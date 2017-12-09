₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,242 members, 3,959,948 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 02:37 PM

PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) (10532 Views)

Resolutions Of PDP Stakeholders Meeting @OfficialPDPNig / TRIPOB, RENIPOB Unite To Officially Surrender Flag On Jan 2017 At Eagle Square / PHOTOS: Sports Minister,solomon Dalung Represents Buhari At Eagle Square, Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Suleimman: 11:08am
H.E. @atiku arrives, seated for the @OfficialPDPNig Convention, at Eagle Square, Abuja. #PDPConvention2017

4 Likes

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Ratello: 11:23am
The Eagle has landed no more shaking. I will Atikulate well come 2019! The nemesis of APShit

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by raker300: 11:26am
My dad says you can tell a lot about a man from what time he arrives at an event...

Pompous/arrogant folks always arrive 1hr to event ending.

Disorganised pple arrive 30min late

Serious minded/humble folks arrive 30min before event commences

Strict folks arrive at event time

Wch one are you?

33 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by jerryunit48: 11:28am
Let’s Atikulate Nigeria

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by ArcFresky(m): 11:33am
This man should not be president.
And If he does become one, I will know Nigerians are stupid.

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by GavelSlam: 11:36am
Shoes anyone?

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Bevista: 11:41am
GavelSlam:
Shoes anyone?
Yves Saint Laurent (YSL)...Swanky gee...lol

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Keneking: 11:42am
Mynd44 day don break oh grin
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by raker300: 11:43am
Bevista:
Yves Saint Laurent (YSL)...lol
lol....its LV bro...look closer

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Bevista: 11:45am
raker300:
lol....its LV bro...look closer
Touche! Tnx for the correction. My bad.

2 Likes

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Keneking: 11:46am
raker300:
My dad says you can tell a lot about a man from what time he arrives at an event...

Pompous/arrogant folks always arrive 1hr to event ending.

Disorganised pple arrive 30min late

Serious minded/humble folks arrive 30min before event commences

Strict folks arrive at event time

Wch one are you?

Buhari has his own time.
Anytime he arrives, the session starts.
The only time he arrives early is FEC meeting ...where money is shared shocked

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 12:06pm
Buhari's nightmare has arrived, kano Amajiris wont like this.

4 Likes

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by osazeeblue01: 12:12pm
Hehehehhe.. Atiku 2019...100%

1 Like

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by donphilopus: 12:25pm
Ratello:
The Eagle has landed no more shaking. I will Atikulate well come 2019! The nemesis of APShit

Nemesis? You must be kidding I guess! Same Atiku that couldn't defeat Kwankwaso during the APC Presidential primaries? Please give him the party ticket and see how Buhari is declared the winner before 12pm on the election day.

5 Likes

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Giannakopoulos(f): 12:35pm
The lion himself

1 Like

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by id911: 1:11pm
Atikulating the Atikulate

2 Likes

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Chukazu: 1:28pm
what is it with Nigerians calling somebody "His Excellency"

2 Likes

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by YouthsPC0: 1:39pm
ArcFresky:
This man should not be president.
And If he does become one, I will know Nigerians are stupid.

He is a million times better than your Daura President

The architect of recession

The leader of killer herdsmen

The most active religious bigot and ethnocentric leader ever produced

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by FemiFimile: 1:43pm
Atiku is the man on everybody lips. He is on track.

Sanity in the building, not like that APC Presidiot kill everything that moves.

I like my President to be humble and calm. Atiku 2019

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by luvlymabel: 1:43pm
but this Atiku don oldooo










we need youths

3 Likes

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by deco22(m): 1:43pm
PDP IS BACK...

Atiku/obi 2019

1 Like

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by legitnow: 1:44pm
ArcFresky:
This man should not be president.
And If he does become one, I will know Nigerians are stupid.
donphilopus:


Nemesis? You must be kidding I guess! Same Atiku that couldn't defeat Kwankwaso during the APC Presidential primaries? Please give him the party ticket and see how Buhari is declared the winner before 12pm on the election day.




Whether u bring ur Afonja wickedness and bitterness to talk nonsense and your usual name calling; is inconsequential.


Atiku will still be ur President.

3 Likes

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 1:45pm
Date
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 1:46pm
I know some idiots will still come here to say the shoes were bought with stolen funds. Someone cannot be fresh in peace angry

1 Like

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by frinx: 1:46pm
2917 grin
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by obinoral1179(m): 1:47pm
raker300:
My dad says you can tell a lot about a man from what time he arrives at an event...

Pompous/arrogant folks always arrive 1hr to event ending.

Disorganised pple arrive 30min late

Serious minded/humble folks arrive 30min before event commences

Strict folks arrive at event time

Wch one are you?
all of the above....
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Giannakopoulos(f): 1:48pm
Great
















As part of our routine candidates selection process in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States , you can refer candidates interested in being profiled with Workforce Group to forward their CVs to njobszone@gmail.com & portharcourt@workforcegroup.com
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:48pm
It is time for us to shoes our leaders,please let's shoes wisely and shoes well. God help us as we shoes.

1 Like

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Secur: 1:49pm
G
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Nevee: 1:49pm
Why are we making it seem like it has to be between Buhari or Atiku when it's crystal clear they both aren't capable of turning around the forunes of the present Nigeria? In fact, they have both contributed significantly to Nigeria's doom.

Neither Atiku nor Buhari deserves another chance!
Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by DTalented(m): 1:49pm
Atiku my guy. Welcome

1 Like

Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by kings09(m): 1:49pm
And a tribalistic failure - TWICE.
YouthsPC0:


He is a million times better than your Daura President

The architect of recession

The leader of killer herdsmen

The most active religious bigot and ethnocentric leader ever produced


(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Why Are All The Black Nations On Earth Poor? / 4 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Anambra / Ibori's Married Mistress in London's Holloway prison hopes to make bail

Viewing this topic: Akolawole(m), ozodigboo(m), Ojoto1979(m), AmTruth, Judgesledge(m), tuniski, notindome(m), OLP46(m), ArcFresky(m), BabaRamota1980, donmelinga(m), 2innocent, Sixaxis, tomaudu(m), hooklover, gwanggaeto(m), foxyk(m), chidexman(m), uchwar1, oluboyo04(m), 4dbeta, MrMystrO(m), Olafemiwa, adexbols(m), yale001(f), takeoff, Agoniclinton(m), pascal2young(m), ghanaman5050, abimbolabolaw(m), ochardbaby(m), ayoplenty, denigma2(m), stealth2, GeniusVincent(m), likata, chrisbaby24(m), omotayo51, gimbayaro(m), BoboKush(m), Hotpurewater(m), crackerspub, ngbaki, Harvigh(m), jayAjoku(m), realoscar84(m), Rolandcruz, pius4luv, yinchar(m), pboy247(m), wumade(f), pimpchi(m), Chiagozieoraeki, Onyeedum(m), Shonhairtaipei(m), emmyxtacy, ajsans, sayusuf(m), Omeny, ollyfessy(m), uka202(f), cadre88(m), bopm, shaggsm(m), ABHAKS, Silentgun, porsche90, phadi, oyesco09, fridayawase(m), mightiersa, NgeneUkwenu(f), tansho(m), adetony244(m), charlexv, tblackE61(m), ngng, oviecardealer(m) and 144 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.