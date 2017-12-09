₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Elective Convention 2017: Live Monitoring And Updates by engineerboat(m): 3:04am
All is now set for the People Democratic National Elective convention, December 9th & 10 2017.
This will provide the live programme of events from the EAGLES SQUARE ABUJA.
will elect new members of its National Working Committee (NWC) at a convention in Abuja.
The NWC, according to Part V111, Section 29 (1) of the party’s Constitution, consists of the national chairman, deputy national chairman (north and south), national secretary, deputy national secretary, national treasurer, national financial secretary, national organising secretary, and national publicity secretary.
Other officials include national auditor, national legal adviser, national woman leader and the national youth leader.
The new leadership, which will be responsible for the day to day administration of the party, will have a tenure of four years.
Those angling for the position of chairman are a former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel; founder of AIT and Raypower, Raymond Dokpesi; a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George; a former Deputy National Chairman and Acting Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus; and a former Minister of Education, Tunde Adeniran.
Others are a former Governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja; a former governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje; a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Taofeek Adedoja and Segun Aderemi.
|Re: PDP Elective Convention 2017: Live Monitoring And Updates by engineerboat(m): 3:06am
chairmen aspirants
Those angling for the position of chairman are
1. former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel;
2. founder of AIT and Raypower, Raymond Dokpesi;
3. former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George;
4. former Deputy National Chairman and Acting Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus;
5. former Minister of Education, Tunde Adeniran.
6. former Governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja;
7. former governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje;
8. former Minister of Youth and Sports, Taofeek Adedoja
9. Segun Aderemi.
|Re: PDP Elective Convention 2017: Live Monitoring And Updates by engineerboat(m): 3:06am
Deputy National Chairmen
A. Deputy National Chairmen NORTH
1. Inna Ciroma: She is the wife of Adamu Ciroma, a former Minister of Finance. Mrs. Ciroma is herself a former Minister of Women Affairs and a former national woman leader of the PDP thus she is not new to party administration.
2. Abdulmalik Mahmud: Mr. Mahmud is not new to party administration. He is the immediate past chairman of the caretaker committee of the PDP in Borno State. He was also at one time, the caretaker committee chairman of the party in Zamfara State.
3. Nuhu Koloma: Not much is known about this aspirant. However, it is believed that he is a skilled administrator and mobiliser
|Re: PDP Elective Convention 2017: Live Monitoring And Updates by engineerboat(m): 3:07am
NATIONAL SECRETARY (ZONED TO NORTH WEST)
1. Nenadi Usman: Mrs. Usman, who hails from Kaduna State, is a former Minister of Finance and a former senator, representing Kaduna South senatorial district.
2. Umar Tsauri: He is a former senator from Katsina State. Mr. Tsauri is coming into the race with a huge public service experience.
3. Abubakar Mustapha: The 67-year-old technocrat from Makarfi in Kaduna State was the national organising secretary of the party until 2016.
|Re: PDP Elective Convention 2017: Live Monitoring And Updates by lordimmaogidi(m): 3:07am
its going to b interesting and full intrigues.
|Re: PDP Elective Convention 2017: Live Monitoring And Updates by engineerboat(m): 3:08am
NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY (Zoned to North Central)
1. Kola Ologbondiyan: Mr. Ologbondiyan hails from western senatorial district of Kogi State.
Until recently, 2015, he was the special adviser on media and publicity to former Senate President, David Mark.
A graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, he had worked previously with ThisDay newspaper where he rose through the ranks to become its group political editor, deputy editor of the daily title.
2. Farouk Audu-Adejoh: As stated above, Mr. Audu-Adejoh is from the Igala ethnic group, the single largest ethnic group in the district as well as the state.
Mr. Adejoh had worked as a political correspondent of the Punch newspapers, covering sensitive beats such as the National Assembly and the Presidential Villa.
3. Usman Kabiru: He is the third contender for the position from Kogi State. Mr. Kabiru, a lawyer, is not new in the leadership cadre of the PDP.
He was its legal adviser in the north central zone and a member of the Ahmed Makarfi-led national caretaker committee where he also served in the same position. Having served in those positions, it is believed that he would bring experience to work for the party once more.
4. Ben Duntoye: Mr. Duntoye is a former Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kwara State.
He was also the Executive Director, Youth Development and Reformative Initiative and also a former delegate to the 2014 National Conference representing National Youth Organisation.
5. Abubakar Suleiman: He is an indigene of Kwara State. Mr. Suleiman was Minister of National Planning in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The former lecturer at the University of Abuja is currently the spokesperson of the PDP Forum of Ministers.
During his formal declaration to contest for the position, Mr. Suleiman, a professor, noted that the PDP deserved a mouthpiece that exudes great personality, a person well known by the media and the general public.
He also said the party’s spokesperson should be one whose activity has the capacity to command media attention and win the heart of Nigerians, a cerebral and a courageous and experienced person with good oratory skills. He said he represents all of these.
|Re: PDP Elective Convention 2017: Live Monitoring And Updates by engineerboat(m): 3:18am
National Organising Secretary (Zoned to South East)
1. Austin Akobundu: He is a retired army colonel and a former Minister of State for Defence in the administration of President Jonathan. He had served as the national vice chairman of the PDP for South East.
Mr. Akobundu appears to be towering above his lone challenger because of the credentials he parades.
2. Emeka Wachukwu: He is a security and communications consultant. Mr. Wachukwu is a strong contender though not much is known about him.
2 Likes 1 Share
6 Likes 1 Share
