|Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by oluwabless1: 4:06pm
Tiwa Savage attended her son Jamil's school play today where they posed with Santa after his performance...The mum and son look adorable.
More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/12/photos-tiwa-savage-and-jamil-pose-with.html
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by DigitOnline(m): 4:08pm
Handsome Jamil.. Lovely..
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:11pm
mama mama jamjam
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by oluwabless1: 4:16pm
CC; lalasticlala
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by faorex(m): 4:35pm
no doubt, the boy is cute. But he looks uninterested in the Xmas photos...
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by Oblitz(m): 4:57pm
Handsome boy
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by cherr(f): 6:26pm
Why did Santa use nylon bag as boots?
5 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by skentelelady(f): 6:27pm
Nice looking santa unlike some ojuju calabar santa
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by OrestesDante(m): 7:09pm
∆ Which religion Tiwa Savage dey do self? ∆
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by OrestesDante(m): 7:12pm
skentelelady:
∆ The Happiness and the celebration are the most important.
Ojuju calabar Santa:
That's inferiority complex it is not necessary ∆
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by Boyooosa(m): 7:30pm
Omo yi Jo baba e, o po ju!
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:30pm
Wow
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by CaptainBUGGY: 7:30pm
The bobo Don Cry tire, see his face...... When I was his age I don day plan how to remove father Christmas beard, yeyeyeyeye Omo boti oshi
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by heryurh(m): 7:31pm
I no understand Tiwa Savage agn oh.. Sometimes she go Ugly, Sometimes she go Fine
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by donstan18(m): 7:32pm
Wow!, Lovely!
Take a zoom at the second picture and carefully view the forehead of that little boy, His forehead looks like that of Donjazzy
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by Swaggzkid: 7:32pm
Fine boy big head
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by seunny4lif(m): 7:34pm
Naija version are the best
skentelelady:
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by exlinkleads(f): 7:35pm
lovely
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by seunny4lif(m): 7:35pm
heryurh:
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by babadey(m): 7:35pm
She's not still wearing shoes again. As she become a Zen priest!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by kay29000(m): 7:36pm
Cool. She's looking really pretty.
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by donblade85555(m): 7:37pm
oyibo na Santa but black na father Christmas
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by ladyF(f): 7:39pm
Nice...
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by seunny4lif(m): 7:40pm
faorex:
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by AfricaNigerian: 7:40pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by iamloski(m): 7:40pm
The boy looks like segun arinze
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by deco22(m): 7:41pm
skentelelady:Nice looking?
Is it because he is White,he dressed the same terrible way all Nigerian father Christmases dress,just his skin color.
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by davodyguy: 7:43pm
There's difference between Santa and father Christmas
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by Follysho707: 7:43pm
oops...
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by faorex(m): 7:45pm
[quote author=seunny4lif post=63132084][/quote]
This one na fada keresi...����
|Re: Tiwa Savage And Jamil Pose With Santa At His School Play (PHOTOS) by Follysho707: 7:45pm
cherr:
Economy bad, my sis.
