|"I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by slimjaney: 7:32am
Three Ghanaian guys made shocking confessions on what they have involve themselves in just to be wealthy.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, they opened up about their wealth and the source of it.
They said they have millions of dollars in the bank, some of which they have used to buy the latest cars, build costly mansions and acquire many good things of life.
However, they confessed that their lives are characterised by pain and sorrow because of ritual sacrifices they have to perform every month.
One of them, Abudu, 34, said although he has over $2 million dollars in his account and a six-bedroom mansion at Kasoa in the Central Region, his life is miserable, because every five weeks, the spiritualist who made him wealthy orders him to perform a task.
He said the “easiest” of the tasks is to sleep with 70 dark-skinned girls in a month and take their vagina fluids to the spiritualist.
According to him, he feels lucky each time he gets such a task, because the other tasks are unimaginable, and if he refuses to obey, he will suffer grave consequences.
For example, Abudu said two months prior to the interview, he was in a restaurant eating when the spiritualist ordered him to sleep with his sister as his monthly task.
He refused the order, and as a consequence, he developed skin rashes all over his body for over two months.
He took off his jacket, revealing a hidden foam, which was soaked with fluids from the sores on his back. The sores were also emitting a nasty smell, according to the reporter who did the interview.
To mask the smell, Abudu uses strong-scented perfumes.
His friends, Samson and George (not their real names) also shared how they got involved in sakawa, saying that they had sacrificed two babies that were a day old as part of the initiation ceremony.
“I want to stop. I want to give all I have away and just have my peace of mind. It is tough,” George said
The three men said they wanted to quit, but it appears impossible, because three of their friends have died after failing to perform tasks laid out by the spiritualist.
How Abudu got involved
Abudu stated that a childhood friend at Swedru in the Central Region introduced him to the practice five years prior to the interview.
He said the friend, Kudu (not his real name) had been doing Sakawa for over eight years and was madly rich, with over $5 million dollars in his bank account.
At a time many young people were struggling to make a living, he said, Kudu had a four bedroom mansion with a swimming pool and a wine bar.
Kudu also had a mansion in Takoradi and another one in Tema.
Abudu said apart from the poor life he was living, the wealth and ostentation displayed by his friend lured him into Sakawa.
He initially started with internet fraud and after months of cultivating clients online, he defrauded a Ukrainian woman of $2000.
He said the money realised from the practice was not enough for the "big man" kind of life he wanted, so he went into the proper sakawa that involved rituals and sacrifices.
He said before getting involved in sakawa, he was not told about the mandatory sacrifices he had to perform every five weeks.
Initiation
For his initiation, Abudu slept in a coffin at midnight for three weeks, after which he was given a liquid potion to smear on his body every day for a period of three months.
“Finally, I was instructed to sleep with four girls in a day and deliver their pants to the spiritualist,” he said.
When he was asked what happened to those girls, Abudu said he did not know because, “I was told not to ask questions.”
He said he was also made to perform what he called the “ultimate sacrifice”. However, he refused to discuss what it meant or entailed.
He said four months after the rituals and the “ultimate sacrifice”, he became insanely rich, with over $2 million dollars in his bank account.
A living hell
Abudu said after over two years of performing the monthly sacrifices, he was tired and frustrated and wanted a way out.
“Today you will be ordered to do this; tomorrow you will be asked to do something unimaginable. It’s a hell on earth for me,” he lamented.
To compound matters for him, Abudu said his friend who introduced him to Sakawa fell seriously ill after failing to perform a mandatory task he was given.
“He has sores all over his body and a big boil in his anus. He is really suffering,” he said.
When asked what he would do to free himself from the sakawa scourge, Abudu replied, “I don’t know.”
source: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2017/12/i-am-rich-with-over-5-million-but-its.html
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by OfficialAwol(m): 7:39am
What's the need for wealth without peace of mind and freedom
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by boss01: 7:44am
Hmmm, Una dey hear abi, all em girls be wise
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by duduade(m): 7:45am
An eye opener to all these girls running after wealth
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by nerodenero: 7:55am
Devil does not give anything for free, rather he'd steal, kill and destroy.
