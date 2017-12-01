₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by Whogoblog: 7:18am
@VIVIANGIST
This is Quite Big ..
Shared On Instagram with caption ..
Moscow, Russia
@lapistolpete
https://www.instagram.com/p/BceAIOJgRHc/?hl=en
2 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by Whogoblog: 7:19am
This is Just Big ....
11 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by olureignforever: 7:19am
Which kin play be this?
57 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by OrestesDante(m): 7:23am
∆ You say woh?
No wonder these cats kill humans very easily. It could be a Siberian tiger. ∆
6 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by Partnerbiz: 7:24am
which kain play be dis?
3 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by osec007(m): 7:29am
the day that Tiger go change hand for bros May him body go tell am
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by agadaone1(m): 7:31am
Rough play
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by Lovetinz(m): 7:41am
Jeezuz!
He is following a well known path.
Buying a Money drainer.
Mike Tyson used to have a per tiger too.
Today, he is poor!
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by thesicilian: 7:44am
Until one day...
16 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:28am
wow.....erekere
lets laugh small abegi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihc7-Zto7nE&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by wwwtortoise(m): 9:13am
I need to know who took the camera shots.
It takes bravery to capture aat such a close range.
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by deco22(m): 9:13am
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by Pidginwhisper: 9:13am
Nazo Tyson too start
2 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by Forceup(f): 9:13am
Na wa ooo
Pets don finish for this world abi
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by deco22(m): 9:14am
thesicilian:One day na one day o
12 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by ednut1(m): 9:15am
Lovetinz:mayweather can never be poor. Unlike tyson and oda. He is a businessman who own lots of businesses and does boxing promotion too. Blogger sha. Dats a siberian tiger in russia. No be hin own
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by Colybaly: 9:15am
My turn dey come
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by kay29000(m): 9:15am
Hmm! Copycat. Copying Tyson.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by hollamanng(m): 9:16am
Lovetinz:
Oga no be hin get am na Russia e dey
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by enemyofprogress: 9:16am
One day go be one day,monkey go go market e no go return
2 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by chrisbaby24(m): 9:16am
LALa...see food fa..u no go cum kill dis one..!!
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by kay29000(m): 9:17am
OrestesDante:
Lol! Yeah... They are so big. One slap from their gigantic paws and you pass out.
Yeah, i think it is a Siberian Tiger.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by protonz(m): 9:17am
Chai! See rough play!
A blow from that tiger is enough to kill a man
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by bareal(m): 9:17am
This tiger sabi take pic oh, see as ẹ pose
2 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by money121(m): 9:17am
Ok
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by Follysho707: 9:17am
deco22:
...sinner man go die, he no go fiti come back, he no go fiti come back to dis world again...
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by creatorsverse: 9:18am
Continue o u will live long
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by protonz(m): 9:18am
Forceup:Chai baby u set! Do u mind being ma pet?
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by Bankyb10(m): 9:18am
Omosee rough play
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Poses With His Pet Tiger (Pictured) by Solomonudofia(m): 9:18am
Hmmm too much of everything is bad sha
