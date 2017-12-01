₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,646 members, 3,961,297 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 12:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (7952 Views)
Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding / AY Makun And Aliko Dangote At Saraki's Daughter Wedding (Photos) / Photos From Runtown's Girlfriend, Selena Leath's Baby Shower (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by johnnyvid: 2:36am
Yesterday, Nigerian pop stars Runtown and Davido performed at the wedding fathia of Senate President, Bukola Saraki's daughter, Oluwatosin who got married to her boo, Olatunde Olukoya in Abuja.
At the event, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo represented President Buhari at the ceremony. Also in attendance are Ernest Bai Koroma, President of Sierra Leone and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/12/photos-from-runtown-and-davidos.html
2 Shares
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by johnnyvid: 2:37am
congratulations to the new couple.
1 Like
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by johnnyvid: 2:45am
all the looted money bukola saraki embezzled will be spent on her daughter elaborate wedding. na only God will help us in this naija. his people in his constituency is suffering and smiling. na only God will judge him.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by johnnyvid: 2:49am
cc lalasticlala cc ishilove cc fynestboi
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by rawpadgin(m): 4:15am
.
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by rawpadgin(m): 4:19am
This is appalling!
This is one of the reasons i have been in a compedious laconic lacona, not a recapitulation
We all saw it, how the revisdistical politicos move from budget disappearance to budget doctoration
Now we are faced with a debilitating, exasperating, a rebabating & a humongous economy
Now come to think of it, how dare they deplete the citizens of their vociferous modus vivendi
Enough of this vilification & solipsism, this is pugnacious!
They have succeeded in keeping the masses in an abject ululation
Now Nigeria is in a political somnabulism & malnutrition
What a political holly-bully, what a political hoity-toity ,what a political fudy-duddy, what a political hocus- pocus they have come with?
For me, i cannot kowtow to their poo
Thank you
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Dayoto: 4:31am
One day Airforce1 would be in this position
It's a prayer...
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by onward4life(m): 6:03am
rawpadgin:Lol
Even Oyibo no longer speak dis kind of intoxicating ingrish sef.
Nice one bro!
8 Likes
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 8:01am
RUNTOWNNNNNNNNN!!!!!
DAVIDOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!
Y'all have had ur own fair share of National cake at Abuja. I don't wanna see u guys post about bad governance in this country and I trust you guys will not.
5 Likes
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Gabaleve(m): 10:37am
that fat dude for davido back nor fit dey with upcoming musician oo, dis one wey im own size Na double double
he go just wreck man pikin
if the real musician wear 6 yards, him go wear 18 yards
is that not gbese
1 Like
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by money121(m): 11:26am
Ok
With that Frog Voice
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by PreciousJuice(m): 11:27am
..
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by joellouizehiz(m): 11:28am
Congratulations
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by DancingSkeleton(m): 11:29am
rawpadgin:trash
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by eTECTIVe(m): 11:30am
See how rich ppl ball... While d poor ones scream haram here and there
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by blaze1916(m): 11:30am
Runtown ke...wen 2face dey there na runtown and davido dem go invite....which song dem wan perform for wedding...davido...FIA.
Runtown...bullion van. Ok o
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by LesbianBoy(m): 11:30am
So that fat guy follow davido go the wedding
1 Like
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by tballeyy(m): 11:32am
I salute you my froggy ✌ ✌
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by tballeyy(m): 11:33am
blaze1916:sit down there
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by SalamRushdie: 11:34am
Only money can get Davido , Wizkid and runtown to sing at the same wedding , those three charge outrageous fees to attens wedding parties
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by blaze1916(m): 11:36am
tballeyy:Don't even know what to answer u..
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by hisgrace090: 11:37am
The power of looted money in action.
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by bigerboy200: 11:38am
Good one...
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by KingLennon(m): 11:39am
blaze1916:Runtown- Mad over you and for life. Davido- If
1 Like
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by olisehcom(f): 11:52am
Wow......
The setting oozes class
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by mozes01: 12:07pm
rawpadgin:.
Abeg allow me slp
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by serenityaliyu(m): 12:07pm
what are they singing? mtcheewww
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by castrol180(m): 12:08pm
.
|Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by syphonn93: 12:18pm
PERFECT CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR A GIRLFRIEND THIS CHRISTMAS
Deciding on the perfect Christmas gift for a girlfriend can be a big endeavor. The perfect gift for christmas should be thoughtful, but also be something that your girlfriend will truly want and love as a Christmas present. In case that special girl in your life has not yet specifically told you what gift she would love to get for the christmas, the search for a perfect gift for Christmas will mostly likely include one of these ideas for Christmas gifts for girlfriends. [ 764 more words ]
READ MORE http://www.busygisting.com/the-perfect-christmas-gift-for-a-girlfriend-this-christmas/
(0) (Reply)
Cameron's New Fella / The World's Most Powerful Celebrities / Rihanna And Naomi In Paris!rihanna Getting Funkier :-*
Viewing this topic: Mickybricks, iveritas, lexxydoo, MISTAICEY02288(m), Jeromegwer, Epikaizo1038, ijobaboy, morewealth(m), crowned1(m), Propene, AuroraB(f), Toomy, richmoneyoliver, Adicsonbaba(m), suigeneris2(f), shanaka4u(m), BabaO2, Mentorkaryhm(m), Deleayoone, willy30(m), omoasero(m), hizick14(m), ABSTRUSE, ABJDOT(m), file1(m), 12bolakale, Horlaz(m), joellouizehiz(m), castrol180(m), WhoDeyThere(m), ugotheman(m), jd3trice(m), justcallmenuel(m), babatee4all(m), sir09(m), jingiss, Harkinyemi(m), makun01(m), Harkyn92(m), omonla10(m), Daniel058(m), ajebuter(f), yhusiee(f), olusode97(m), iyimide(m), papi22(m), lummiedee, rawpadgin(m), Kingfrankline(m), samdeto(m), elgramz, Pernyu, syphonn93, myrrtle(m), jueezyjaey(m), bqlekan(m), donteddy(m), Saintrae and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3