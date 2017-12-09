Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) (10532 Views)

H.E. @atiku arrives, seated for the @OfficialPDPNig Convention, at Eagle Square, Abuja. #PDPConvention2017 4 Likes

The Eagle has landed no more shaking. I will Atikulate well come 2019! The nemesis of APShit 28 Likes 2 Shares

My dad says you can tell a lot about a man from what time he arrives at an event...



Pompous/arrogant folks always arrive 1hr to event ending.



Disorganised pple arrive 30min late



Serious minded/humble folks arrive 30min before event commences



Strict folks arrive at event time



Wch one are you? 33 Likes 2 Shares

Let’s Atikulate Nigeria 8 Likes 1 Share

This man should not be president.

And If he does become one, I will know Nigerians are stupid. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Shoes anyone? 4 Likes 2 Shares

GavelSlam:

Shoes anyone? Yves Saint Laurent (YSL)...Swanky gee...lol Yves Saint Laurent (YSL)...Swanky gee...lol 4 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44 day don break oh

Bevista:

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL)...lol lol....its LV bro...look closer lol....its LV bro...look closer 7 Likes 1 Share

raker300:

lol....its LV bro...look closer Touche! Tnx for the correction. My bad. Touche! Tnx for the correction. My bad. 2 Likes

raker300:

Buhari has his own time.

Anytime he arrives, the session starts.

The only time he arrives early is FEC meeting ...where money is shared Buhari has his own time.Anytime he arrives, the session starts.The only time he arrives early is FEC meeting ...where money is shared 8 Likes 1 Share

Buhari's nightmare has arrived, kano Amajiris wont like this. 4 Likes

Hehehehhe.. Atiku 2019...100% 1 Like

Ratello:

The Eagle has landed no more shaking. I will Atikulate well come 2019! The nemesis of APShit

The lion himself 1 Like

Atikulating the Atikulate 2 Likes

what is it with Nigerians calling somebody "His Excellency" 2 Likes

ArcFresky:

This man should not be president.

And If he does become one, I will know Nigerians are stupid.

He is a million times better than your Daura President



The architect of recession



The leader of killer herdsmen



The most active religious bigot and ethnocentric leader ever produced He is a million times better than your Daura PresidentThe architect of recessionThe leader of killer herdsmenThe most active religious bigot and ethnocentric leader ever produced 20 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku is the man on everybody lips. He is on track.



Sanity in the building, not like that APC Presidiot kill everything that moves.



I like my President to be humble and calm. Atiku 2019 2 Likes 2 Shares

but this Atiku don oldooo





















we need youths 3 Likes

PDP IS BACK...



Atiku/obi 2019 1 Like

ArcFresky:

This man should not be president.

Whether u bring ur Afonja wickedness and bitterness to talk nonsense and your usual name calling; is inconsequential.





Atiku will still be ur President. Whether u bring ur Afonja wickedness and bitterness to talk nonsense and your usual name calling; is inconsequential.Atiku will still be ur President. 3 Likes

I know some idiots will still come here to say the shoes were bought with stolen funds. Someone cannot be fresh in peace 1 Like

raker300:

It is time for us to shoes our leaders,please let's shoes wisely and shoes well. God help us as we shoes. 1 Like

Why are we making it seem like it has to be between Buhari or Atiku when it's crystal clear they both aren't capable of turning around the forunes of the present Nigeria? In fact, they have both contributed significantly to Nigeria's doom.



Neither Atiku nor Buhari deserves another chance!

Atiku my guy. Welcome 1 Like