What shall it profit you when you gain the world and lose your soul.
Funny enough Herbalist that get involved in these things are mostly poor but these mumus go to them to get wealth, so herbalist sef no want money!!! If the thing pure, herbalist go don do am first now.
Pathetic!!!
Real and legitimate hustles pays.
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by thorpido(m): 7:59am
All in a quest to live big.
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 8:13am
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by donstan18(m): 8:15am
duduade:
I'm not understanding, Are you running after poverty?
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by Marshmallows: 8:35am
All these outrageous tales of ritual embellishments are spread and 'cultivated' by the yahoo Boys themselves to deter the uninitiated and make the racket as unattractive as possible for potential interests. Keeps the top tier relatively elitist and unsaturated.
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by cathodekazim: 8:39am
slap that op
wrong info.
that mike odi dollar.
he is a scammer that dupe people posing as an herbalist.
he has been AWOL for several years now.
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by nuelzy: 8:39am
Hmmm... And i dey envy them
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by zeestone99(m): 8:56am
Front page material, let our youth learn
Lalasticlala
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by crisisexpert321(m): 9:05am
Only when we can learn from nature its self. Nothing is free under the Sun, pay the price.
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by Kkbugatti(m): 9:25am
OP this suppose dey front page so that many people go learn and get sense from these men predicaments.
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by Dramadiddy(m): 9:34am
that's the problem... the money is never ever ever ever enough.. but why do yahoo plus now.. when guys still dey hit
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by LesbianBoy(m): 9:36am
Fake story
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by Readonee35L(m): 9:40am
Real story.
But it's over 2 years old.
Sakawa Is real.
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by djsalvation122(m): 9:42am
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by nelsonebby(m): 10:33am
broke fools will believe this story.
5 million dollars. lol
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by clerkent(m): 10:36am
people that started it call it 419.from there to yahoo now yahoo plus which requires sacrifice.youth should learn that there is no easy way to wealth cos at last you pay with your life.one Guy that repent from it told me that people into yahoo + don't live pass 55years.
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by classicfrank4u(m): 10:37am
70 girls in one month even crixus in Spartacus didn't match dat record
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by BruncleZuma: 11:16am
Iranu, abeg sell this bullshit story to LIS or Stella Dimakoko or even Wale Adenuga.
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by Narldon(f): 11:16am
Ok
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by businessempire: 11:17am
Pls a Yahoo boy is someone who frauds people with devices that work with the internet while a ritualist is someone that uses diabolic means to gain riches . op modify the headline, they are ritualists not yahoo boys
10% of Ghanaian rich boys are internet fraudsters and the rest, ritualists.
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by ivolt: 11:19am
A fake story meant to draw in more suckers.
He slept with four girls and suddenly millions of dollars appeared in his account.
I never knew girls and spirits own dollar minting machines.
What a fool!
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by Teaser4(m): 11:19am
lies
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by 9jatatafo(m): 11:20am
Fabricated story
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by teemanbastos(m): 11:20am
These guys would have been Rich if they had been PATIENT enough.
All these ostentatious display of wealth on social media isn't helping matters.
You have to work hard before you earn, Patience is the key.
Dangote, Otedola, Bill Gates didn't just acquire their wealth in weeks or months.. it took years of hard work and God's favour.
wait for your time,
Good wealth doesn't attach sorrow with it.
Think!
Stop this copy copy,!
May every man run ein race!
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by rawpadgin(m): 11:21am
Hmmm
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by Boyooosa(m): 11:23am
Wawu!
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by blaze1916(m): 11:23am
70 babes in a month!!!!!!? Geezzzz God pls protect my future wife for me...cos I dey fear like mad..boys dey parra o chai
|Re: "I Am Rich With Over $5m, But It’s A Hell On Earth For Me" - Ghanaian Yahoo Boy by omoikea(m): 11:24am
I see the next Lair Mohammed
