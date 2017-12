Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Daddy Showkey's Coronation As The 'ajaguna Of Yakoyo Land' (9183 Views)

He shared the news on social media saying, 'I thank God for Today I was crown ? the AJAGUNA OF YAKOYO LAND'.



more pics

Historic

Na tailor go sew this man crown o....at least 2 yards. With him hair wey be like mop 17 Likes 1 Share

congrats

Where this yakoyo land dey? 15 Likes 1 Share

Where the crown dey?

SOMEBODY CAL MY NAME................. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ah Shoki, Shoki ah shoki 11 Likes 1 Share

Can this be real dada? abi artificial dreads 2 Likes

Ok

where is he from

What's the bush on his head? 1 Like

So where is Yakoyo? 3 Likes





Showkey is smart, he made quick money invested at his own local level...



Went underground...kept a low key and now he's still living a good life..



Unlike these present day celebs ull be shocked at how broke they are..they live fast and get broke faster



-

I dey road dey come from kuvukiland South Africa 2 Likes 1 Share

Please where is Yakoyo Land ? 1 Like

Is Yakoyo not the one near Alagbole,Ogun State? Abi is it his village

Heh



"The Ajegunle of Yakoyo land" For a moment I thought he's been crowned"The Ajegunle of Yakoyo land" 2 Likes

Congrats to him

Some people go soon vex go call Oba police and DSS to come arrest am now 2 Likes

congrats Sir Yakoyocongrats Sir

Yakoyo, is after ojodu Berger,lagos Nigeria. If you are heading to alagbole from Berger.

African man

For my yoruba land ....u must be a entertainer before u got coronated.....



But dadyshowkey we nodey wear agbada dey do ur dance....

No be dadyshowkey I know be this‎