₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,645 members, 3,961,295 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 12:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos (5648 Views)
Faith Onyekachukwu Ojumah, McPherson University Best Graduating Student (Photo) / KBKFoundation To Give N500,000 To Ikekpeazu Chidinma UNN Best Graduating Student / Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 4:43am
Meet The Best Graduating Student Of Adekunle Ajasin University AAUA, Akungba Akoko who got N500,000 from Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha for lunch. Awe Fredrick Oluwatimilehin from Physics Electronics Department got CGPA 4.83 emerging as the best graduating student for the 2015/2016 academic session of the University.
In an emotion laden address to thank the audience on behalf of other graduands, Awe Fredrick narrated how he was kidnapped by ritualists for three days; how his father abandoned him and other siblings for over twenty years but inspite of all that he was determined to make it. He eventually made it !
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who was equally honoured with a Honorary Degree of Doctor Of Letters was impressed by the story of Mr Awe. He rose and said I would have like to take you out for lunch but for my time, however please kindly accept N500,000 for your lunch.
" Stand with me. I love to identify with greatness. Blessed is the womb of your mother ", he said.
Immediately, the Governor brought out N500,000 cash and handed it over to Awe Fredrick and audience rose in ecstasy,smiling, shouting and some shielding tears of joy.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/awe-fredrick-oluwatimilehin-of-aaua-gets-n500000-cash-gift.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 4:44am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by python1: 4:45am
Awe Fredrick Oluwatimilehin from Physics Electronics Department got CGPA 4.83. Developers, how market? Them right now,
12 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by madridguy(m): 4:49am
Good one the man of the people.
3 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by edoman2016: 4:58am
There is no problem if Rochas give him the 500,000 from his personal money. But if it is from the money meant for IMO state, then Rochas's brain needs to be formatted.
10 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by bammy00(m): 5:17am
It's Always Physics and Electronics Department in that school.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by python1: 5:20am
bammy00:So, which department do you want them to excel? In animal husbandry such as piggery?
5 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by bammy00(m): 5:25am
python1:
Looking for cheap likes I know. I'm a graduate of this same school and this same department. So I know what I am talking about. Sorry to reduce your likes.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by python1: 5:28am
bammy00:And because you graduated with pass in that department, others must not excel in the department again?
13 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by bammy00(m): 5:30am
python1:
Even if, Is it your pass, Aproko, You sha want this likes by all means.
17 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by python1: 5:33am
bammy00:How can it be my "pass" when I'm not a dondi? Why are you now pained that others are excelling in same department you managed to get "pass"?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by bammy00(m): 5:39am
python1:
Lol guy leave my pass for me please, stop being pained. Na me get pass na you e dey pain. Your problem pass my 'pass'.
20 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by python1: 5:40am
bammy00:Na you dey feel the pain of "pass" because others are excelling in same department you managed to get a "pass" na.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by python1: 5:42am
stinggy:
Take paracetamol if my comment pain you.
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by bro4u: 5:43am
python1:Must you tribalised everything I wonder why some people reason with their armpit....
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by python1: 5:46am
bro4u:
7 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by bammy00(m): 5:47am
python1:My class had 4 first class students. The department produces the highest number of first class every session. Hence my first comment. Proudly 2.1 though. E nor easy.
6 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by python1: 5:50am
bammy00:
2 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by bro4u: 5:54am
python1:pain who If you think you're doing it with your right senses without being influenced by that old woman in your village, think again
2 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by meezynetwork(m): 6:33am
Kids are displaying up there
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:28am
Well done Rochas!
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by QueenBeeHive(f): 7:33am
I was best graduating student in my secondary school if that counts
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by LisaAnne(f): 7:38am
QueenBeeHive:Send me your account number let me send you 10k
Na joke oh
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by UfuomaUN(m): 7:54am
edoman2016:
Oga Rochas was already very wealthy before ruling imo state. He had already set up the Rochas foundation, sponsored the education of hundreds of kids from many financially challenged families . We may hate Rochas for his obsession with graven images but questioning the source of the N500,000 he gave this kid is ridiculous for a man that has given millions of his personal money to the poor over the years
6 Likes
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 8:05am
A Statue of the scholar would have make a lotta sense
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by laplace19(m): 9:22am
Nice one....
mana ndi igbo turu ilu si "ana e si n'ulo mara mma puo ezi "... How many times has Rochas shown this kinda monetary support to FUTO and IMSU best graduating students?... For the past 3 years futo best graduating students has been on a CGPA of over 4.80....
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by kennyjam: 10:37am
ok
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by BruncleZuma: 11:19am
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Gives AAUA Best Graduating Student N500,000 For Lunch. Photos by 9jakohai(m): 11:20am
Nice one rochas
Now, salaries
Uniben Part Time Programme 2011/2012 / 20 Degree Courses With Best Employment Opportunities In Nigeria / OMG!!! The Author Of This Book Should Be Sent To Jail.. (photo)
Viewing this topic: Smurfette(f), Archmage(m), Swatz, arikibe, Lekayleke, MANNABBQGRILLS, Bamidupe20(f), mechre, Presido95, Sunnysteve009(m), yvonnechaka(f), profmiganigal, teeorume(m), dannydenzy, iykeval1, huzee4real, bamitek(m), shankara7, KCnaira, Mkpakala, Lanrewaju62, Missclare1(f), icon8, qubys(m), Abagworo(m), hemeka231(m), rfnextar8, ifypromise, vicdom(m), oladotman(m), Kayman4life(m), Gavrelino123, ToZaraWithaZ(m), czay(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), iyke3000, itsMrIke(m) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29