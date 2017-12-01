₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,242 members, 3,959,948 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 02:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) (15322 Views)
Atiku Abubakar Reacts To #EndSARS Campaign On Twitter / Anambra State Election: Massive Low Turn Out Ever Recored In Poling Units (pics) / Buhari’s Anti-graft Policy, Marred By Double-standard - PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by MissEdified(f): 9:43am
The #EndSARS campaign that have been buzzing the internet for some weeks now and a peaceful protest have been planned by some individuals.
But news reaching www.newshelmng.com has it that turn out for the protest is at all time low!
Its about 9:30 as at the time this report was filled and the protest that should have started by 8 AM has not gathered up to a 50 protesters...
We are hopeful it will still go ahead and more people will join in.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-endsars-rally-marred-by-low-turn.html
1 Like
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by Northernonyenku(m): 9:44am
Who wan die
35 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 9:46am
Before nko? We are only powerful on social media.
71 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by grayht(m): 9:46am
Northernonyenku:
Nonsense..#istandwithsars!
9 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by grayht(m): 9:47am
darkenkach:
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by HeOrShe: 9:49am
#Endsars rally is risky....
Ordinary peaceful rally gets bloody talk more of protesting against the worst police force in the whole world..
So is beta to trend #Endsars than to protest.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by jerseyboy: 9:50am
Dem dey fear for ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE
8 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:53am
When there is NO food, Ankara, and money to share?
Nigerians are really internet Warriors....
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by Kokolet11: 10:00am
IPOB still the best
12 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by eTECTIVe(m): 10:14am
Who wnts to shout #EndSars# on d streets dat d same SARS wreck havoc??
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by stevezuks: 10:17am
MissEdified:Lols see them. Awon yahoo boys. Make una fight una fight by una self abeg.
1 Like
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by yesloaded: 10:18am
SARS?
Check my profile/signature to learn how to makes money in legitimate ways, get employed etc
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 10:38am
u applaud them when they killed ipob is now your turn
6 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 10:44am
lolx
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by rogers407: 10:48am
seriously Nigerians are only brave and loud online, that's why there will never be a visible change in the status quo
6 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by sinistermind(m): 10:49am
People only want to #EndSARS via social media... But who go blame them sha
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 10:55am
NgeneUkwenu:Like you man
1 Like
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by Northernonyenku(m): 11:06am
grayht:continue standing till d day they remember u n sit u down
2 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by Movic1(m): 11:22am
They said monday 11th o,Una wan go do oversabi abi 10th is Human Rights Day, but since its Sunday the #ENDSARS Rally was shifted to Monday.
5 Likes
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by olatade(m): 12:34pm
Probably some people are scared to come out to protest
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 12:34pm
SARS is a terrorist organization and they don't need mere civilians to tackle them.. They should be treated like bokoharam
SARS isn't anti-robbery, they're anti-swag,anti- progress
If you have ever witnessed SARS operations in Delta state Abraka, you would weep profusely.. These men would enter into your hostel and drag you with them for having an IPhone, laptop or even ordinary sound system and the onus is on you to settle if not a lonely bush awaits your dead body.. These peeps has wreaked more havoc than Ipob
If Ipob can be declared a terrorist organization why not sars
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 12:34pm
Ahhhhhhhhh! Citizens are refusing to turn out because of fear!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by psychologist(m): 12:35pm
A this nland e warriors sef, na only mouth Una get no balls at all
#endsars
#endslavery
1 Share
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by bola565: 12:35pm
ok
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by morereb10: 12:35pm
Oboy
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by akheen(m): 12:36pm
Protest or Photoshoot ??..
1 Like
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 12:36pm
MissEdified:
dem all wear their running shoes . no doubt they are ready
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 12:36pm
Where's the venue abeg. I never knew something like this was cooking....I gotta be there
And speaking of low turnout I don't blame pppl for not turning up coz these sars are animals in clothing.Ppl that have no regards for human lives, even peaceful protest is always bloody talkless of protesting against sars....our message have been well passed to the authorities, too bad the system is just too corrupt.i'm with my brother who's a sars and the kind things him dey tell me about police just dey shock me now.
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 12:37pm
and i for join them if i dey lagos . but i dey sango ota
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 12:37pm
|Re: #EndSARS Rally Marred By Low Turn Out (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 12:37pm
That's to tell you that people can be roaring like lion on social media, whereas in reality, they are tortoise
6 Likes
Damuturu, Yobe Under Fire: Bomb Explosions & Gunshots / Why I Can’t Go Into Alliance With Omisore – Osun LP Guber Candidate / Buhari Will Surprise Nigerians In 2017 – Trade Minister
Viewing this topic: Osu175(m), Aparakay(m), livingg(m), 12bolakale, Wisdombankxz, eben28(m), Mashrock, Earthrealmlord, gr8tsuccess, youcantstopme, Jungleluv5, gragraboy, freezze(m), sweetgirly(f), KushyKush, Heavance(m), itsme9jaG(f), yusuftaiwo2015, onyxo76(m), MARKETfund, villageboy24(m), b0rn2fuck(m), b4bola(m), hydrazone, BaesDiary, ipadey, pius4luv, olaoge(m), Macnnoli4(m), chubacletu(m), collynsHD(m), Northernonyenku(m), Prettyclever(f), dreamtech3636, fortunez1(m), Movic1(m), FlyTee(m), luzhioo(m), hgnbello, Jboogie912, ogundeleai(m), fabulouskeem(m), freeze105, abes(m), goodnessme02(f), sequential, GLeesMODEL(m), OceanmorganTrix, Marchman, 360command, Evidence1000(m), themonk(m), Elukapendragon(m), NgeneUkwenu(f) and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22