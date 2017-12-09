₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,459 members, 3,960,647 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 11:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled (13847 Views)
Agbani Darego-danjuma Shares A Photo From Her Honeymoon / Only 35 People Attended Agbani Darego's Private Wedding / Agbani Darego Weds Danjuma Secretly In Marrakech, Morocco (Wedding Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:22pm
Agbani Darego Just Showed Her Husband’s Face For The First Time On Instagram!
We finally get to see the face of the man who stole Agbani Darego‘s heart.
For the first time since their very surprising wedding in April, the ex-beauty queen who keeps her private life very very private, gives us our first good look at her husband, the billionaire heir, Ishaya Danjuma.
See the photo she shared below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcflk7TAnAM
Via http://mandynews.com/2017/12/09/agbani-darego-just-showed-her-husbands-face-for-the-first-time-on-instagram/
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by LessNoise(m): 9:33pm
FTC....I'd like to thank God for this chilly weather on a Saturday that froze all other networks from beating me to the title....i promise to even work harder than my peers...back to the headline
You mean she didn't reveal the husband face!!!!!OMG!!!!WHAT A SHOCKER!!!!
WHO CARES!!! LOOK AROUND OP AND TELL ME WHO DOES
11 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by Peachess(f): 9:34pm
They look good together... I just love this lady.
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by Ever8054: 9:34pm
D guy resemble Jim Ik...but wait what's that thing on Agbanis chest...?.. is that breast or bean seed...
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by mofeoluwadassah: 9:44pm
Ok
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:46pm
They look good, but I like my woman a bit thick with a sizable butt and hand-full boobs
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by kimbraa(f): 10:07pm
BeeBeeOoh:Alright, your preference. I guess her man is into skinny women.
9 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by Elmojiid(m): 10:11pm
Ever8054:na big pimples
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by medexico(m): 10:21pm
You can never be fine forever, old age will always catch up with you.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by bamoski(m): 10:21pm
Can't cope with this dry bonga fish biko.
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by medexico(m): 10:22pm
BeeBeeOoh:
That one go still full hand na abi an giant hand you get?
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by bamoski(m): 10:22pm
kimbraa:
I don't think your opinion is necessary here please.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by LesbianBoy(m): 10:25pm
Girls and rich men!
Later they wee be claiming money cannor get them
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by kimbraa(f): 10:29pm
bamoski:As far as NL is concerned, I comment where I desire, and you can't do a thing about that. Now, swerve!.
8 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by TheHistorian(m): 10:31pm
Will he(Indimi jnr) marry more wives??
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by creatorsverse: 10:32pm
Agbani darego husband fine pass her
Like if u agree and share if u disagree
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by gurunlocker: 10:32pm
Abeg, how does this lady win Miss World?
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by DRJECKYLL(m): 10:33pm
He looks like he cheats on her regularly
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by Alariiwo: 10:33pm
Shakara don end.. now we can rest
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by comshots(m): 10:33pm
I can't stand a lady without curves.
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by handsomeclouds(m): 10:33pm
Cute ko
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by FortifiedCity: 10:34pm
Danjuma cuddles a pack of good smelling bones each night.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by TheMainMan: 10:34pm
well done agbani... may GOD in his infinite mercies bless ur marriage and shame your haters
my kind of girl.....
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by psalmhorah(m): 10:34pm
.
the next miss world !!
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by wiloy2k8(m): 10:34pm
nonsense
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by masada: 10:34pm
all I see is money
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by crafteck: 10:35pm
Hmmm at 34.....so d fine girl shakara don tire her, she fore continue to slay till 50 make she no marry
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by Abfinest007(m): 10:35pm
u called her ex beauty queen,if she is a beauty queen and my girlfriend is beautiful than her what will u call my girlfriend then
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by Whizsam(m): 10:35pm
He is beautiful & she is handsome...
don't mind me. Poisonous Mis-governance of the nation caused that.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by Antoeni(m): 10:35pm
Lucky Man
|Re: Photo Of Ishaya Danjuma, Agbani Darego's Husband's Face Unveiled by cruchenutii: 10:37pm
kimbraa:
D'banj And Tuface Idibia / See Photos Of Girls Going WILD At The Joker Club In Benin / Pics Of Actress Oge Okoye Celebrating Daughters 1st Birthday.
Viewing this topic: gentlelarry(m), minexpo(m), NJnC, Melvinsofty, Wirelessmic(m), charytea(f), Perfect1989, dmus4love10, bb4522(m), creatorsverse, augustov1(m), Akataka, Achibill, MPEROR, plessis, chibuking1(m), RaphaellaDD(f), tayot1(m), BrownBelle, felixdanielthed(m), boolee(m), Crunchy707(m), adeniyisamuel59(m), Anotee, williams85(m), adesayor(f), seunseye(m), manofsleep(m), penielx, Firstgentleman1(m), ndiboy01(m), habeylinco(m), mervic2017, agamali1(m), DrLikita12, Shegzy8(m), Tytto(f), qhutetomsel(f), euroboy95, sweetetlove(f), Maafiaalady, Obaiyski(m), Borra, yinkakani(m), usuf4real, achael(m), babtaima(m), sweettinz20(m), Uyabemem(m), Mirror97, leokinguch(m), itzlazzy(m), sonofoluku, berlusconib2, Nickymichy(m), Gaxx01(m), saintmark88(m), Emac(m), saliubello(m), eyinjuege, Olukat(m), kagari, banqalee(m), immobilare(m), drishti(f), Sukses24, anath(m), ajiwo1 and 134 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19