chioma.azubike "Bishop benson Idahosa Proclaimed a blessing On Dangote"(Screenshot 1st Pics)
In Response in he wrote This Long Reply(screenshot 2nd Pics)
Daddyfreeze:�E ye tan ra yin!
-
Dangote NEVER paid tithe to Idahosa, he gave up his airplane seat and Idahosa blessed him.
-
Join me in a live lecture at noon, only a few minutes away, as we unlearn more lies!
-
Here is what transpired between Dangote and Idahosa as reported by the sunday Adelaja blog:
-
"The plane stopped and the steps were lowered as the pilot came down to know what the issue was. Idahosa began “I have two of God’s important servants who must go to Lagos”. “But we are loaded to capacity. Every seat is full” said the captain. “Never mind.
Let me on board. They all know me; they see ‘Redemption Hour’ (Idahosa’s TV program). Let me talk to them”. Idahosa obliged, climbed into the plane and walked down the crowded aisles. The passengers were annoyed. He prayed silently as he returned to the front. He turned round, facing the passengers and started “Excuse me friends, I have two of God’s special servants in my car. They must go to Lagos today on this plane. Two of you will get off now so God’s servants can board. God bless you. He waited a minute, no one moved. The silence showed annoyance by the impatient passengers. Some pretended to be asleep and others it seemed were praying. Idahosa slowly walked the aisle again. As he approached the rear, a young man rose from the back of the plane and asked the person sitting next to him to get up. Yes, said Idahosa pointing, you can go tomorrow. You can travel later he said, pointing to the other man. They both gathered their belongings and proceeded from the plane.
Benson Idahosa stopped the first man in in the aisle of the plane. He asked him “young man, what is your name and what do you do?” “My name is Aliko Dangote and this is my assistant” the young man replied. “I am a trader, a businessman”. Impressed. Benson Idahosa responded “The World will get up for you” the mostly Christian passengers responded “Amen”. “My God will bless you! God will take you and your business beyond Africa and bless you beyond measure”. Just before descending the steps, Idahosa turned and raised his hands with tears in his eyes, praised the Lord and blessed the remaining passengers for their patience".
Few Hours Later He Posted This Again on His Instagram Account:
"daddyfreezeBREAKING NEWS! (Screenshot 3rd Pix)
*****************
Developing story
-
Someone very close to Dangote just called me to debunk the Idahosa story!
-
The person told me that Dangote himself told her that it never happened.
-
Sorry to break your hearts guys, but this NEVER happened! ~FRZ
-
#FreeTheSheeple"
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcc9A3ajh0P/
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by yanabazee: 9:32pm On Dec 08
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by Obinovictor(m): 9:34pm On Dec 08
Freeze again? He should expend this his energy on disfunctioning political leaders and leave the church alone.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by JON01: 9:34pm On Dec 08
Nah your mouth 'em go hear everything eh FRZ? Who your mama offend sef make we arrange nairalanders Able Men go beg on Your matter
7 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by iamJ(m): 9:36pm On Dec 08
the story fake die, was saying it on instagram today they said i was hating
the story be like Christ embassy own, i heard that pastor puff puff mouth was driving from auchi to benin, fuel finished inside the car, he prayed on the car, the car started and he started driving
neva end oooo, on their way they saw petrol stations, they drove and pass
i fear lies that these yahoo pastors tell, jesus na personal jony biko, fu;ck pastors
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by goldbim(f): 9:48pm On Dec 08
Hmmm! This movie go sweet sha..*sips kunu*
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by biggie10(m): 9:54pm On Dec 08
Rochas Okorocha is busy building statues with hungry tax payers money and creating ministry of happiness. Yet this Frozen Mumu called Freeze is here tackling pastors... A clear case of misplaced priorities. #freethepeople
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by DeSepiero(m): 10:01pm On Dec 08
iamJ:
Some idiots with doctorates will sit in the congregation and swallow it all.
17 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by DeSepiero(m): 10:04pm On Dec 08
biggie10:
Must he tackle everything for you.
Why not tackle also? You have a smart phone and connectivity.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by biggie10(m): 10:09pm On Dec 08
DeSepiero:
But i don't have as much popularity as he.
do i?
