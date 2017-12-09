₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by emma321: 8:00am
The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu has been suspended by the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
This was announced in a statement via the party’s official twitter account.
The reason for his suspension was not stated as at the time of this report.
Kashamu’s suspension will last for a duration of one month.
The statement read “The National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Senator Buruji Kashamu for a period of one month.”
http://anstalk.com/breaking-pdp-suspends-senator-buruji-kashamu/
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by oloripelebe2: 8:00am
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by dodelight(m): 8:01am
This is long overdue
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by Obijulius: 8:03am
These people again.
Why can’t they just with Islamic masters in APC?
Gosh!!!!
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by deco22(m): 8:05am
The guy has been too troublesome in the party.
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by DrRasheed(m): 8:08am
Why suspend the vibrant mind of the party just because athiefku made huge investment ?
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by miteolu(m): 8:31am
PDP is dead since 1999
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by uwa1(m): 8:43am
There should be rules.... Else....
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by osazeeblue01: 8:46am
They should have expel him
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by Zanas: 8:54am
Buruji is an unrepentant member of the modu sheriff faction because sheriff recognized his own faction in the PDP leadership tussle in Ogun state
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by bonechamberlain(m): 8:54am
kashamu can now join APC.
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by dodelight(m): 9:24am
DrRasheed:Vibrant indeed! Have you really been following this man's activities? If PDP breaks today he's already prepared an helipad for himself in APC
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by creatorsverse: 9:25am
The man deserves it and at the same time does not
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by salbis(m): 9:26am
The guy is a free agent now.
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by teemanbastos(m): 9:26am
How does this affect the common Nigerian man?
no fvcks given!
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by fajob: 9:27am
Heyah. on election Day
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by mmb: 9:27am
Some IPOB miscreants and Wailers will now come and blame Baba Buhari for this.
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by kay29000(m): 9:27am
What!!? A whole don Pablo Escobar? Lol!
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by Nuezha(m): 9:27am
Good riddance...
He's such a loudmouth...and fetish if I may add. He never contributed a thing in the Senate. ...just wearing agbada up and down running from the law.
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by ipobarecriminals: 9:28am
wetin he do dem?Dey suspend him cos of Fayose/Wicked Wike.We PDP IPOB yoot wing we will not take it.
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by Colybaly: 9:28am
please I have not gotten more than 20 likes and 5 shares
Even if you hate me, click share
No hard feelings
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by darkenkach(m): 9:28am
PDP don dey get mouth small small.
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by Danny287(m): 9:29am
There should be discipline in every institution atleast this is a step in the right direction
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by zombieHUNTER: 9:30am
He has a cow spirit in him
Suspension is the way to go
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by maestroferddi: 9:31am
Good move.
The man wants to become a blight on the wellbeing of the party.
Rebranding of PDP in progress. Throw the bad eggs away. APC can have them...
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by zombieHUNTER: 9:31am
Colybaly:
Contribute something nice
Likes will come
Stop behaving like buhari
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by Bari22(m): 9:31am
PDP is dead
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by delikay4luv: 9:31am
Good for the loud mouth senator. He can now go to APC and become a saint.
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by amodu(m): 9:33am
Why suspend someone, a seating senator at that and not stipulating his offense
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by Nuezha(m): 9:34am
miteolu:Coming back to life FYI. I'm not a card carrying member of any political party but destroying opposition is not healthy for our democracy. Let them come back and right their wrong.
|Re: PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu by veacea: 9:34am
Bet why
I have contributed immensely to the comment section of this nairaland.
zombieHUNTER:
I have contributed immensely to the comment section of this nairaland.
