|Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Islie: 7:51am
By Ngozi Uwujare
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by obedugo(m): 7:57am
At 29years person dey still do abortion, i tire for some girls/ladies o. RIP sha.
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 8:05am
Life !!To think Gold circle is just N50 and
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Blizzy9ja: 8:09am
She ended up also aborting her own life
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Fame333(f): 8:25am
this man is not innocent at all and if he is then hes a fool. why will u dump her body on the road when u have ur landlord as a witsness
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by eyinjuege: 8:38am
No one knows if she truly had an abortion or not
The man really acted foolishly. He should have taken her to the hospital dead or alive
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Sunofgod(m): 3:13pm
Karma...
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by emeijeh(m): 3:14pm
Since October?
What kind of tatafo news is this?!
But what kind of man will dump a body he did not kill, if he is not guilty in the first place?
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:14pm
Her time was up.
How can an ordinary abortion kill her? Something is fishy.
There's nothing complicated about it; even first year medical students can do it.
The last time I took Medinat for one, it was even an illiterate midwife that did it for us.
They should torture the man so he can confess.
No average Arochukwu man will marry a woman from Plateau state, it is worse than a taboo.
He simply poisoned the girl because she was pestering him to marry her.
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by bentlywills(m): 3:15pm
29
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by presh001: 3:16pm
That MAN'S HAND NUH TOO CLEAN....
BUT, AT SOME POINT IN A LADY'S LIFE, SHE SHOULDN'T DO SOMETHINGS, NO MATTER WHAT!
29 YEARS HAVING UNPROTECTED SEX SHOULD KNOW THE CONSEQUENCES! THE BEST IS A BABY, WORST SHOULD BE stis et al....
MAY HER SOUL RIP
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by iswallker(m): 3:18pm
eyinjuege:
Stupid man he is...
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Drsheddy(m): 3:18pm
Who is Daniel and Eze naw?? I'm not understanding
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Aprilivangie(f): 3:19pm
At 29 and u can't still take responsibility for an action of having unprotected sex
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Fhemmmy: 3:19pm
This story doesn't add up at all.. . .
Your fiancee has been complaining of stomach ache for a while BUT yet couldn't take her to the hospital.
The day that the pain was so bad . . . The man waited for neighbors and landlord to come and assist to take her to the hospital - YET, the man has a car
The lady passed away in HIS car, and the best he could do to the lifeless body of HIS supposed love and soon to be wife was to dump it on the side of the road
He was able to calmly drove back home
He was able to calmly lied to the landlord
The man knows more than he is saying - Hold him well and get justice to the lady that can't speak again
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Northernonyenku(m): 3:20pm
Chai! Easy job for the angels @ d gate, no need to check book
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by seunlayi(m): 3:20pm
Lol, see the name Kura
And the thing she likes took her away. This is the end of the story
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by iammaKING(m): 3:22pm
Something isn't just right about this story. The man has a lot to tell about her death..!
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by boyfwend: 3:22pm
some people are just wicked.
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by crisycent: 3:24pm
This is the problem with Nigeria. After all this nonsense no autopsy was performed to determine the cause of her death. What if the man is actually saying the truth?
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by ibkkk(f): 3:26pm
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by mistayeancah(m): 3:27pm
Dynaxy:In the amiloded poster. You didn't leave bleeding space. Correct that asap
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by AishaBuhari: 3:30pm
Hmmm! I DON TIRE FOR THIS COUNTRY! NO SINGLE MINUTES GO PASS WITHOUT MULTIPLE SAD STORIES
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by M2dX(m): 3:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:nonsense.
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Quality20(m): 3:32pm
let him suffer d consequences of his disobedience of d holy scripture that forbids formication and adultery. He chose to worship his evil desire instead of his Creator. Let his god( evil desire) rescue him
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Trustme2(m): 3:32pm
YOUNGELDER1:It's every where you go just like MTN
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Dearlord(m): 3:37pm
Haba !
Suddenly the love disappeared and the last thing he could do to her is to drop her lifeless body at the road side ?
Human being are terrible.
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Ishilove: 3:38pm
I don't understand. If they were getting married why abort?
Why wasn't an autopsy performed before burial?
Two things are involved: she was either poisoned by the fiancé, or the pregnancy was for another man and she wanted to abort to cover it up.
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by EsotericMonk: 3:39pm
Its sad that pretty lady had to die just like that. It also brings to the fore,the sad reality of our society. So many abortions take place daily, some successful, others , not.
In cases like this, I always advice young girls, if you have an unwanted pregnancy, pls visit the doctor. Unsafe abortal practises can cost your life, can give you infections and can make you infertile. Unfortunately, abortion is illegal in Nigeria, a law which is insensitive and smirks or moral grandstanding in a very immoral society - that nonetheless, still visit your doc if you must have an abortion.
And couples, if you must fvck skin to skin, why not opt for one of the contraceptives, especially the injectibles. Protects you for up to 3months during which you can enjoy your sex.
|Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by zombieHUNTER: 3:41pm
Buhari sef
