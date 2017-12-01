₦airaland Forum

Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by oluwabless1: 4:06pm


Tiwa Savage attended her son Jamil's school play today where they posed with Santa after his performance...The mum and son look adorable.







More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/12/photos-tiwa-savage-and-jamil-pose-with.html

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by DigitOnline(m): 4:08pm
Handsome Jamil.. Lovely..
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:11pm
mama mama jamjam

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by oluwabless1: 4:16pm
CC; lalasticlala
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by faorex(m): 4:35pm
no doubt, the boy is cute. But he looks uninterested in the Xmas photos...

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by Oblitz(m): 4:57pm
Handsome boy


Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by cherr(f): 6:26pm
Why did Santa use nylon bag as boots? undecided

5 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by skentelelady(f): 6:27pm
Nice looking santa unlike some ojuju calabar santa cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by OrestesDante(m): 7:09pm
∆ Which religion Tiwa Savage dey do self? ∆
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by OrestesDante(m): 7:12pm
skentelelady:
Nice looking santa unlike some ojuju calabar santa cheesy


shocked

∆ The Happiness and the celebration are the most important.


Ojuju calabar Santa:

That's inferiority complex it is not necessary ∆

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by Boyooosa(m): 7:30pm
Omo yi Jo baba e, o po ju!
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:30pm
Wow
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by CaptainBUGGY: 7:30pm
The bobo Don Cry tire, see his face...... When I was his age I don day plan how to remove father Christmas beard, yeyeyeyeye Omo boti oshi
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by heryurh(m): 7:31pm
I no understand Tiwa Savage agn oh.. Sometimes she go Ugly, Sometimes she go Fine undecided

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by donstan18(m): 7:32pm
Wow!, Lovely!

Take a zoom at the second picture and carefully view the forehead of that little boy, His forehead looks like that of Donjazzy
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by seguntijan(m): 7:32pm
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by Swaggzkid: 7:32pm
Fine boy big head
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by seunny4lif(m): 7:34pm
grin grin
Naija version are the best
skentelelady:
Nice looking santa unlike some ojuju calabar santa cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by exlinkleads(f): 7:35pm
lovely


Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by seunny4lif(m): 7:35pm
heryurh:
I no understand Tiwa Savage agn oh.. Sometimes she go Ugly, Sometimes she go Fine undecided

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by babadey(m): 7:35pm
She's not still wearing shoes again. As she become a Zen priest!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by kay29000(m): 7:36pm
Cool. She's looking really pretty.
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by donblade85555(m): 7:37pm
oyibo na Santa but black na father Christmas
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by ladyF(f): 7:39pm
Nice...

It's LadyF again. grin grin grin
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by seunny4lif(m): 7:40pm
faorex:
no doubt, the boy is cute. But he looks uninterested in the Xmas photos...

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by AfricaNigerian: 7:40pm
donblade85555:
oyibo na Santa but black na father Christmas
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by iamloski(m): 7:40pm
The boy looks like segun arinze
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by deco22(m): 7:41pm
skentelelady:
Nice looking santa unlike some ojuju calabar santa cheesy

Nice looking?

Is it because he is White,he dressed the same terrible way all Nigerian father Christmases dress,just his skin color.
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by davodyguy: 7:43pm
There's difference between Santa and father Christmas grin

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by Follysho707: 7:43pm
oops...
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by faorex(m): 7:45pm
[quote author=seunny4lif post=63132084][/quote]
This one na fada keresi...����
Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by Follysho707: 7:45pm
cherr:
Why did Santa use nylon bag as boots? undecided

Economy bad, my sis.

Micheal Obama Spotted Shopping Alone In Simple Cloths Without Paparazzi / Picture: The Obama's Celebrate Their 19th Year Wedding Anniversary / Joke Of The Day

Viewing this topic: starlentboi(m), eliyke(m), nwajesus12(m), DonOms(m), Mosopzy22(m), Ujunkem(f), Kimy97(f), obatine, scarphase(m), bxboss(m), mightiersa, typompy234(f), Oluwafemitosin(f), Nuezha(m), Kollytop33(m), Odukes(m), SalvationMopol, zizzo, Ellyne(f), xty50(f), MARQUIZ(m), Ajpharm(m), davies0024, tyspicy, Tommy10g, sherishmi, ennysexy, orobs93(m), freshvine(f), Ennyiyi(f), james17, cherr(f), michael142(m), deyoungy, akogun7(m), NoBetterNigeria, martinz1, Papacypaul(m), emy77, Icaretoo, iamstrong(m), gigante, aleshsenior2000(m), Demainman1, missprudence(f), obodi1, Ayemco(f), maynia, tobdee and 103 guest(s)

