At the event, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo represented President Buhari at the ceremony. Also in attendance are Ernest Bai Koroma, President of Sierra Leone and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.



Yesterday, Nigerian pop stars Runtown and Davido performed at the wedding fathia of Senate President, Bukola Saraki's daughter, Oluwatosin who got married to her boo, Olatunde Olukoya in Abuja.

congratulations to the new couple. 1 Like

all the looted money bukola saraki embezzled will be spent on her daughter elaborate wedding. na only God will help us in this naija. his people in his constituency is suffering and smiling. na only God will judge him. 18 Likes 1 Share

This is appalling!

This is one of the reasons i have been in a compedious laconic lacona, not a recapitulation



We all saw it, how the revisdistical politicos move from budget disappearance to budget doctoration



Now we are faced with a debilitating, exasperating, a rebabating & a humongous economy



Now come to think of it, how dare they deplete the citizens of their vociferous modus vivendi



Enough of this vilification & solipsism, this is pugnacious!

They have succeeded in keeping the masses in an abject ululation

Now Nigeria is in a political somnabulism & malnutrition



What a political holly-bully, what a political hoity-toity ,what a political fudy-duddy, what a political hocus- pocus they have come with?





For me, i cannot kowtow to their poo



Thank you







One day Airforce1 would be in this position



One day Airforce1 would be in this position

DAVIDOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!





RUNTOWNNNNNNNNN!!!!!
DAVIDOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!

Y'all have had ur own fair share of National cake at Abuja. I don't wanna see u guys post about bad governance in this country and I trust you guys will not.





he go just wreck man pikin



if the real musician wear 6 yards, him go wear 18 yards



that fat dude for davido back nor fit dey with upcoming musician oo, dis one wey im own size Na double double
he go just wreck man pikin
if the real musician wear 6 yards, him go wear 18 yards
is that not gbese



With that Frog Voice

Congratulations

See how rich ppl ball... While d poor ones scream haram here and there

Runtown ke...wen 2face dey there na runtown and davido dem go invite....which song dem wan perform for wedding...davido...FIA.

Runtown...bullion van. Ok o

So that fat guy follow davido go the wedding 1 Like

I salute you my froggy ✌ ✌

sit down there

Only money can get Davido , Wizkid and runtown to sing at the same wedding, those three charge outrageous fees to attens wedding parties

The power of looted money in action.

Good one...

Wow......





The setting oozes class

what are they singing? mtcheewww

.