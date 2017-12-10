₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What Does It Mean To Be Poor In The Spirit? by Justnice11: 7:43am
Q:
What does it mean to be poor in spirit, as Jesus said we ought to be? I don't understand this, because it seems to me that we ought to strive to be rich in spirit, not poor. Or am I missing the point?
A:
Your confusion is understandable; after all, the Bible does warn us against being empty and impoverished in our souls, and urges us to seek spiritual riches instead. Jesus said, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21).
But Jesus also said that there is another kind of spiritual poverty—one we should seek. He said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:3). What did He mean? Simply this: We must be humble in our spirits. If you put the word “humble” in place of the word “poor,” you will understand what He meant.
In other words, when we come to God, we must realize our own sin and our spiritual emptiness and poverty. We must not be self-satisfied or proud in our hearts, thinking we don’t really need God. If we are, God cannot bless us. The Bible says, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6).
Pride can take all kinds of forms, but the worst is spiritual pride. Often the richer we are in things, the poorer we are in our hearts. Have you faced your own need of Christ? Do you realize that you are a sinner and need God’s forgiveness? Don’t let pride or anything else get in the way, but turn to Christ in humility and faith—and He will bless you and save you.
Source: https://billygraham.org/answer/what-does-it-mean-to-be-poor-in-spirit-as-jesus-said-we-ought-to-be/
Re: What Does It Mean To Be Poor In The Spirit? by Justnice11: 7:43am
OAM4J, lalasticlala
Re: What Does It Mean To Be Poor In The Spirit? by amnesty7: 7:45am
When you live expensively, even competing in flying and ownig private jets, at the expense of the poor and gullible followers.
Re: What Does It Mean To Be Poor In The Spirit? by dontgiveupp(f): 9:14am
C
Re: What Does It Mean To Be Poor In The Spirit? by Heywhizzy(m): 9:15am
To not have money to buy origin/alomo
Re: What Does It Mean To Be Poor In The Spirit? by NwaAmaikpe: 9:16am
It means that even in the spirit world, you are also poor..
The poverty is ingrained.
Heaven and earth can't help such a person. Their poverty is beyond redemption.
Re: What Does It Mean To Be Poor In The Spirit? by olusholajohn(m): 9:16am
Wayray
amnesty7:
Re: What Does It Mean To Be Poor In The Spirit? by Gkay1(m): 9:17am
i dey here o
Re: What Does It Mean To Be Poor In The Spirit? by WunderGist: 9:18am
Poor in Spirit
Re: What Does It Mean To Be Poor In The Spirit? by Itzurboi(m): 9:18am
Oga boss
NwaAmaikpe:
