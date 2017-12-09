₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Suleimman: 11:08am
H.E. @atiku arrives, seated for the @OfficialPDPNig Convention, at Eagle Square, Abuja. #PDPConvention2017
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Ratello: 11:23am
The Eagle has landed no more shaking. I will Atikulate well come 2019! The nemesis of APShit
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by raker300: 11:26am
My dad says you can tell a lot about a man from what time he arrives at an event...
Pompous/arrogant folks always arrive 1hr to event ending.
Disorganised pple arrive 30min late
Serious minded/humble folks arrive 30min before event commences
Strict folks arrive at event time
Wch one are you?
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by jerryunit48: 11:28am
Let’s Atikulate Nigeria
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by ArcFresky(m): 11:33am
This man should not be president.
And If he does become one, I will know Nigerians are stupid.
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by GavelSlam: 11:36am
Shoes anyone?
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Bevista: 11:41am
GavelSlam:Yves Saint Laurent (YSL)...Swanky gee...lol
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Keneking: 11:42am
Mynd44 day don break oh
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by raker300: 11:43am
Bevista:lol....its LV bro...look closer
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Bevista: 11:45am
raker300:Touche! Tnx for the correction. My bad.
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Keneking: 11:46am
raker300:
Buhari has his own time.
Anytime he arrives, the session starts.
The only time he arrives early is FEC meeting ...where money is shared
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 12:06pm
Buhari's nightmare has arrived, kano Amajiris wont like this.
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by osazeeblue01: 12:12pm
Hehehehhe.. Atiku 2019...100%
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by donphilopus: 12:25pm
Ratello:
Nemesis? You must be kidding I guess! Same Atiku that couldn't defeat Kwankwaso during the APC Presidential primaries? Please give him the party ticket and see how Buhari is declared the winner before 12pm on the election day.
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Giannakopoulos(f): 12:35pm
The lion himself
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by id911: 1:11pm
Atikulating the Atikulate
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Chukazu: 1:28pm
what is it with Nigerians calling somebody "His Excellency"
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by YouthsPC0: 1:39pm
ArcFresky:
He is a million times better than your Daura President
The architect of recession
The leader of killer herdsmen
The most active religious bigot and ethnocentric leader ever produced
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by FemiFimile: 1:43pm
Atiku is the man on everybody lips. He is on track.
Sanity in the building, not like that APC Presidiot kill everything that moves.
I like my President to be humble and calm. Atiku 2019
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by luvlymabel: 1:43pm
but this Atiku don oldooo
we need youths
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by deco22(m): 1:43pm
PDP IS BACK...
Atiku/obi 2019
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by legitnow: 1:44pm
ArcFresky:
donphilopus:
Whether u bring ur Afonja wickedness and bitterness to talk nonsense and your usual name calling; is inconsequential.
Atiku will still be ur President.
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 1:45pm
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 1:46pm
I know some idiots will still come here to say the shoes were bought with stolen funds. Someone cannot be fresh in peace
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by frinx: 1:46pm
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by obinoral1179(m): 1:47pm
raker300:all of the above....
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Giannakopoulos(f): 1:48pm
Great
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:48pm
It is time for us to shoes our leaders,please let's shoes wisely and shoes well. God help us as we shoes.
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Secur: 1:49pm
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by Nevee: 1:49pm
Why are we making it seem like it has to be between Buhari or Atiku when it's crystal clear they both aren't capable of turning around the forunes of the present Nigeria? In fact, they have both contributed significantly to Nigeria's doom.
Neither Atiku nor Buhari deserves another chance!
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by DTalented(m): 1:49pm
Atiku my guy. Welcome
|Re: PDP Convention 2017: Atiku Arrives Eagle Square (Photos) by kings09(m): 1:49pm
And a tribalistic failure - TWICE.
YouthsPC0:
