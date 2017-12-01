₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by morereb10: 1:26pm
The prayer tweeted via the official Twitter handle of Redeemed Christian Church of God and accredited to Pastor Enoch Adeboye has been with fierce resistance from church members as well as other Nigerians.
The prayer reads;
"Any relative or anyone blocking your way, if they don’t repent, they won’t see the new year’, has set Nigerian Twitter space fire".
So many many Nigerians has reacted to the prayer tweet but singer eLDee and OAP Daddy Freeze reactions stood out. See their tweets below...
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/daddy-freeze-eldee-reacts-to-rccg.html

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:51pm
Shey u dey do ur family members ni

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by JON01: 2:58pm
But honestly this type of prayers make me doubt some pastors... I respect this baba GAN not until recently Haba daddy why can't you pray that those Looters up there should Die eh since they are the Major drawback blocking our way In this Zoo

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by donbrowser(m): 3:37pm
Daddy Freeze is talking because he is not using his degree to push wheelbarrow. If that was the case, he would say amen to that prayer even before Adeboye finished.

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by jazon(m): 3:38pm
hmmm!
Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by BruncleZuma: 3:38pm
Today again?!

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by Ihatepork: 3:38pm
This guy has been a real pain in the ass of these pastors

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by ElPadrino33: 3:38pm
See ehn, different strokes for different folks. I cannot come and kill myself ontop another man's problem

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by Hedonistically: 3:38pm
I agree with Adeboye this one time.
I would be extremely sad if anyone wishes me bad for bad belle sake and yet breathes the air of life for an extra second.
Die die die mo'fuckers die!
And let me die if I wish anyone bad too. Fair enough.

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by Seahawk: 3:38pm
Nigerian pastors are the biggest scam artistes in the world. They sow distrust in families and make you enemies you didn’t even know you had. Then they start milking you dry because you have alienated all the people that could have given you sound advice. that’s what makes them so successful. Bloody scum

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by iliyande(m): 3:38pm
Are u the one blocking your family members progress?
Our God is a Merciful God

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by lovelylad(m): 3:39pm
Turning to something else now...
Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by NPComplete: 3:39pm
Lool.
Boko Haram is rampaging, prayers like this haven't worked on them. The boko haram we all know and can see and can attest to their evil. These pastors won't pray against them because they know it doesn't work. It is innocent relatives they want to start setting people against.
That way, if a family member dies this year and someone gets a job or a breakthroughs next year, he will claim it was Adeboye that did it. Something we can't prove.
These pastors have no powers, they only hope on chance and the law of large numbers by spreading paranoia.

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by millionboi2: 3:39pm
Only God can kill
|Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by ImpressionsNG: 3:39pm
Is there anything particularly wrong with the prayer? I'm not sure Nigerians have suddenly started praying good prayers for those who wish them bad. Let's be honest.
By the way, are you not satisfied with your height? It is possible to grow taller, add a few inches to your height, even in adulthood, believe it or not. Most people don't know this. A combination of some targeted exercises and powerful herbs can do the magic. Learn about it.....
http://www.impressions.ng/how-to-grow-taller-increase-height-naturally

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by davillian(m): 3:39pm
Abeg make they block my way, I don't have money to bury any relatives now.

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by Ezigbonmadu: 3:39pm
What's wrong with this prayer? Are you blocking people's way? Then you will die by fire!

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by littlewonders: 3:39pm
Let me park well
Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by alexistaiwo: 3:39pm
Some Christians be praying to God as if he is an assassin

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by BIGTinfotech: 3:39pm
Absolutely nothing wrong with that prayer.
"...suffer not a witch to live"
MFM members are used to praying such prayers, no one has complained or said anything.
Freeze is really pushing His luck too far. Perhaps He's enjoying to cheap popularity.

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by Kenzico(m): 3:39pm
Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by seunlly(m): 3:39pm
Only God knows who serves him truly even those that are reacting.
Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by faorex(m): 3:39pm
I thought the Bible taught us to pray for our enemies and forgive them ..
Why is pastor saying otherwise?

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by playcharles(m): 3:39pm
Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by TenPassfour(m): 3:40pm
God of mercy.
Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by abitex577(m): 3:40pm
Household wickedness, may they never see the new year in Jesus name! Amennnnnnn!!!

