Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by Drinokrane: 1:58am
Detained at the Tinsley House Immigration Centre at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex on November 29, 29-year-old Bilal Fawaz , who represented the UK 6 times in boxing, currently ranked the 3rd best middleweight in England, and was the 2012 ABA light-middleweight champion, currently faces deportation to Nigeria where his parents emigrated when he was just 14.
Fawaz who is now married to an English woman, was brought to the UK illegally by an uncle, who told him his father would be arriving soon, but the man never turned up.
The boxer who now calls himself Kelvin, was treated ‘like a slave’, joined bad gangs, got shot once and stabbed 25 times, before he ran away from the home he was living in and was taken into care home where he became a boxer.
Daily Mail reports that Fawaz says his mother is dead and he has no idea where his father is.
He also says he’s stateless, as his parents were Lebanese immigrants to Nigeria, and did not have Nigerian citizenship themselves. He said:
“I am a national champion — in 2014 I even boxed for England against Nigeria, the country they want to deport me to.
I have no other family to go back to, I don’t know anyone in Nigeria or anything about it – all I know is here."
Imagine how it feels to represent a country and then to have that country turn around and put you in what feels like a prison.
It was gathered that Labour MP McDonnell and England Boxing have appealed to the authorities on the boxer’s behalf, but without success. The Home Office rejected his application to remain in the UK, and declared his marriage to a British citizen void.
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by Gentle034(m): 2:04am
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by Gentle034(m): 2:04am
This is really tragic, what did he do na?
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by Dimples129(f): 2:18am
Why don't I believe this
It doesn't sound quite right
Let me ask Google
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by Paulosky1900: 2:19am
eiiyaa....the guy right
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by Paulosky1900: 2:19am
eiiyaa....the guy right now
eiiyaa....the guy right now
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by doctorkush(m): 2:22am
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by KardinalZik(m): 2:47am
Lol.
Your dad is a Lebanese immigrant to Nigeria; and you don't even know his whereabout. SEE DEFENSIVE LIES!
That's why you should never take another man's home as your own. Your home can't deport you.
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by quinnboy: 3:19am
Lol....
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by profdotcom: 3:55am
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by fortune1894(m): 5:00am
oya send bck anthony joshua to us. all these whites sef
Re: Nigerian-born Boxer Bilal Fawaz Who Chose England Over Nigeria Faces Deportation by IamIBK: 5:02am
come home son
