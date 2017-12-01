Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning (16617 Views)

The prayer reads;



"Any relative or anyone blocking your way, if they don’t repent, they won’t see the new year’, has set Nigerian Twitter space fire".



So many many Nigerians has reacted to the prayer tweet but singer eLDee and OAP Daddy Freeze reactions stood out. See their tweets below...



Shey u dey do ur family members ni 22 Likes

But honestly this type of prayers make me doubt some pastors... I respect this baba GAN not until recently Haba daddy why can't you pray that those Looters up there should Die eh since they are the Major drawback blocking our way In this Zoo 76 Likes 3 Shares

Daddy Freeze is talking because he is not using his degree to push wheelbarrow. If that was the case, he would say amen to that prayer even before Adeboye finished. 81 Likes 5 Shares

Today again?! 4 Likes 1 Share

This guy has been a real pain in the ass of these pastors 27 Likes 5 Shares

See ehn, different strokes for different folks. I cannot come and kill myself ontop another man's problem 2 Likes 1 Share

I agree with Adeboye this one time.



I would be extremely sad if anyone wishes me bad for bad belle sake and yet breathes the air of life for an extra second.



Die die die mo'fuckers die!



And let me die if I wish anyone bad too. Fair enough. 26 Likes

Nigerian pastors are the biggest scam artistes in the world. They sow distrust in families and make you enemies you didn’t even know you had. Then they start milking you dry because you have alienated all the people that could have given you sound advice. that’s what makes them so successful. Bloody scum 43 Likes 6 Shares







Our God is a Merciful God Are u the one blocking your family members progress?Our God is a Merciful God 5 Likes

Boko Haram is rampaging, prayers like this haven't worked on them. The boko haram we all know and can see and can attest to their evil. These pastors won't pray against them because they know it doesn't work. It is innocent relatives they want to start setting people against.

That way, if a family member dies this year and someone gets a job or a breakthroughs next year, he will claim it was Adeboye that did it. Something we can't prove.

These pastors have no powers, they only hope on chance and the law of large numbers by spreading paranoia. 24 Likes 4 Shares

Only God can kill





Abeg make they block my way, I don't have money to bury any relatives now. 3 Likes

What's wrong with this prayer? Are you blocking people's way? Then you will die by fire! 15 Likes

Some Christians be praying to God as if he is an assassin 51 Likes 4 Shares

Absolutely nothing wrong with that prayer.





"...suffer not a witch to live"





MFM members are used to praying such prayers, no one has complained or said anything.



Freeze is really pushing His luck too far. Perhaps He's enjoying to cheap popularity. 10 Likes

Only God knows who serves him truly even those that are reacting.

I thought the Bible taught us to pray for our enemies and forgive them ..



Why is pastor saying otherwise? 16 Likes

God of mercy.

Household wickedness, may they never see the new year in Jesus name! Amennnnnnn!!! 8 Likes

God wld everly be God

Honestly I dont see anything wrong with that prayer..there is condition attach to it.."if you dont repent" so what`s the noise 11 Likes

WELL I still have a lot of reservation on Fire for Fire miracle church sorry i mean Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries 1 Like