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by samyyoung1(m): 3:40pm
God wld everly be God
Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by positivelord: 3:40pm
Honestly I dont see anything wrong with that prayer..there is condition attach to it.."if you dont repent" so what`s the noise

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by DWJOBScom(m): 3:40pm
WELL I still have a lot of reservation on Fire for Fire miracle church sorry i mean Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries

Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by Colybaly: 3:41pm
THIS IS WHAT I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR
Re: Daddy Freeze & Eldee React To Pastor Adeboye's Death Prayer This Morning by wonlasewonimi: 3:41pm
davillian:
Lmao

Viewing this topic: DeRay98(m), Bibidear(f), slye(m), miikyphil(m), huzee4real, stevejomo(m), Olajoy, Slaye, iAlpha, EvenInFreetown, bondosman07, Walexwisdom(m), Akinife(m), Seunsherif(m), Akamaka, Papoose269(m), Henryedom, annexes, sammyoluseyi, benjaminoikhe, nypha, nuelmae(m), arbass(m), Mrks4770(m), whizfem(m), Ufranklin92(m), Cowmilk(m), Yampotatocarrot(m), okpolo666(m), wolextayo(m), ollah1, ahmedio2017, OluDee2, crixlight2(m), dsurest(m), joey048(m), Reese1, todyms, Creatify(m), Nonnyflex(m), donblanco, correctguy0900, Redeemed(f), raymod170(m), Okora4, obinnashady(m), badex11(f), youngies(m), bercarray(m), sukar886, ademijuwonlo(f), krayzieklay(m), bomsybomsy(m), Demolaeby, illustrator, collums(m), omopretty1, gafsal, wenenike, HITdemUP, authenticman(m), Eldahcee, cindi55, ucheicon(m), samcus(m), urbanemind, gentleoyink, kaja(m), collinsoft(m), georgee(m), Ballistical(m), daverebranded(m), MostBanned, kado(m), imagefixer, lavenderjade(m), bkfilms, Ceska(f), WAECFlyer, Paperwhite(m), gannod(m), 2hrt(m), secpowell, oladoja1(m), DWJOBScom(m), konny1(m), SoliBayNG, Guffaz, topsyking, Shuayb0(m), ifakiboy(m), Oyindidi(f), preciousmaro, sinceraconcept(m), dxplora, Patheos(m), Fatherly, naijawho, adl(f), UstadhJ(m), Dindondin(m), peace4omar(m), redroom, hanenyo, Ogbenisoft28, pole, emceedcent(m), mastertunji(m), JohnQueen(m), Teeneyo(m), hadura29(m), DonChizi(m), Fynline(m), saintmark88(m), sinola(m), AZeD1(m), websiteman, CJ92, PhawoleMT(m), Godsbaby1(f), basidoo(m), amtalkin(f), ouzo1(m), Debilitating, helpee(m), dumero, FisifunKododada, xandy84, madgoat(m), psalm68(m), Haliraph(m), Phayie(m), Agadsman(m), Jibham73, yeltans(m), kumari089(m), liana001, Falzdbadtguy, daadaass, nurseafrica, Swegzfreak, princeadams11, biobab23(m), unbeatenmueez(m), osenge, Apache2015, RUDEBOYY(m), Nuezha(m), Tarrow(m), trustworthy1, Destined2win, Godwindanielboy, Lantosed, zoedew, Ekeeyhandsome(m), Ovems(f), Sterope(f), bankole200(m), midapril, Gravy, Barristter07, ugo147, slyy, Unkl(m), tziz(m), MotherinIsreal(f), Nnamaka1, wildwest22, Chylo(m), millyj(f), Brunel(m), ibnchokomah(m), shibanbo(m), speak2jasmine(f), bademikky(m), wonukwuru(m), bilo1(m), cmt1(m), myrrtle(m), dimade1, TheWalkingMind, Hedonistically, handsomePussy, Tumm(m), ogahug, ttmacoy, mayorrlad(m), merahki, JPENG(m), louismariae(m), royalty18, kachimighty0000, layus296, erapidtransport(m), bookorlah(f), JayJay0211, ponziponzi(m), williams85(m), jenny4godwin, solz, fortuneinya, oyb(m), UzomaFC, kernel505, bamiped, ruffcoins(m), Legitbaba(m), Johnayoola(m), Ochinawata01(m), noblePhenom, Tripletmom, Eralia, Mypeoplemypipo, drshamo(m), einsteino(m), fojb, youngrichworld(m), government77(f), LastSurvivor11, Sykeotic, rogers407, chrisbaby24(m), Khodorkovsky(m), babtundey01, Treyknowles(m), kenjava20, dukecharles(m), pilotab55(m), Okasman(m), lumion, bamibee, iberu001(m), Mrteju(m), paparazy06(m), Ifyikillz(m), Justnora(f), Jerrymax01(m), hisgrace090, ObinnaVal93(m), Sibigam1, Mcleo007(m), oebson(m), oluphilip2008(f), subcbouy, shidof(m), bishopdesignate, keylaz, Macmoni(m), janey1984, tejiritex, nnekaike, marod(m), nairamaniac and 421 guest(s)
