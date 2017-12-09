Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 (6718 Views)

Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh / Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) / Young Man Who Imitates David Oyedepo So Well At Shiloh 2016 (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDxnhQrtetQ The excitement keeps rolling in as the general overseer of LFC Bishop David Oyedepo dances with two kids on the altar

I can only imagine the millions of naira this man will make from this crusade alone. 7 Likes

When I tell people to stop paying tithes; they'll think I'm the honourable commissioner of "rancor"!



But thank God I'm not from Imo State!!





Second to Comment sha!

OK bye...

H 1 Like

“Aliko Dangote is the President and CEO of Dangote Group, Bishop Oyedepo is the General Overseer of Winners Chapel Both men sit on billions. Dangote employs and feeds millions. Oyedepo receives 10% of salary of every member of Church monthly, owns and manages investments including fees paying University. While Dangote pays taxes to the Government, Oyedepo pays nothing. Dangote has one private jet but Oyedepo has a fleet of 4 private jets including Bombardier. Citizens are supposed to be responsible and tax compliance. Here we are with two extremes; a community builder and Yahoo Yahoo Scammer. 6 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful 1 Like 1 Share

I sincerely hope nwaamaikpe would be delivered at this Shiloh and Oyedepo would dance with him on the altar 1 Like

NwaChibuzor33:

I can only imagine the millions of naira this man will make from this crusade alone.



Daily offering and tithe.



Daily prophetic offerings



Daily CHURCH PROJECT offering.



And finally THANKSGIVING offering

NwaChibuzor33:

I can only imagine the millions of naira this man will make from this crusade alone.

Millions in Naira ke abi billions in Naira or millions in $ Millions in Naira ke abi billions in Naira or millions in $

That's good.

NwaChibuzor33:

I can only imagine the millions of naira this man will make from this crusade alone.

Only if you were making N1 from typing rubbish on the internet.... Only if you were making N1 from typing rubbish on the internet.... 2 Likes

Tithe this time seems huge and paid.



Where is DaddyFreeze.





Thank God for a successful shilloh.

Wetin concern us

Ok

After the accounting department told him what has been fleeced from the sheeples 1 Like

May God Continue to strengthen you sir!

ALLELUIA

Facts Only 3 Likes

NwaChibuzor33:

I can only imagine the millions of naira this man will make from this crusade alone.



Chibuzor !!! Chibuzor !!!!!Chibuzor !!!!!

How many times did I call u...





U too like money Chibuzor !!! Chibuzor !!!!!Chibuzor !!!!!How many times did I call u...U too like money 1 Like

Papa pray for me today o.. Make my ticket receive healing





visit us at http://realgistforum.com Dancing like David danced.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yae-cHUZ1xs

Click here for more videos of him

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPqWxHWi06xf9IPkCq31WW0uvWBED9jw7 A boy who is called out tekno miles for dance challengeClick here for more videos of him

Which time Nairaland becomes useless like this... What makes this a news?

NwaChibuzor33:

I can only imagine the millions of naira this man will make from this crusade alone. keep imagining bro...

Cool

Well, I have nothing to say. I don't blame men of gods. I blame those sheepee that out of ignorance put all their little saving in the name of offering and thithe and will end up blaming village men and women for their poverty predicament.



I will never forgot how my uncle ride his bike to living faith church and came back with leg, ask me what happened to the bike? It was successful taken by men of gods without even thank you. And see my uncle is still spending....



If not catholic church, call me atheist

I like his dancing step.

That's nice

Tithe money done land