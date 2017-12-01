



Some people are attributing the young man's collapse to hunger or tiredness following the big stress (under the sun) at the convention.



Delegates and other party faithful from across the country arrived at the nation’s capital for the big event.



About 3,000 delegates — elected and statutory— voted to fill the positions of the national chairman and several other national offices.



