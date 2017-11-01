₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by tstx(m): 7:48am
From living an austere life, being versatile to being a source of comfort, There is much our Nigerian pastors can learn from pope francis.
http://listwand.com/2017/11/7-things-our-nigerian-pastors-can-learn-from-pope-francis/
|Re: 7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by DancingSkeleton(m): 9:14am
OP , U no want make dem buy private jets
|Re: 7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by profolaolu: 9:14am
Why do MOD normally rubbish and controversial thread about Christianity to the front-page when they can never try it with Islam or muslims
|Re: 7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by WunderGist: 9:14am
Continue
|Re: 7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by bboyZ: 9:14am
|Re: 7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by Gkay1(m): 9:15am
life na per head
|Re: 7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by anonimi: 9:15am
Not likely from our local pastorpreneurs.
|Re: 7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by felixomor: 9:16am
While u write these things,
Know that the annual budget of vatican is running into 400 million dollars
Just for one year.
You can add that to your post.
So that the Nigerian pastors u are blasting can also copy that.
|Re: 7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by adeoba2008(m): 9:16am
That's nice.
|Re: 7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by franklypaen: 9:17am
*yawns*
|Re: 7 Things Our Nigerian Pastors Can Learn From Pope Francis by itsRhamzy: 9:18am
profolaolu:
