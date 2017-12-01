₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,646 members, 3,961,297 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 12:18 PM

Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (7952 Views)

Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding / AY Makun And Aliko Dangote At Saraki's Daughter Wedding (Photos) / Photos From Runtown's Girlfriend, Selena Leath's Baby Shower (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by johnnyvid: 2:36am
Yesterday, Nigerian pop stars Runtown and Davido performed at the wedding fathia of Senate President, Bukola Saraki's daughter, Oluwatosin who got married to her boo, Olatunde Olukoya in Abuja.

At the event, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo represented President Buhari at the ceremony. Also in attendance are Ernest Bai Koroma, President of Sierra Leone and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/12/photos-from-runtown-and-davidos.html

2 Shares

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by johnnyvid: 2:37am
congratulations to the new couple.

1 Like

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by johnnyvid: 2:45am
all the looted money bukola saraki embezzled will be spent on her daughter elaborate wedding. na only God will help us in this naija. his people in his constituency is suffering and smiling. na only God will judge him.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by johnnyvid: 2:49am
cc lalasticlala cc ishilove cc fynestboi
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by rawpadgin(m): 4:15am
.
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by rawpadgin(m): 4:19am
This is appalling!
This is one of the reasons i have been in a compedious laconic lacona, not a recapitulation

We all saw it, how the revisdistical politicos move from budget disappearance to budget doctoration

Now we are faced with a debilitating, exasperating, a rebabating & a humongous economy

Now come to think of it, how dare they deplete the citizens of their vociferous modus vivendi

Enough of this vilification & solipsism, this is pugnacious!
They have succeeded in keeping the masses in an abject ululation
Now Nigeria is in a political somnabulism & malnutrition

What a political holly-bully, what a political hoity-toity ,what a political fudy-duddy, what a political hocus- pocus they have come with?


For me, i cannot kowtow to their poo

Thank you

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Dayoto: 4:31am
kiss


One day Airforce1 would be in this position

It's a prayer...

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by onward4life(m): 6:03am
rawpadgin:
This is appalling!
This is one of the reasons i have been in a compedious laconic lacona, not a recapitulation

We all saw it, how the revisdistical politicos move from budget disappearance to budget doctoration

Now we are faced with a debilitating, exasperating, a rebabating & a humongous economy

Now come to think of it, how dare they deplete the citizens of their vociferous modus vivendi

Enough of this vilification & solipsism, this is pugnacious!
They have succeeded in keeping the masses in an abject ululation
Now Nigeria is in a political somnabulism & malnutrition

What a political holly-bully, what a political hoity-toity ,what a political fudy-duddy, what a political hocus- pocus they have come with?


For me, i cannot kowtow to their poo

Thank you
Lol

Even Oyibo no longer speak dis kind of intoxicating ingrish sef.

Nice one bro!

8 Likes

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 8:01am
RUNTOWNNNNNNNNN!!!!!
grin


DAVIDOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!
grin

Y'all have had ur own fair share of National cake at Abuja. I don't wanna see u guys post about bad governance in this country and I trust you guys will not.

5 Likes

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Gabaleve(m): 10:37am
that fat dude for davido back nor fit dey with upcoming musician oo, dis one wey im own size Na double double

he go just wreck man pikin

if the real musician wear 6 yards, him go wear 18 yards

is that not gbese

1 Like

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by money121(m): 11:26am
Ok
With that Frog Voice tongue tongue
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by PreciousJuice(m): 11:27am
..
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by joellouizehiz(m): 11:28am
Congratulations
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by DancingSkeleton(m): 11:29am
rawpadgin:
This is appalling!
This is one of the reasons i have been in a compedious laconic lacona, not a recapitulation

We all saw it, how the revisdistical politicos move from budget disappearance to budget doctoration

Now we are faced with a debilitating, exasperating, a rebabating & a humongous economy

Now come to think of it, how dare they deplete the citizens of their vociferous modus vivendi

Enough of this vilification & solipsism, this is pugnacious!
They have succeeded in keeping the masses in an abject ululation
Now Nigeria is in a political somnabulism & malnutrition

What a political holly-bully, what a political hoity-toity ,what a political fudy-duddy, what a political hocus- pocus they have come with?


For me, i cannot kowtow to their poo

Thank you
trash

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by eTECTIVe(m): 11:30am
See how rich ppl ball... While d poor ones scream haram here and there
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by blaze1916(m): 11:30am
Runtown ke...wen 2face dey there na runtown and davido dem go invite....which song dem wan perform for wedding...davido...FIA.
Runtown...bullion van. Ok o
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by LesbianBoy(m): 11:30am
So that fat guy follow davido go the wedding grin grin

1 Like

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by tballeyy(m): 11:32am
I salute you my froggy ✌ ✌
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by tballeyy(m): 11:33am
blaze1916:
Runtown ke...wen 2face dey there na runtown and davido dem go invite....which song dem wan perform for wedding...davido...FIA.
Runtown...bullion van. Ok o
sit down there
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by SalamRushdie: 11:34am
Only money can get Davido , Wizkid and runtown to sing at the same wedding shocked shocked , those three charge outrageous fees to attens wedding parties
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by blaze1916(m): 11:36am
tballeyy:
sit down there
Don't even know what to answer u..
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by hisgrace090: 11:37am
The power of looted money in action.
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by bigerboy200: 11:38am
Good one...
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by KingLennon(m): 11:39am
blaze1916:
Runtown ke...wen 2face dey there na runtown and davido dem go invite....which song dem wan perform for wedding...davido...FIA.
Runtown...bullion van. Ok o
Runtown- Mad over you and for life. Davido- If

1 Like

Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by olisehcom(f): 11:52am
Wow......


The setting oozes class
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by mozes01: 12:07pm
rawpadgin:
This is appalling!
This is one of the reasons i have been in a compedious laconic lacona, not a recapitulation

We all saw it, how the revisdistical politicos move from budget disappearance to budget doctoration

Now we are faced with a debilitating, exasperating, a rebabating & a humongous economy

Now come to think of it, how dare they deplete the citizens of their vociferous modus vivendi

Enough of this vilification & solipsism, this is pugnacious!
They have succeeded in keeping the masses in an abject ululation
Now Nigeria is in a political somnabulism & malnutrition

What a political holly-bully, what a political hoity-toity ,what a political fudy-duddy, what a political hocus- pocus they have come with?


For me, i cannot kowtow to their poo

Thank you
.








Abeg allow me slp
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by serenityaliyu(m): 12:07pm
what are they singing? mtcheewww
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by castrol180(m): 12:08pm
.
Re: Runtown And Davido Perform At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by syphonn93: 12:18pm
PERFECT CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR A GIRLFRIEND THIS CHRISTMAS

Deciding on the perfect Christmas gift for a girlfriend can be a big endeavor. The perfect gift for christmas should be thoughtful, but also be something that your girlfriend will truly want and love as a Christmas present. In case that special girl in your life has not yet specifically told you what gift she would love to get for the christmas, the search for a perfect gift for Christmas will mostly likely include one of these ideas for Christmas gifts for girlfriends. [ 764 more words ]

READ MORE http://www.busygisting.com/the-perfect-christmas-gift-for-a-girlfriend-this-christmas/

(0) (Reply)

Cameron's New Fella / The World's Most Powerful Celebrities / Rihanna And Naomi In Paris!rihanna Getting Funkier :-*

Viewing this topic: Mickybricks, iveritas, lexxydoo, MISTAICEY02288(m), Jeromegwer, Epikaizo1038, ijobaboy, morewealth(m), crowned1(m), Propene, AuroraB(f), Toomy, richmoneyoliver, Adicsonbaba(m), suigeneris2(f), shanaka4u(m), BabaO2, Mentorkaryhm(m), Deleayoone, willy30(m), omoasero(m), hizick14(m), ABSTRUSE, ABJDOT(m), file1(m), 12bolakale, Horlaz(m), joellouizehiz(m), castrol180(m), WhoDeyThere(m), ugotheman(m), jd3trice(m), justcallmenuel(m), babatee4all(m), sir09(m), jingiss, Harkinyemi(m), makun01(m), Harkyn92(m), omonla10(m), Daniel058(m), ajebuter(f), yhusiee(f), olusode97(m), iyimide(m), papi22(m), lummiedee, rawpadgin(m), Kingfrankline(m), samdeto(m), elgramz, Pernyu, syphonn93, myrrtle(m), jueezyjaey(m), bqlekan(m), donteddy(m), Saintrae and 117 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.