Burial Of Corper Who Was Shot Dead In Delta By A Masked Gunman (Photos) / Two Men Rape A Woman In A Mosque In Oyo. Rob Her Afterwards (Photo) / Woman Forces Thief To Str!p Off Clothes After Failed Attempt To Rob Her.

'Last night at about 10:40 I had an urgent call from James Baridi in an area few metres from my house. When I went it was the fresh scene of a rather violent robbery. A girl I would later identity as an AIT staff was lying half-conscious in a pool of her blood. Witnesses said it was a lone gunman who had trailed her from Shiloh. Just in front of her house he showed the gun, took her phone, jewelry and cash. But the animal didn't end there. He took steps backwards and shot her at close range even as she gave him no problems.



Her landlady, James and I rushed her to Tobis Hospital at Akenfa. To our surprise Animals were the ones administering that place. They would not save her life except we provide a police report and a wholesome amount.



We took her to another hospital at Igbogene, Himmei or thereabouts, the people here were humans and they commenced treatment instantly including fresh pounds of blood.



By morning we realized we needed to contact her family, but how? She lives alone and her phones were gone. In the area no one knows much about her except that she's a journalist for AIT. We also reported the matter to the Akenfa police division



For a start, I called NUJ Bayelsa scribe Ebiowei Lawal who called her office.



Its been a very long day. Patience Owe will make it and we have God to thank. Our prayers will remain with her'





Those men are shameless.......a woman for that matter 5 Likes

But when you went to shilloh pastor used prayer to protect you from untimely death , armed robbers and stray bullets. 4 Likes

Prayers . Get well soon ma’am 3 Likes

Lol 1 Like

BuariCopyPaste:

Lol What is there to laugh about in this story? What is there to laugh about in this story? 4 Likes

Megatrix:



What is there to laugh about in this story?

Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi 4 Likes 1 Share

Very unfortunate,but thank God for life and curse the devil's instruments

BuariCopyPaste:





Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi Is that why you're laughing over someone fighting for her life after being shot by an armed robber? Where is ur humanity? Is that why you're laughing over someone fighting for her life after being shot by an armed robber? Where is ur humanity? 13 Likes 1 Share

NwaChibuzor13:

But when you went to shilloh pastor used prayer to protect you from untimely death , armed robbers and stray bullets.



I was thinking the same thing I was thinking the same thing 2 Likes

Thank God she is alive 2 Likes

Thank God for her life. 1 Like

Thief shoot idcard strange

BuariCopyPaste:





Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi 1 Like

Thank God she survived the gunshot. I wish her speedy recovery. 1 Like

thank God for her life 1 Like

NwaChibuzor13:

But when you went to shilloh pastor used prayer to protect you from untimely death , armed robbers and stray bullets.

You sound stupid most times. You sound stupid most times. 8 Likes 1 Share

stephenduru:

Did she die?

Or maybe it's a test of faith Did she die?Or maybe it's a test of faith

Wish her quick recovery 3 Likes

dieBYfire:





Did she die?

Or maybe it's a test of faith why the shinning of teeth? why the shinning of teeth?

NwaChibuzor13:

But when you went to shilloh pastor used prayer to protect you from untimely death , armed robbers and stray bullets. 1 Like

Get well lady

BuariCopyPaste:





Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi You are a dumb mudafuka You are a dumb mudafuka 1 Like

BagWay:

hensben:

why the shinning of teeth? Am shining it because I advised you not to suck the babe but you did , No you teeths are gone ! Sorry

Let me shining more Am shining it because I advised you not to suck the babe but you did , No you teeths are gone ! SorryLet me shining more

BuariCopyPaste:





Wasn't Adeboye supposed to inform her of the impending harm.. ... Abi na to demand #1b donation he sabi Guess you were in a hurry to throw shots



Adeboye is not Shiloh, rather Holy Ghost Congress...RCCG



Oyedepo is Shiloh....Winners Guess you were in a hurry to throw shotsAdeboye is not Shiloh, rather Holy Ghost Congress...RCCGOyedepo is Shiloh....Winners 2 Likes

Shoot and Run!



The basic trianing of a typical Ijo man







