In an emotion laden address to thank the audience on behalf of other graduands, Awe Fredrick narrated how he was kidnapped by ritualists for three days; how his father abandoned him and other siblings for over twenty years but inspite of all that he was determined to make it. He eventually made it !



Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who was equally honoured with a Honorary Degree of Doctor Of Letters was impressed by the story of Mr Awe. He rose and said I would have like to take you out for lunch but for my time, however please kindly accept N500,000 for your lunch.



" Stand with me. I love to identify with greatness. Blessed is the womb of your mother ", he said.



Immediately, the Governor brought out N500,000 cash and handed it over to Awe Fredrick and audience rose in ecstasy,smiling, shouting and some shielding tears of joy.



Awe Fredrick Oluwatimilehin from Physics Electronics Department got CGPA 4.83. Developers, how market? Them right now, 12 Likes

Good one the man of the people. 3 Likes

There is no problem if Rochas give him the 500,000 from his personal money. But if it is from the money meant for IMO state, then Rochas's brain needs to be formatted. 10 Likes

It's Always Physics and Electronics Department in that school.

It's Always Physics and Electronics Department in that school. So, which department do you want them to excel? In animal husbandry such as piggery? So, which department do you want them to excel? In animal husbandry such as piggery? 5 Likes

So, which department do you want them to excel? In animal husbandry such as piggery?

Looking for cheap likes I know. I'm a graduate of this same school and this same department. So I know what I am talking about. Sorry to reduce your likes. Looking for cheap likes I know. I'm a graduate of this same school and this same department. So I know what I am talking about. Sorry to reduce your likes. 15 Likes 1 Share

Looking for cheap likes I know. I'm a graduate of this same school and this same department. So I know what I am talking about. Sorry to reduce your likes. And because you graduated with pass in that department, others must not excel in the department again? And because you graduated with pass in that department, others must not excel in the department again? 13 Likes

And because you graduated with pass in that department, others must not excel in the department again?

Even if, Is it your pass, Aproko, You sha want this likes by all means. Even if,Is it your pass, Aproko, You sha want this likes by all means. 17 Likes

Even if, Is it your pass, Aproko, You sha want this likes by all means. How can it be my "pass" when I'm not a dondi? Why are you now pained that others are excelling in same department you managed to get "pass"? How can it be my "pass" when I'm not a dondi? Why are you now pained that others are excelling in same department you managed to get "pass"? 13 Likes 1 Share

How can it be my "pass" when I'm not a dondi? Why are you now pained that others are excelling in same department you managed to get "pass"?

Lol guy leave my pass for me please, stop being pained. Na me get pass na you e dey pain. Your problem pass my 'pass'. Lolguy leave my pass for me please, stop being pained. Na me get pass na you e dey pain. Your problem pass my 'pass'. 20 Likes

Lol guy leave my pass for me please, stop being pained. Na me get pass na you e dey pain. Your problem pass my 'pass'. Na you dey feel the pain of "pass" because others are excelling in same department you managed to get a "pass" na. Na you dey feel the pain of "pass" because others are excelling in same department you managed to get a "pass" na. 2 Likes 1 Share

Laaro kutukutu, the only thing that comes to your sick mind is developer/afonja issh instead of celebrating the governor's rare good deed.

You should be pitied, ur mata don pass oju lasan.

Take paracetamol if my comment pain you. Take paracetamol if my comment pain you. 1 Like

Awe Fredrick Oluwatimilehin from Physics Electronics Department got CGPA 4.83. Developers, how market? Them right now, Must you tribalised everything I wonder why some people reason with their armpit.... Must you tribalised everythingI wonder why some people reason with their armpit.... 1 Like

Must you tribalised everything I wonder why some people reason with their armpit.... 7 Likes

Na you dey feel the pain of "pass" because others are excelling in same department you managed to get a "pass" na. My class had 4 first class students. The department produces the highest number of first class every session. Hence my first comment. Proudly 2.1 though. E nor easy. My class had 4 first class students. The department produces the highest number of first class every session. Hence my first comment. Proudly 2.1 though. E nor easy. 6 Likes

My class had 4 first class students. The department produces the highest number of first class every session. Hence my first comment. Proudly 2.1 though. E nor easy. 2 Likes

pain who If you think you're doing it with your right senses without being influenced by that old woman in your village, think again pain whoIf you think you're doing it with your right senses without being influenced by that old woman in your village, think again 2 Likes

Kids are displaying up there 1 Like

Well done Rochas! 1 Like

I was best graduating student in my secondary school if that counts 1 Like

I was best graduating student in my secondary school if that counts Send me your account number let me send you 10k















Na joke oh Send me your account number let me send you 10kNa joke oh

There is no problem if Rochas give him the 500,000 from his personal money. But if it is from the money meant for IMO state, then Rochas's brain needs to be formatted.

Oga Rochas was already very wealthy before ruling imo state. He had already set up the Rochas foundation, sponsored the education of hundreds of kids from many financially challenged families . We may hate Rochas for his obsession with graven images but questioning the source of the N500,000 he gave this kid is ridiculous for a man that has given millions of his personal money to the poor over the years Oga Rochas was already very wealthy before ruling imo state. He had already set up the Rochas foundation, sponsored the education of hundreds of kids from many financially challenged families . We may hate Rochas for his obsession with graven images but questioning the source of the N500,000 he gave this kid is ridiculous for a man that has given millions of his personal money to the poor over the years 6 Likes

A Statue of the scholar would have make a lotta sense 1 Like

Nice one....

mana ndi igbo turu ilu si "ana e si n'ulo mara mma puo ezi "... How many times has Rochas shown this kinda monetary support to FUTO and IMSU best graduating students?... For the past 3 years futo best graduating students has been on a CGPA of over 4.80....

ok