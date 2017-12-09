Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled (13847 Views)

Agbani Darego Just Showed Her Husband’s Face For The First Time On Instagram!



We finally get to see the face of the man who stole Agbani Darego‘s heart.



For the first time since their very surprising wedding in April, the ex-beauty queen who keeps her private life very very private, gives us our first good look at her husband, the billionaire heir, Ishaya Danjuma.



See the photo she shared below.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcflk7TAnAM



FTC....I'd like to thank God for this chilly weather on a Saturday that froze all other networks from beating me to the title....i promise to even work harder than my peers...back to the headline



You mean she didn't reveal the husband face!!!!!OMG!!!!WHAT A SHOCKER!!!!



WHO CARES!!! LOOK AROUND OP AND TELL ME WHO DOES 11 Likes

They look good together... I just love this lady.

D guy resemble Jim Ik...but wait what's that thing on Agbanis chest...?.. is that breast or bean seed... 22 Likes 1 Share

Ok

They look good, but I like my woman a bit thick with a sizable butt and hand-full boobs 6 Likes 1 Share

BeeBeeOoh:

They look good, but I like my woman a bit thick with a sizable butt and hand-full boobs Alright, your preference. I guess her man is into skinny women. Alright, your preference. I guess her man is into skinny women. 9 Likes

Ever8054:

D guy resemble Jim Ik...but wait what's that thing on Agbanis chest...?.. is that breast or bean seed... na big pimples na big pimples

You can never be fine forever, old age will always catch up with you. 3 Likes

Can't cope with this dry bonga fish biko. 4 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

They look good, but I like my woman a bit thick with a sizable butt and hand-full boobs

That one go still full hand na abi an giant hand you get? That one go still full hand na abi an giant hand you get?

kimbraa:

Alright, your preference. I guess her man is into skinny women.

I don't think your opinion is necessary here please. I don't think your opinion is necessary here please. 3 Likes





Later they wee be claiming money cannor get them Girls and rich men!Later they wee be claiming money cannor get them 4 Likes

bamoski:





I don't think your opinion is necessary here please. As far as NL is concerned, I comment where I desire, and you can't do a thing about that. Now, swerve!. As far as NL is concerned, I comment where I desire, and you can't do a thing about that. Now, swerve!. 8 Likes

Will he(Indimi jnr) marry more wives??

Agbani darego husband fine pass her





Like if u agree and share if u disagree 5 Likes 2 Shares

Abeg, how does this lady win Miss World?

He looks like he cheats on her regularly 1 Like

Shakara don end.. now we can rest

I can't stand a lady without curves.

Cute ko





Danjuma cuddles a pack of good smelling bones each night. Danjuma cuddles a pack of good smelling bones each night. 2 Likes

well done agbani... may GOD in his infinite mercies bless ur marriage and shame your haters





my kind of girl..... 1 Like

.





the next miss world !! the next miss world !! 3 Likes

nonsense

all I see is money

Hmmm at 34.....so d fine girl shakara don tire her, she fore continue to slay till 50 make she no marry

u called her ex beauty queen,if she is a beauty queen and my girlfriend is beautiful than her what will u call my girlfriend then

He is beautiful & she is handsome...

don't mind me. Poisonous Mis-governance of the nation caused that. 1 Like

Lucky Man