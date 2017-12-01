₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Angelanest: 10:37am
A Nigerian man who has been married for about three years now - has shared a word of advice for some unmarried ladies. According to Adewale Aladejana, he wouldn't have been married if his wife didn't ask the crucial question "baby when are we getting married?".
The man who is apparently enjoying his union is urging ladies to stop assuming that the guys they are dating will marry them and ask the right question because they they deserve to know.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
I have been married for over 3 years now but we wouldn't be married when we did if my wife didn't ask the crucial question "baby when are we getting married?"
Ladies if you have been dating a man for a year or close to a year, you have EVERY right to ask him "when are we getting married?" Two things will happen; it's either he gets pissed or both of you will work on a date immediately. In my own case we picked a date and by the end of 2013 we had our court wedding and by February 2014 we were married.
Ladies STOP ASSUMING, ask questions, you DESERVE to know. Stop assuming you are dating because he calls you all the time and takes you out, let him ask you to be his babe the right way, don't make excuses for him, men know how to ask when they really want something, if he needs you that much he will ask!
May common sense fall on you in Jesus name.
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Angelanest: 10:39am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by FortifiedCity: 10:39am
Honestly ladies need to start asking necessary questions when it comes to relationships. How will you be dating someone for years without bringing up the topic of marriage. You will stay there and be assuming that he will suddenly propose to you by kneeling down. Keep waiting you hear.
I understand some ladies really don't bother about sharing their toto but please thread with caution. That's why after dating a guy for years and probably cheating intermittently, you dump each other and he move§ on, then you carry your slacked kini to the next person.
"When are we getting married' is a question that will make a guy think and decide if he actually wants to spend the rest of his life with you. Don't encourage relationship time wasters, ask the question Now!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by ibkkk(f): 10:48am
BabbanBura
When are we getting married?
omooba969
When are we getting married?
Lemme stop here
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Oma307: 10:51am
so far they are getting the material things, they can end up becoming a babymama
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by MhizzAJ(f): 10:51am
That is why I like sensible men...It's only sensible men that reason this way
Men are totally different from boys...If you say that to a boy consider the relationship Shaky because he will think the lady is a desperado
As for me i can't date more than 2 years max
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by MhizzAJ(f): 10:52am
ibkkk:Take it easy babe
How many of them at a time
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by khome(f): 11:05am
MhizzAJ:Leave her jor She wanto marry 2husby
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by MhizzAJ(f): 11:07am
khome:
That's selfishness
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by ibkkk(f): 11:17am
MhizzAJ:
Many of them
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by ibkkk(f): 11:18am
khome:
Who told you they are two
I have 1001
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by MhizzAJ(f): 11:19am
ibkkk:Lucky you
Abeg dash me 1
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by ibkkk(f): 11:19am
MhizzAJ:
Lols.
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by ibkkk(f): 11:20am
MhizzAJ:
Lemme think about it
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Rutley(m): 11:22am
How many you wanna get married to?
ibkkk:
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Lalas247(f): 11:23am
Some people doing 3 years fear no go let the girl ask am
Kai
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by ibkkk(f): 11:23am
Rutley:
My choice
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by khome(f): 11:24am
ibkkk:Tuale MAMA No wonder body dey bite MhizzAJ
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by ibkkk(f): 11:27am
khome:
Babes, no more "tuale" o
Na "buate"
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by MhizzAJ(f): 11:27am
khome:
I even told her to dash me one
She say she gonn think abourrit
Very stingy gal
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Rutley(m): 11:28am
Na you go tire na
ibkkk:
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by ibkkk(f): 11:31am
Rutley:
Leave me.
Is it your tire
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Rutley(m): 11:31am
Some are desperado. You cant judge with the lady's case.
MhizzAJ:
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Rutley(m): 11:32am
Hehehehehehe i wonder oooo
ibkkk:
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by habsydiamond(m): 11:34am
MhizzAJ:she's trying to kill two guys with one stone..,..sorry oo Na bird I mean
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Sirheny007(m): 12:50pm
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by greenvillle: 12:51pm
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:51pm
Evaberry when are we getting married??
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Amberon11: 12:51pm
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by YoungMILITANT(m): 12:51pm
Wow!
But my man u suppose know when u go marry na.
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by Emyres: 12:51pm
Good day guys
Please can someone help me with #1000? To get some materials for my modelling? Please it is urgent.
Help save a life.
Thanks.
0074005788 Diamond Bank Emman Okoro
|Re: I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals by tempex88(m): 12:51pm
This is very true. Some men just enjoy companionship without commitment. We need to always ask d right questions.
