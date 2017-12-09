Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Suspends Senator Buruji Kashamu (5707 Views)

This was announced in a statement via the party’s official twitter account.



The reason for his suspension was not stated as at the time of this report.



Kashamu’s suspension will last for a duration of one month.



The statement read “The National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Senator Buruji Kashamu for a period of one month.”







http://anstalk.com/breaking-pdp-suspends-senator-buruji-kashamu/





This is long overdue 10 Likes

These people again.



Why can’t they just with Islamic masters in APC?



Gosh!!!!

The guy has been too troublesome in the party. 6 Likes

Why suspend the vibrant mind of the party just because athiefku made huge investment ? 4 Likes

PDP is dead since 1999 11 Likes 1 Share

There should be rules.... Else....

They should have expel him 1 Like

Buruji is an unrepentant member of the modu sheriff faction because sheriff recognized his own faction in the PDP leadership tussle in Ogun state 7 Likes

kashamu can now join APC.

DrRasheed:

Why suspend the vibrant mind of the party just because athiefku made huge investment ? Vibrant indeed! Have you really been following this man's activities? If PDP breaks today he's already prepared an helipad for himself in APC Vibrant indeed! Have you really been following this man's activities? If PDP breaks today he's already prepared an helipad for himself in APC 12 Likes

The man deserves it and at the same time does not

The guy is a free agent now.

How does this affect the common Nigerian man?

no fvcks given! 3 Likes 1 Share

Heyah. on election Day 1 Like

Some IPOB miscreants and Wailers will now come and blame Baba Buhari for this. 2 Likes

What!!? A whole don Pablo Escobar? Lol! 2 Likes

Good riddance...

He's such a loudmouth...and fetish if I may add. He never contributed a thing in the Senate. ...just wearing agbada up and down running from the law. 8 Likes

wetin he do dem?Dey suspend him cos of Fayose/Wicked Wike.We PDP IPOB yoot wing we will not take it. wetin he do dem?Dey suspend him cos of Fayose/Wicked Wike.We PDP IPOB yoot wing we will not take it. 2 Likes 1 Share

PDP don dey get mouth small small.

There should be discipline in every institution atleast this is a step in the right direction 3 Likes

He has a cow spirit in him







Suspension is the way to go

Good move.



The man wants to become a blight on the wellbeing of the party.



Rebranding of PDP in progress. Throw the bad eggs away. APC can have them... 4 Likes

PDP is dead 2 Likes

Good for the loud mouth senator. He can now go to APC and become a saint. 3 Likes

Why suspend someone, a seating senator at that and not stipulating his offense 3 Likes

miteolu:

PDP is dead since 1999 Coming back to life FYI. I'm not a card carrying member of any political party but destroying opposition is not healthy for our democracy. Let them come back and right their wrong. Coming back to life FYI. I'm not a card carrying member of any political party but destroying opposition is not healthy for our democracy. Let them come back and right their wrong. 3 Likes

Bet why