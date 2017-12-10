₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by malware: 6:33am
Nigerians are not ready yet to free Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, for extravagantly erecting unnecessary statues of perceived African heroes in the state.
Here is a picture, projecting how the state would look like if the current tempo of erecting statues continues unabated.
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by amnesty7: 6:37am
But it already is.
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by bro4u: 6:38am
lolz.... Imo state must be statue-fied by 3030.
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by LilSmith55(m): 6:38am
Lol
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by dmltoyin(m): 6:38am
Lol
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by Victar(m): 6:39am
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by maclatunji: 6:40am
Very funny, the "my vision drives me crazy" guy has caused this.
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by benuejosh(m): 6:44am
The way Okorocha is going, one day he may decide to fence the whole of Imo state and roof it.
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by Axis313(m): 6:48am
Land of statues
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by magabounce(m): 6:49am
Lolz!
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by bisi16(m): 10:08am
benuejosh:this cracked me up wella. D guy is insane.
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by correctguy0900: 10:40am
Jesu. He should also make the statue of Vladimir Putin of Russia Mnagangwa of Zimbabwe.
History will not forget Okorocha de pot belly statue maker
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by juman(m): 10:43am
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by EVILFOREST: 11:21am
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by money121(m): 11:23am
Lobatan
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by handsomeyinka(m): 11:23am
We go still dey alive then?
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by Robbin7(m): 11:23am
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by booblacain(m): 11:23am
In fact everybody in that state should be molded.
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by BornAgainMay: 11:23am
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by kidman96(m): 11:24am
He uses millions meant for the state development to erect meaningless and useless statues that won't benefit any of its citizens... Yet the Igbos see the federal government as their enemies.
The earlier they start holding their local leaders and state governments responsible for their under-development the earlier they realise the federal government or the rest of the country is not their enemies.
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by 9jatatafo(m): 11:24am
Lolz
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by donstan18(m): 11:24am
People that hails from Imo state, right now!
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by BruncleZuma: 11:24am
Any onyeocha wen enter Imo State nah statue gabadaya.
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by roarik(f): 11:24am
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by emmabest2000(m): 11:24am
bro4u:
The will change from center of excellence to center of statues....
Big hug to Okoroahusa
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by AxxeMan: 11:24am
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by imhotep: 11:24am
Owerri amaka
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by Narldon(f): 11:24am
I"ve been trying to write Imo State but auto-correct keeps changing it to "Imo statue"
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by Treasure17(m): 11:24am
Gradually they will get there. Is a matter of time.
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by harsysky(m): 11:25am
mine is the guy that looks like "correct bro"
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by kidman96(m): 11:25am
|Re: Hilarious Photo Of How Imo State Would Look Like By Year 3030 by chibike69: 11:26am
Terracotta sculptures
depicting the armies of Qin Shi Huang.
