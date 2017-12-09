₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by lacemose(m): 12:40pm
The excitement keeps rolling in as the general overseer of LFC Bishop David Oyedepo dances with two kids on the altar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDxnhQrtetQ
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by Nobody: 12:42pm
I can only imagine the millions of naira this man will make from this crusade alone.
7 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 3:33pm
When I tell people to stop paying tithes; they'll think I'm the honourable commissioner of "rancor"!
But thank God I'm not from Imo State!!
Second to Comment sha!
OK bye...
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by Secur: 3:33pm
H
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by Saintsbrown(m): 3:33pm
“Aliko Dangote is the President and CEO of Dangote Group, Bishop Oyedepo is the General Overseer of Winners Chapel Both men sit on billions. Dangote employs and feeds millions. Oyedepo receives 10% of salary of every member of Church monthly, owns and manages investments including fees paying University. While Dangote pays taxes to the Government, Oyedepo pays nothing. Dangote has one private jet but Oyedepo has a fleet of 4 private jets including Bombardier. Citizens are supposed to be responsible and tax compliance. Here we are with two extremes; a community builder and Yahoo Yahoo Scammer.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by ERONX(m): 3:33pm
Beautiful
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by Heywhizzy(m): 3:34pm
I sincerely hope nwaamaikpe would be delivered at this Shiloh and Oyedepo would dance with him on the altar
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by KushyKush: 3:34pm
NwaChibuzor33:
Daily offering and tithe.
Daily prophetic offerings
Daily CHURCH PROJECT offering.
And finally THANKSGIVING offering
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by sacramento1212: 3:35pm
NwaChibuzor33:
Millions in Naira ke abi billions in Naira or millions in $
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:35pm
That's good.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by vowiski(m): 3:35pm
NwaChibuzor33:
Only if you were making N1 from typing rubbish on the internet....
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by xreal: 3:35pm
Tithe this time seems huge and paid.
Where is DaddyFreeze.
Thank God for a successful shilloh.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by ElPadrino33: 3:35pm
Wetin concern us
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by chii8(f): 3:35pm
Ok
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by alexistaiwo: 3:36pm
After the accounting department told him what has been fleeced from the sheeples
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by fergusen(m): 3:36pm
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by temitemi1(m): 3:36pm
May God Continue to strengthen you sir!
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by passyhansome(m): 3:36pm
ALLELUIA
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by ElPadrino33: 3:36pm
Facts Only
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by Colybaly: 3:36pm
NwaChibuzor33:
Chibuzor !!! Chibuzor !!!!!Chibuzor !!!!!
How many times did I call u...
U too like money
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by okayode1(m): 3:37pm
Papa pray for me today o.. Make my ticket receive healing
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by Tolupage(m): 3:37pm
Dancing like David danced.
Dancing like David danced.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by England91: 3:38pm
A boy who is called out tekno miles for dance challenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yae-cHUZ1xs
Click here for more videos of him
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPqWxHWi06xf9IPkCq31WW0uvWBED9jw7
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by moscobabs(m): 3:38pm
Which time Nairaland becomes useless like this... What makes this a news?
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by temitemi1(m): 3:38pm
keep imagining bro...
NwaChibuzor33:
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by MobilityExpress: 3:41pm
Cool
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by Guilderland1: 3:42pm
Well, I have nothing to say. I don't blame men of gods. I blame those sheepee that out of ignorance put all their little saving in the name of offering and thithe and will end up blaming village men and women for their poverty predicament.
I will never forgot how my uncle ride his bike to living faith church and came back with leg, ask me what happened to the bike? It was successful taken by men of gods without even thank you. And see my uncle is still spending....
If not catholic church, call me atheist
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by mechanics(m): 3:44pm
I like his dancing step.
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by KnowMore: 3:46pm
That's nice
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by wayne4loan: 3:49pm
Tithe money done land
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 by Abbeyme: 3:51pm
How is this news.
And it made front page.
Ok o
No beefing nobody.
Me too I am driving down to New Garage.
