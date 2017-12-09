



Rohr said Nigeria will face Poland in a pre-World Cup friendly match on March 23, 2018.





The match will hold in Wroclaw or the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów.



The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



The game against the Poles will be used to test their strategy ahead of the tournament.



Poland on the hand are in the same group with another African team, Senegal along with Colombia and Japan.





Rohr was quoted on Football365.fr. as saying, “We will play Poland at home on March 23rd.



“We are looking for a second opponent in Europe for another FIFA date in the spring.”



On Eagles camp for the tournament, he added, “We chose a base camp that we visited in southern Russia, between Sochi and Volgograd, in the countryside, in a region of mineral and spa baths.



“We will be far from everything, with opportunities for care and excellent conditions of recovery between games. At 500 meters altitude, it will not be too hot.





“Physically, we will be ready. We will take a second physical trainer, in this case Bernard Ginès, I had in my staff in Nice, between 2002 and 2005. We will receive FieldWiz, which are GPS to work better in detail.



“We will have to progress in the scouting of our own players so as not to make mistakes in the list of 30, then that of 23. We will strengthen the scouting team.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/09/2018-world-cup-gernot-rohr-reveals-super-eagles-opponent-friendly/ The Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed Nigeria’s next opponent in a friendly match ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.Rohr said Nigeria will face Poland in a pre-World Cup friendly match on March 23, 2018.The match will hold in Wroclaw or the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów.The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.The game against the Poles will be used to test their strategy ahead of the tournament.Poland on the hand are in the same group with another African team, Senegal along with Colombia and Japan.Rohr was quoted on Football365.fr. as saying, “We will play Poland at home on March 23rd.“We are looking for a second opponent in Europe for another FIFA date in the spring.”On Eagles camp for the tournament, he added, “We chose a base camp that we visited in southern Russia, between Sochi and Volgograd, in the countryside, in a region of mineral and spa baths.“We will be far from everything, with opportunities for care and excellent conditions of recovery between games. At 500 meters altitude, it will not be too hot.“Physically, we will be ready. We will take a second physical trainer, in this case Bernard Ginès, I had in my staff in Nice, between 2002 and 2005. We will receive FieldWiz, which are GPS to work better in detail.“We will have to progress in the scouting of our own players so as not to make mistakes in the list of 30, then that of 23. We will strengthen the scouting team.”