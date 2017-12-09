₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 4:24am
First of all you are a terrible singer, it's only right that I start with that as your terrible singing is the reason we are both here.
Must you sing at my balcony and poo on my window, you don't see me coming to the ceiling to poo and watch telly do you? It's called privacy. You must realize that I'm a paying tenant and you are just imposing.
Can you just sleep in the day, go to bat market at night and when you come back make love to your bat wife or play with your bat children, without coming to my window to sing? Unlike you I am not nocturnal.
It is four in the morning and a every normal person is sleeping or coming back from the "night shift", but here I am composing a letter to you. You have made me abnormal. I tried scaring you with naphthalene but I ended up poisoning myself.
I'm tired mheen, I have not slept well for like decades please balance me the money I paid the landlord let me pack out. Stupid bat
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by sulpur(f): 4:39am
why don't you tell him yourself
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 4:48am
sulpur:
Believe me I have tried, just don't know how to communicate
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by jeffizy(m): 5:22am
The stubborn co-tenant.
Some will come after me to advice you on how to use your co tenant as an important ingredient in a pepper soup plate. Yuck!
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by Nwodosis(m): 5:54am
Is also possible that your own activities( like bleeping) in the compound is disturbing his spiritual life and he retorted to singing at your window to neutralise the negative forces from your end.
Since he chose to sing to endure your own activities, get ear muffler to endure his own and allow peace to reign!
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 7:16am
jeffizy:
Bat pepper soup, mbanu!
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 7:20am
Nwodosis:
I am a model tenant, I no dey find trouble. As for his spiritual life, I don't cast and bind when praying. I only tell them forces to maintain their lane and park well away from my domot.
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by sisisioge: 7:34am
This is why I'm kinda scared of moving. Imagine being saddled with a mental case as a neighbor... Hian!
My young flat mate too is a strayed DJ. Unlike yours, he plays nice songs but he is a terrible sing along star. So, I just focus on the nice songs and pretend as if we both own the gbedu. The last time a friend visited, she was quite astounded that I could sleep through the blast ...who I offend? I sleep my sleep ojare...I'm patiently waiting for the day Mr. DJ would start liking oldies though
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by sisisioge: 7:35am
shitshappen:
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by Ishilove: 8:08am
shitshappen:You're a pussy. Only a pussy ass nigga will come to the internet to rant instead of confronting his neighbour man to man. Is Mr B a Nairalander? No he isn't so how will he see this?
Pussy!!
Modified: Sarcasm flies over the heads of most Nigerians like fighter jets
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by Ishilove: 8:11am
shitshappen:But you can communicate on Nairaland?
Can I get a P?
Can I get a U?
Give me an SS!!
Don't forget about the Y!
What's it spell??
P-U-S-S-Y!!!!
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by Ishilove: 8:14am
Nwodosis:.
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by kingreign: 8:15am
Ishilove:
Omorrrr
Ishi, you go wicket the time wen u still small oo
See as you hang am for corner dey slap am for him chest, you wan kill am?
Shey you go like am if dem hang you for corner and slap your chest like that?
Abeg free man pikin naija no easy jare.
.How's your weekend going dearie?
Hope you good?
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by Ishilove: 8:20am
kingreign:Kuku kee me
We bless God.
I'm still in bed lounging and I'm not leaving this bed till 2pm abeg. Lasgidi can reduce somborri's lifespan so I gats rest and recoup lost energy and vitality
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by kingreign: 8:22am
Ishilove:
I hear say clients dey call you for your office, you better go collect that money
Me still dey bed spread body like lizard. Ayam even tired sef
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by Ishilove: 8:28am
kingreign:Office phone is off and we no work today so they must be calling the wrong office.
I'm a mass of aches and pains. I can barely move my limbs
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by kingreign: 8:52am
Ishilove:
Kpele, hope it's not malaria or fever. Nne, ndo! you need plenty rest. You also need to spoil yourself a little.
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 8:55am
Ishilove:
I used to hold you to high esteem Ishilove, but then you are just a human. An a daft human at that, if not you would have noticed that the said Co tenant is not human. Ode!
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 9:04am
Ishilove:
I'm sure you father dead or alive can never be half the man I am. I have proven my worth ten times over in the mountain of men. Only a cesspool with congealed sewage for brain can be this ignorant.
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by oyb(m): 9:04am
Ishilove:
someone is trolling on a saturday morning
not really, there is a risk of escalating tensions. its why some of us opt for the expensive choice of living alone. no neighbor drama
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 9:08am
oyb:
Can you people just read between the lines. The whole thing is supposed to be humor. Smh
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by sisisioge: 9:10am
Ishilove:
Iya Ejima! Biko be nice nau
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by kelechiodo(m): 9:10am
shitshappen:Good. People don't read these days. This is just "an ode to bat my neighbour" or any other title op would have given it. Is it lack of understanding or what. Seeing people calling op a coward for not confronting the neighbour is not only funny but tragic.
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by sisisioge: 9:12am
shitshappen:
Oh! So you got some mouth on you ba? why not actually confront your neighbor? Mr. Manly man!
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 9:15am
sisisioge:
I was just writing an Ode to the bat on my window, I taught you understood when I told you I don't know how to communicate.
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 9:19am
kelechiodo:
My brother, follow me see ooo!
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by sisisioge: 9:20am
shitshappen:
No I didn't think your neighbor was a bat and you went beyond board when you became confrontational. Yeah, she kicked you first but you went with all arms and legs ...enjoy your day biko.
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by oyb(m): 9:22am
shitshappen:
ishiiii
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by sisisioge: 9:22am
kelechiodo:
Epele o Mr Literature. Your guy would have easily used the right section nau. Not here where people share real life events. Whew, don't bring out your guns too..I'm out.
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 9:24am
sisisioge:
Sorry my chill button dey malfunction some times. Oya take one bottle of moet . Truce
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by sisisioge: 9:25am
shitshappen:
No leilei
|Re: An Open Letter To My Co-Tenant By A Nairalander by shitshappen(m): 9:27am
oyb:
Taught or thought, you can go and wash her pants as usual. I don't need grammar in my field of endeavor.
