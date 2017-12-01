₦airaland Forum

Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 6:33pm
A man collapsed today as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its national convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja, today. According to a Facebook user who shared the picture, the man was among other party faithfuls at the venue before he allegedly slumped. People gathered around to see what happened to him before he was carried away.

Some people are attributing the young man's collapse to hunger or tiredness following the big stress (under the sun) at the convention.

Delegates and other party faithful from across the country arrived at the nation’s capital for the big event.

About 3,000 delegates — elected and statutory— voted to fill the positions of the national chairman and several other national offices.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-collapses-pdp-convention-earlier-today-abuja-photo.html

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by elgramz: 6:35pm
His candidate was among those that stepped down. No more money for the boys

9 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by madridguy(m): 6:37pm
Get well soon.
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by python1: 6:37pm
Atichukwu's e-rats viewing right now

12 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by iamJ(m): 6:39pm
attention seeking faint

4 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by odogwubiafra: 6:39pm
Hunger, hardship, suicide everywhere, am sure he is part of the hungry 97%.

Buhari you have inflicted Nigeria enough.

16 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by Evablizin(f): 6:50pm
embarassed
Give him food and money medicine and he will be ok.

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by parklamson: 6:54pm
What's INEC official doing at #PDPconvention? Am I the only one seeing the corp members
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by brownsugar23: 6:54pm
The guy dy look for opportunity to eat better food � because PDP no go won make person die for there convention.

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by OrestesDante(m): 7:03pm
shocked
∆ ∆
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by Keneking: 7:08pm
He will be fine.

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by rhemmiedream(m): 7:27pm
He's one of those clowns shouting no lefelendum no erection some weeks back grin

5 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by GavelSlam: 7:33pm
Hope it's not Tonye
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by honey001(m): 8:18pm
Hope no be One corner the guy dey dance.....

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by TEYA: 8:24pm
Person wey contest PDP chairman dey kampe, na you dey faint. You get sense so? Abi you open WiFi dash village people?

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by JayIlych: 8:24pm
Why won't he faint? He has probably not eaten and came to collect 2k from the polithiefians but their brouhaha and nonsense long talk made his hunger accelerate to fainting.
Buhari why? I blame APC For this mess. angry

1 Like

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by Finest6: 8:26pm
The Man needs money to sustain.

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by kay29000(m): 8:27pm
Why are they looking at him like that instead of trying to help him?

1 Like

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by imstrong1: 8:27pm
The hunger is real.
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by Marcelinho(m): 8:27pm
Ok
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by smithsydny(m): 8:32pm
No erection
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by eagleonearth(m): 8:33pm
Killer party. Pdp is a nest of ruthless undertakers. I don't know what a good man like Jonathan is doing in their midst.
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by twilliamx: 8:33pm
Hmm
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by zombieHUNTER: 8:34pm
He probably thought it was an apc organized rally where they share money for coming out
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by Pavore9: 8:35pm
iamJ:
attention seeking faint

Hunger!
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:40pm
This is serious. Wishing him quick recovery.
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by enemyofprogress: 8:40pm
Na habooooki dem no dey chop better food
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by ipobarecriminals: 8:41pm
cool
Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by leezzz: 8:45pm
python1:
Atichukwu's e-rats viewing right now
grin grin

Re: Young Man Collapses At PDP Convention Earlier Today In Abuja. Photo by kenevision(m): 8:46pm
tongue embarassed

It is well

(0) (1) (Reply)

