|Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by robosky02(m): 11:27pm On Dec 09
The Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed Nigeria’s next opponent in a friendly match ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Rohr said Nigeria will face Poland in a pre-World Cup friendly match on March 23, 2018.
The match will hold in Wroclaw or the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów.
The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The game against the Poles will be used to test their strategy ahead of the tournament.
Poland on the hand are in the same group with another African team, Senegal along with Colombia and Japan.
Rohr was quoted on Football365.fr. as saying, “We will play Poland at home on March 23rd.
“We are looking for a second opponent in Europe for another FIFA date in the spring.”
On Eagles camp for the tournament, he added, “We chose a base camp that we visited in southern Russia, between Sochi and Volgograd, in the countryside, in a region of mineral and spa baths.
“We will be far from everything, with opportunities for care and excellent conditions of recovery between games. At 500 meters altitude, it will not be too hot.
“Physically, we will be ready. We will take a second physical trainer, in this case Bernard Ginès, I had in my staff in Nice, between 2002 and 2005. We will receive FieldWiz, which are GPS to work better in detail.
“We will have to progress in the scouting of our own players so as not to make mistakes in the list of 30, then that of 23. We will strengthen the scouting team.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/09/2018-world-cup-gernot-rohr-reveals-super-eagles-opponent-friendly/
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by Blakjewelry(m): 11:58pm On Dec 09
This guy seems know what he is doing
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by Teewhy2: 1:39pm
Good one.
This man has shown that when we talk about football in Nigeria the foreign technical advisers are still ahead of their Nigerian counterparts. Their are some good Nigerian technical advisers but some of the players don't respect them like the foreigners and also the NFF gives the foreign advisers more respect and support than the Nigerian advisers.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by TheHistorian(m): 1:39pm
Nice One.
Atleast a good test ahead of the World Cup tournament.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by Ericaikince(m): 1:39pm
Nepa don take light...
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by Chevronstaff: 1:40pm
If we draw Croatia, beat Iceland, lose to Argentina, then Croatia & Iceland draw and both lose to Argentina, I think we'll qualify guys....
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by DanielsParker(m): 1:40pm
still far
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by eddieguru(m): 1:40pm
booked
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:41pm
march 2018
I won't be in this country by then, probably in Ekiti
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by cyojunior1(m): 1:42pm
this is the real deal!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by campuspeep: 1:42pm
Till then!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by Silentgun: 1:42pm
Eagles should go ahead an trash Poland .......
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by toseen7: 1:43pm
This man is serious...
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by campuspeep: 1:43pm
ishowdotgmail:
Lookatew
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by kenness(m): 1:43pm
Nice one I hope they win
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by izzou(m): 1:44pm
Na under 1.5 I go carry the match
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by smithsydny(m): 1:44pm
Keep rooring
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by Secur: 1:45pm
OK.we are waiting
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by ritababe(f): 1:45pm
ishowdotgmail:
I pray God cure your madnes, Amen
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by psalmhorah(m): 1:45pm
Go super eagles go !!!
hit like if you believe we'll defeat Poland like Argentina!!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by miremoses(m): 1:45pm
Good one.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by Archangel15: 1:46pm
Poland would give us a hint of how Croatia plays, nice one.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:46pm
ritababe:
Seems you've got more than I do
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by bright007(f): 1:47pm
OK
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by Ghostmode2two(m): 1:48pm
#WeAreFollowing
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by PhilAmadeus: 1:48pm
International friendly issa good development for d squad....playing Poland will give them more experience...buh pls let them find something and do to dis our Goalkeeping department o.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by money121(m): 1:49pm
OK...
Up eagle
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by biobab23(m): 1:50pm
My Bufda date b dat oya Eagles give me nice present
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by benfluleck: 1:51pm
Archangel15:
how? it's like saying it a country plays Cameroun it will give us a hint of how Nigeria plays
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by principalgee: 1:51pm
Good move. This man plans so real.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Poland Pre-World Cup Friendly Match On March 23, 2018 by abescom: 1:51pm
We play France and Poland coupled with the afcon, nice preparation for the eagles this time which is good.
Hope the friendlies don't get cancelled though.
