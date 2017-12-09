₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by zion69(m): 6:40am
The report from the rumour mill has it that Small Doctor is an ex-convict. He however debunked this rumour in a recent interview with Saturday Beats and in the interview, he confirmed that he had been to the prison before but not as an inmate.
The ‘Penalty’ singer said, “It is true that I was a bus conductor and a commercial motorcyclist. I also hawked sachet water but I thank God for the gift of life now because I am one of the most sought-after artistes at the moment. I just feel that there is no limitation to what anybody can achieve in life. Those locked up in prisons are human beings too and that is not the end of their lives, so I decided to reach out to them. Also, my colleague, Lamboginny, reached out to me and said he wished we should go to the prison and perform for them, so I gladly agreed. I have never been a prisoner and I laughed when I learnt that people thought I was once an inmate because of this gesture. I just feel we should always put a smile on the faces of other people regardless of any situation they are facing in life.”
Further in the interview, he also revealed his mother’s perception about his fame, how she would advise him not to come home till night so as to stay away from the glare.
“My mother is a teacher but she is very publicity-shy. She has never been a socialite and even those that live around her only know her as a landlady and not Small Doctor’s mother, simply because she is publicity-shy. She always tells me to make sure I don’t come to the house in the afternoon but at midnight. She is just a private person. However, I would have loved a little spotlight to shine on her because she has done so much and she is the best mom in the world,” he said.
Following the role he played as the bestman at Oritsefemi’s wedding, Small Doctor was asked if he plans to tie the knot soon. The singer replied;
“I don’t think I have enough money to get married but it would come at the perfect time. Definitely, I would love to get married soon and when it happens, it would be all over town that Small Doctor is getting married. When it is time, the world would know. Anytime from now, the miracle would happen and I would get married.”
Source : http://zionadebisi.com/i-didnt-commit-any-crime-here-is-the-reason-i-went-to-prison-small-doctor/
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by chrisbaby24(m): 6:49am
Ok...wetin concern me...
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by Luxuryconsult: 6:52am
chrisbaby24:even me self.
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by AloyalNigerian(m): 7:03am
There is hardly any artiste that had a smooth beginning. All of them will be claiming street.
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by tyson98: 7:21am
AloyalNigerian:Bros make we no lie this one na confirm street boy ooo full agege breed
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by donstan18(m): 7:22am
,nn
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by AloyalNigerian(m): 7:26am
tyson98:I know nah, d tin show for hin body pass Baddo.
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by Elnino4ladies: 8:16am
Moti gba penalty lo trow in. gben gben re gbe
Ain Ain Ain. small doctor issa noise maker
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by classicfrank4u(m): 8:18am
hahaha wch Nigerian artist will agree he WS Rich?? even Davido Dy claim to be Street boy B4
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:29am
b4 nko
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by veekid(m): 11:32am
E no konsain me
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by SuperSuave(m): 11:53am
Elewon??
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by femo86(m): 11:53am
Please anyone making comment should make it short, so we professional comment readers (PCR) will be able to Read all comments.
Thanks for making our work easier!!
One love FM
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by Colybaly: 11:53am
We are watching you
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by michael142(m): 11:54am
AloyalNigerian:
My brother they are not claiming street. It is true story oh. Even me self I will be a living testimony
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by frankcris(m): 11:55am
Most sought after artist indeed.
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by davillian(m): 11:55am
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by Hahnemann: 11:56am
Is he an actor or a musician, I'm just hearing that name for the first time
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by lordtim001(m): 11:56am
Your mum is the best mum in the world and she taught you well. Ok. Do you know why she wants to be coming to visit her at night? I'll tell you
FILL IN THE GAPS
P_bl_c M_stu_ba_or
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by heryurh(m): 11:57am
H
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by favourmic(m): 11:57am
During sex some girls be like; “pls baby don't cum inside!"
They think it's easy to jump out 4rm a running vehicle
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by Oxster(m): 11:58am
Small doctor,Small joystick
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by pojophilius(m): 11:59am
I wonder how those wey don' spend 4yrs for jail go dance to him song
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by ancisfrank(m): 12:02pm
wrong thread... *runs out
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by candidbabe(f): 12:03pm
Yawns
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by morereb10: 12:03pm
hmmm - Small Doctor, no need to tell us all this story ok
Going to prison is not a bad thing, after all everybody is a criminal in Nigeria and even abroad
so prison is nothing bro, is a stepping stone regardless of what took u there.
Just remember this, if you are afraid of being behind bars, you can't achieve anything in life
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by akheen(m): 12:05pm
I've been depressed and had thoughts of suicide this year..
but I didn't give up
let 2018 come already .. !..
Why stop now when you've come so far. ??
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 12:06pm
S
|Re: Small Doctor: Why I Went To Prison; I Was A Conductor, Motorcyclist & A Hawker by pinkyruledworld(m): 12:07pm
konvict muzik and u know we upfront
