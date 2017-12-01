Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Wouldn't Have Been Married If My Wife Didn't Ask Me This Question; Man Reveals (23317 Views)

The man who is apparently enjoying his union is urging ladies to stop assuming that the guys they are dating will marry them and ask the right question because they they deserve to know.



Below is what he shared on Facebook;



I have been married for over 3 years now but we wouldn't be married when we did if my wife didn't ask the crucial question "baby when are we getting married?"



Ladies if you have been dating a man for a year or close to a year, you have EVERY right to ask him "when are we getting married?" Two things will happen; it's either he gets pissed or both of you will work on a date immediately. In my own case we picked a date and by the end of 2013 we had our court wedding and by February 2014 we were married.



Ladies STOP ASSUMING, ask questions, you DESERVE to know. Stop assuming you are dating because he calls you all the time and takes you out, let him ask you to be his babe the right way, don't make excuses for him, men know how to ask when they really want something, if he needs you that much he will ask!



May common sense fall on you in Jesus name.



You too can be a social media evangelist kindly share so that others can be blessed as you have been blessed. Thank you for reading.



cc; lalasticlala





Honestly ladies need to start asking necessary questions when it comes to relationships. How will you be dating someone for years without bringing up the topic of marriage. You will stay there and be assuming that he will suddenly propose to you by kneeling down. Keep waiting you hear.



I understand some ladies really don't bother about sharing their toto but please thread with caution. That's why after dating a guy for years and probably cheating intermittently, you dump each other and he move§ on, then you carry your slacked kini to the next person.



When are we getting married?





omooba969

When are we getting married?



so far they are getting the material things, they can end up becoming a babymama 6 Likes 1 Share

That is why I like sensible men...It's only sensible men that reason this way



Men are totally different from boys...If you say that to a boy consider the relationship Shaky because he will think the lady is a desperado



As for me i can't date more than 2 years max 30 Likes 2 Shares

ibkkk:

BabbanBura



When are we getting married?





omooba969

When are we getting married?



Lemme stop here Take it easy babe

MhizzAJ:

khome:

Leave her jor

She wanto marry 2husby

MhizzAJ:



Take it easy babe

How many of them at a time

khome:

Leave her jor

She wanto marry 2husby

Who told you they are two

ibkkk:





MhizzAJ:



Lucky you

MhizzAJ:



Lucky you

Abeg dash me 1

ibkkk:

BabbanBura



When are we getting married?





omooba969

When are we getting married?



Lemme stop here How many you wanna get married to?





Kai Some people doing 3 years fear no go let the girl ask amKai

Rutley:

How many you wanna get married to?





ibkkk:



khome:

Tuale MAMA

No wonder body dey bite MhizzAJ

Babes, no more "tuale" o

Na "buate"

khome:

Tuale MAMA

No wonder body dey bite MhizzAJ

I even told her to dash me one

She say she gonn think abourrit

ibkkk:





MhizzAJ:

That is why I like sensible men...It's only sensible men that reason this way



Men are totally different from boys...If you say that to a boy consider the relationship Shaky because he will think the lady is a desperado



As for me i can't date more than 2 years max

Some are desperado. You cant judge with the lady's case.







ibkkk:







Leave me.

MhizzAJ:



Take it easy babe

Evaberry when are we getting married?? 1 Like

Wow!



But my man u suppose know when u go marry na. 2 Likes