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by thickminaj(f): 10:11pm On Dec 08
. . Daddy freeze will soon close down some churches
14 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by clefstone(m): 10:12pm On Dec 08
Pentecostal christianity is mostly a circus and daddy freeze is opening people's eyes to what some of us have known for a long time. The whole message of prosperity, tithe and 'touch not my anointed' have been crafted to hoodwink the gullible. My brothers and sisters, christianity is no guarantee for riches and nowhere is that taught by Christ or his disciples. When we realize how transient this life is relative to eternity, we won't even reason materialism. Imagine a popular G.O repeatedly says his calling is to make make people rich, what a misrepresentation of our early fathers, for Paul said, we preach Christ and him crucified. That is ALL the christian message is, Christ.
And today one of the GOs was reported to have said he was ambushed by a crowd of people and how he couldn't find a place to be alone to pray. What is the reason for that, why d boast. I cannot imagine the Pope saying that because that is not the message, he is not the message, the message is Christ. These are little details that expose the narcissism in some of them.
13 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by zulex880: 10:12pm On Dec 08
I dey find who go transfer me 200# to take withdraw last 1k for my acc these ones dey here dey mention millions anyhow
5 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by Saintsbrown(m): 10:12pm On Dec 08
“Aliko Dangote is the President and CEO of Dangote Group Bishop Oyedepo is the General Overseer of Winners Chapel Both men sit on billions. Dangote employs and feeds millions. Oyedepo receives 10% of salary of every member of Church monthly, owns and manages investments including fees paying University. While Dangote pays taxes to the Government, Oyedepo pays nothing. Dangote has one private jet but Oyedepo has a fleet of 4 private jets including Bombardier. Citizens are supposed to be responsible and tax compliance. Here we are with two extremes; a community builder and a Yahoo Yahoo Scammer.
Till date, No pastor or so called daddy GOs have been able to come up with a bible verse where Jesus Christ or His first disciples collected tithe to counter daddy freeze.
#Istandwithfrz
#DaddyFreeze
#freethesheeples
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by enemyofprogress: 10:14pm On Dec 08
goldbim:abeg give me small make I take chop my bread
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by yeyerolling: 10:14pm On Dec 08
Christains and pastors most times use lies to justify their faith
6 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by hotboz: 10:15pm On Dec 08
People and unconfirmed story.. God does not seek vain glory...
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by Follysho707: 10:15pm On Dec 08
Obinovictor:
You wan make Thunder strike your preek ni?
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by mainkendo: 10:15pm On Dec 08
Chaiii
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by orijintv(m): 10:15pm On Dec 08
Daddy Freeze !!! Intelligence runs in your veins. I envy you boss!! Thank you for enlightening the gullible christians like myself on issues that are way more important than the insensible doctrine this pastors made us and are still convincing us to believe.
I Love And Respect You Freeze. #NoHomo
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by DeSepiero(m): 10:15pm On Dec 08
biggie10:Oya allow him time to tackle one by one.
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by Russianruble: 10:16pm On Dec 08
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by JohnXcel: 10:17pm On Dec 08
Always knew there was something "off" about that story...
7 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by Jaynom(m): 10:17pm On Dec 08
Damn! I've heard that story a billion times! I knew something was off. So it's been a myth? It's been a lie? Freeze has done it again!!
6 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by b3llo(m): 10:18pm On Dec 08
Daddy freezer chillax
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by Michaelpresh(m): 10:18pm On Dec 08
Tithing here tithing there. Person no go hear word dis days.
What happened to the"give me the 10% of your total wages or earn??
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by gen2lpat(m): 10:19pm On Dec 08
Seriously, common sense is not common. All these Christain wey carry their daddy GO for head like bread and akara, grow some sense.
8 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by Follysho707: 10:19pm On Dec 08
So funny becuz Dangote was born into wealth anyway. His grandfather, Dantata was the wealthiest merchant of his time. Idahosa ko, Igbiniedon ni.. Worthless-Fake Pastors!!!
11 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by wtfcoded: 10:19pm On Dec 08
I no even swallow that news sef.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by mightyhazel: 10:20pm On Dec 08
hiw true is this Idahosa dangote story sef
.i no believe am sha
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by bedspread: 10:22pm On Dec 08
Rubbish.,... I PITY FREEZE AND THE BAND WAGON HE IS DRAGGING TO HADES
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze, Dangote And The Benson Idahosa Story by anibirelawal(m): 10:25pm On Dec 08
Daddy Freeze is now a full-time CRITICs.
