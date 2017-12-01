₦airaland Forum

Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by stephenduru: 4:56pm
As shared by Julius who is a publisher in Bayelsa....

'Last night at about 10:40 I had an urgent call from James Baridi in an area few metres from my house. When I went it was the fresh scene of a rather violent robbery. A girl I would later identity as an AIT staff was lying half-conscious in a pool of her blood. Witnesses said it was a lone gunman who had trailed her from Shiloh. Just in front of her house he showed the gun, took her phone, jewelry and cash. But the animal didn't end there. He took steps backwards and shot her at close range even as she gave him no problems.

Her landlady, James and I rushed her to Tobis Hospital at Akenfa. To our surprise Animals were the ones administering that place. They would not save her life except we provide a police report and a wholesome amount.

We took her to another hospital at Igbogene, Himmei or thereabouts, the people here were humans and they commenced treatment instantly including  fresh pounds of blood.

By morning we realized we needed to contact her family, but how? She lives alone and her phones were gone. In the area no one knows much about her except that she's a journalist for AIT. We also reported the matter to the Akenfa police division

For a start, I called NUJ Bayelsa scribe Ebiowei Lawal who called her office.

Its been a very long day. Patience Owe will make it and we have God to thank. Our prayers will remain with her'


Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by stephenduru: 4:57pm
Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by biacan(f): 4:57pm
Those men are shameless.......a woman for that matter

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by NwaChibuzor13: 5:01pm
But when you went to shilloh pastor used prayer to protect you from untimely death , armed robbers and stray bullets.

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by YOUNGELDER1(m): 5:04pm
Prayers . Get well soon ma’am

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by BuariCopyPaste: 5:06pm
Lol

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by Megatrix: 5:10pm
BuariCopyPaste:
Lol
What is there to laugh about in this story?

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by BuariCopyPaste: 5:14pm
Megatrix:

What is there to laugh about in this story?

Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by Macnnoli4(m): 5:16pm
Very unfortunate,but thank God for life and curse the devil's instruments
Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by Megatrix: 5:18pm
BuariCopyPaste:


Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi
Is that why you're laughing over someone fighting for her life after being shot by an armed robber? Where is ur humanity?

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by Homeboiy: 5:49pm
NwaChibuzor13:
But when you went to shilloh pastor used prayer to protect you from untimely death , armed robbers and stray bullets.


I was thinking the same thing angry

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by free2ryhme: 5:58pm
Thank God she is alive

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by sbashir10: 5:58pm
Thank God for her life.

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by Diso60090(m): 5:58pm
Thief shoot idcard strange
Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by free2ryhme: 5:58pm
BuariCopyPaste:


Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by kay29000(m): 5:59pm
Thank God she survived the gunshot. I wish her speedy recovery.

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by dhamstar(m): 5:59pm
thank God for her life

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by iyke926(m): 5:59pm
NwaChibuzor13:
But when you went to shilloh pastor used prayer to protect you from untimely death , armed robbers and stray bullets.

You sound stupid most times.

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by dieBYfire: 6:00pm
stephenduru:
As shared by Julius who is a publisher in Bayelsa....

'Last night at about 10:40 I had an urgent call from James Baridi in an area few metres from my house. When I went it was the fresh scene of a rather violent robbery. A girl I would later identity as an AIT staff was lying half-conscious in a pool of her blood. Witnesses said it was a lone gunman who had trailed her from Shiloh. Just in front of her house he showed the gun, took her phone, jewelry and cash. But the animal didn't end there. He took steps backwards and shot her at close range even as she gave him no problems.

Her landlady, James and I rushed her to Tobis Hospital at Akenfa. To our surprise Animals were the ones administering that place. They would not save her life except we provide a police report and a wholesome amount.

We took her to another hospital at Igbogene, Himmei or thereabouts, the people here were humans and they commenced treatment instantly including  fresh pounds of blood.

By morning we realized we needed to contact her family, but how? She lives alone and her phones were gone. In the area no one knows much about her except that she's a journalist for AIT. We also reported the matter to the Akenfa police division

For a start, I called NUJ Bayelsa scribe Ebiowei Lawal who called her office.

Its been a very long day. Patience Owe will make it and we have God to thank. Our prayers will remain with her'


Did she die? grin
Or maybe it's a test of faith grin
Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by chaelmic(m): 6:01pm
Wish her quick recovery

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by hensben(m): 6:01pm
dieBYfire:


Did she die? grin
Or maybe it's a test of faith grin
why the shinning of teeth?
Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by free2ryhme: 6:01pm
NwaChibuzor13:
But when you went to shilloh pastor used prayer to protect you from untimely death , armed robbers and stray bullets.

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by BagWay: 6:01pm
krav maga
pls teach me more moves.
im ready to kill any robber dah messes wit me
and i will upload his dead body on nairaland
Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by loneatar: 6:03pm
Get well lady
Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by AkpaMgbor(m): 6:03pm
BuariCopyPaste:


Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi
You are a dumb mudafuka

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by hensben(m): 6:03pm
BagWay:
krav maga
pls teach me more moves.
im ready to kill any robber dah messes wit me
and i will upload his dead body on nairaland
kwale weed at work
Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by dieBYfire: 6:04pm
hensben:
why the shinning of teeth?
Am shining it because I advised you not to suck the babe but you did , No you teeths are gone ! Sorry
Let me shining more grin grin grin grin
Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by sirusX(m): 6:06pm
BuariCopyPaste:


Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi
Guess you were in a hurry to throw shots

Adeboye is not Shiloh, rather Holy Ghost Congress...RCCG

Oyedepo is Shiloh....Winners

Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by nickxtra(m): 6:07pm
These pictures do not that this post is real. Where is the evidential pictures of the shot victim?
Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by AxxeMan: 6:09pm
....



Shoot and Run!

The basic trianing of a typical Ijo man grin grin grin grin



Re: Robber Trails & Shoots Patience Owe, AIT Staff Returning From Shiloh In Bayelsa by Icecream4U(m): 6:09pm
Could she be one of the relatives blocking people's success that Adeboye said would die before this year end? shocked

^^^ That's the problem with that Adeboye's prayer.

Now, her relatives would start to think she's the enemy blocking their way.

