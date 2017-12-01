Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) (15322 Views)

Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter / Anambra State Election: Massive Low Turn Out Ever Recored In Poling Units (pics) / Buhari’s Anti-graft Policy, Marred By Double-standard - PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







But news reaching





Its about 9:30 as at the time this report was filled and the protest that should have started by 8 AM has not gathered up to a 50 protesters...





We are hopeful it will still go ahead and more people will join in.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-endsars-rally-marred-by-low-turn.html The #EndSARS campaign that have been buzzing the internet for some weeks now and a peaceful protest have been planned by some individuals.But news reaching www.newshelmng.com has it that turn out for the protest is at all time low!Its about 9:30 as at the time this report was filled and the protest that should have started by 8 AM has not gathered up to a 50 protesters...We are hopeful it will still go ahead and more people will join in. 1 Like

Who wan die 35 Likes

Before nko? We are only powerful on social media. 71 Likes 1 Share

Northernonyenku:

Who wan die



Nonsense..#istandwithsars! Nonsense..#istandwithsars! 9 Likes

darkenkach:

Before nko? We are only powerful on social media.

#Endsars rally is risky....



Ordinary peaceful rally gets bloody talk more of protesting against the worst police force in the whole world..



So is beta to trend #Endsars than to protest. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Dem dey fear for ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE 8 Likes





Nigerians are really internet Warriors.... When there is NO food, Ankara, and money to share?Nigerians are really internet Warriors.... 27 Likes 1 Share

IPOB still the best IPOB still the best 12 Likes

Who wnts to shout #EndSars# on d streets dat d same SARS wreck havoc??

MissEdified:

The #EndSARS campaign that have been buzzing the internet for some weeks now and a peaceful protest have been planned by some individuals.





But news reaching www.newshelmng.com has it that turn out for the protest is at all time low!





Its about 9:30 as at the time this report was filled and the protest that should have started by 8 AM has not gathered up to a 50 protesters...





We are hopeful it will still go ahead and more people will join in.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-endsars-rally-marred-by-low-turn.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44 Lols see them. Awon yahoo boys. Make una fight una fight by una self abeg. Lols see them. Awon yahoo boys. Make una fight una fight by una self abeg. 1 Like

SARS?

Check my profile/signature to learn how to makes money in legitimate ways, get employed etc

u applaud them when they killed ipob is now your turn 6 Likes

lolx lolx

seriously Nigerians are only brave and loud online, that's why there will never be a visible change in the status quo 6 Likes

People only want to #EndSARS via social media... But who go blame them sha

NgeneUkwenu:

When there is NO food, Ankara, and money to share?



Nigerians are really internet Warriors.... Like you man Like you man 1 Like

grayht:





Nonsense..#istandwithsars! continue standing till d day they remember u n sit u down continue standing till d day they remember u n sit u down 2 Likes

10th is Human Rights Day, but since its Sunday the #ENDSARS Rally was shifted to Monday. They said monday 11th o,Una wan go do oversabi abi10th is Human Rights Day, but since its Sunday the #ENDSARS Rally was shifted to Monday. 5 Likes

Probably some people are scared to come out to protest

SARS is a terrorist organization and they don't need mere civilians to tackle them.. They should be treated like bokoharam



SARS isn't anti-robbery, they're anti-swag,anti- progress



If you have ever witnessed SARS operations in Delta state Abraka, you would weep profusely.. These men would enter into your hostel and drag you with them for having an IPhone, laptop or even ordinary sound system and the onus is on you to settle if not a lonely bush awaits your dead body.. These peeps has wreaked more havoc than Ipob





If Ipob can be declared a terrorist organization why not sars

Ahhhhhhhhh! Citizens are refusing to turn out because of fear! 1 Like 1 Share

A this nland e warriors sef, na only mouth Una get no balls at all





#endsars

#endslavery 1 Share

ok

Oboy

Protest or Photoshoot ??.. 1 Like

MissEdified:

The #EndSARS campaign that have been buzzing the internet for some weeks now and a peaceful protest have been planned by some individuals.





But news reaching www.newshelmng.com has it that turn out for the protest is at all time low!





Its about 9:30 as at the time this report was filled and the protest that should have started by 8 AM has not gathered up to a 50 protesters...





We are hopeful it will still go ahead and more people will join in.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-endsars-rally-marred-by-low-turn.html







dem all wear their running shoes . no doubt they are ready dem all wear their running shoes . no doubt they are ready

Where's the venue abeg. I never knew something like this was cooking....I gotta be there



And speaking of low turnout I don't blame pppl for not turning up coz these sars are animals in clothing.Ppl that have no regards for human lives, even peaceful protest is always bloody talkless of protesting against sars....our message have been well passed to the authorities, too bad the system is just too corrupt.i'm with my brother who's a sars and the kind things him dey tell me about police just dey shock me now.

and i for join them if i dey lagos . but i dey sango ota