|Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by CastedDude: 5:35am
A woman simply identified as Tina died yesterday along the road at low cost housing estate in Okigwe Imo state..According to people who know the victim, the woman was the bursar in Gods project academy in Okigwe. The details surrounding her death is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report as a lady who claimed to have witnessed the victim die - alleged that her death was very shameful...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/female-school-bursar-dies-road-imo-state-online-users-react-photos.html
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by CastedDude: 5:37am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by bro4u: 5:39am
The facebook user, the phone she used in typing and her fingers are all stupid .... Where is the humanity in us? Is typing RIP against her phone's auto-correct policy
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 5:39am
rip
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by kennybabs1980: 5:41am
Part of developer's development
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by Nutase(f): 5:43am
what's shameful there? can any of those people running there mouths choose were death would visit them..
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by cummando(m): 5:48am
Ogbeni death shameful?
Who dey shame? The dyer or the dieyee?
After death e don finish. Na just rotten mean remain.
To the kids here take a stroll to the morgue
See as them lie them for ground Unclad like Titus
Lizard go dey climb them like they never existed
All the Bobbie go shrink
All the yellow Go black.
Then maybe their mode of thinking go change....
That's why I take Goldberg and catfish barbecue steady
Anytime it happens I stroll into heaven or hell like a boss.
No regrets.
Food for thought for all of una
Happy sunday
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 5:54am
imo state! Maje i nor talk wetin dey my mind.
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 5:55am
Rest in peace
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by Samusu(m): 5:57am
Very stupid and immature of her to say so. Lack of emotion
1 Like
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by Slaye: 6:02am
cummando:
Goldberg and catfish really got me
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:55am
RIP ma'am. May your gentle soul rest in peace, Amen. Commissioner for happiness should get in touch with the family of the deceased Asap
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by ElPadrino33: 2:50pm
Evil Everywhere
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 2:51pm
Commissioner for Happiness over to you
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by Heywhizzy(m): 2:52pm
A statue should be made for her.. Okorocha over to you
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by magiki(m): 2:52pm
lmo state and tragic stories.
May Allah grant her rest, Amen!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by aguiyi2: 2:55pm
r
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by Follysho707: 2:55pm
R.I.P to the lady. Why would any sane human wanna live in that savage Jungle ??
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by Noblesoul123: 2:55pm
Imo state.
The trending state.
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Lady Bursar Found Dead On The Road In Imo (Photo) by Pavore9: 2:56pm
Sad. We are all certain to end this earthly sojourn but not certain how.
