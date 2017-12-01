Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) (17267 Views)

2 Teachers Arraigned For Defiling 7 Pupils With Nurse That Helped In Abortion / Lady Impregnated By Her Uncle Dies In Abortion Process In Delta (Photos) / Lady Dies While Switching On Generator For Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Ngozi Uwujare









Twenty-nine-year-old Agnes Daniel lost all: a pregnancy, her life and the man, Dennis Eze, 37, who she had hoped to be joined in marriage this December.



Daniel died in circumstances that are not yet clear but detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Nasarawa State Police Command, believe that it was caused by a fatal abortion bid.



The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Kura, told Sunday Sun that the ugly incident happened on October 12, 2017. He said that information gleaned by the police from the interrogation of Eze, the alleged prime suspect and fiancé of the deceased lady, indicated that Daniel may have died from complications arising from a bid to abort a pregnancy.



When she began to writhe in severe pain, Eze was said to have drawn the attention of his landlord and neighbour and requested his assistance, to take Daniel to the hospital.



In a chat with Sunday Sun at the headquarters of the SCID in Lafia, where he is being held, as investigation progresses, Eze recalled what transpired on the fateful day.



He said: “My late girlfriend, Agnes Daniel, had been having stomach pain for a long time. I didn’t know whether she had an abortion. On the day that she died, she started complaining of severe pain.



I quickly informed my neighbor and my landlord to assist me, to take her to the hospital. It was on the way that she died in my car. I was confused. So I dumped the lifeless body along Masaka road, Nasarawa State.



“After dropping the body, I drove off and went home. When I got back, my landlord asked me about the condition of my girlfriend. I lied to him that she was okay.



My landlord was not comfortable with my response. So, he went to the ‘B” Division of the police to make a report about it. The police came to my house and arrested me.



They asked me questions and I told them where I dumped the body of my girlfriend at Masaka Expressway road.”



Police detectives went to the place and recovered the body of Daniel who hailed from Boko Local Government Area, Plateau State.



Eze, who is a native of Arochukwu, Abia State, explained further that he and Daniel were planning to hold their traditional marriage this December before she died.



“We have been in a relationship for about one year. But she became sick and in pain.



I called her mother about the daughter’s illness. I fully regret the fact that I dumped her body, after she died. It was not intentional, I was just confused at that moment over her death. I want her family to forgive me. It was not my intention to act foolishly.”



The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCID, Mr. Mohammed Akeera noted that Eze had cooperated with the police in the investigation of the case and was still being held in custody. He added that the body of the deceased had been released to her family for burial.



Kura stated that Eze would soon be charged to court after the command receives legal advice from the State Prosecutor.



http://sunnewsonline.com/lady-dies-in-abortion-bid/





lalasticlala

At 29years person dey still do abortion, i tire for some girls/ladies o. RIP sha. 9 Likes 1 Share

Life !!To think Gold circle is just N50 and 3 Likes

She ended up also aborting her own life

this man is not innocent at all and if he is then hes a fool. why will u dump her body on the road when u have ur landlord as a witsness 8 Likes

No one knows if she truly had an abortion or not



The man really acted foolishly. He should have taken her to the hospital dead or alive 5 Likes

Karma...

Since October?

What kind of tatafo news is this?!





But what kind of man will dump a body he did not kill, if he is not guilty in the first place? 6 Likes







Her time was up.

How can an ordinary abortion kill her? Something is fishy.

There's nothing complicated about it; even first year medical students can do it.

The last time I took Medinat for one, it was even an illiterate midwife that did it for us.





They should torture the man so he can confess.

No average Arochukwu man will marry a woman from Plateau state, it is worse than a taboo.

He simply poisoned the girl because she was pestering him to marry her. Her time was up.How can an ordinary abortion kill her? Something is fishy.There's nothing complicated about it; even first year medical students can do it.The last time I took Medinat for one, it was even an illiterate midwife that did it for us.They should torture the man so he can confess.No average Arochukwu man will marry a woman from Plateau state, it is worse than a taboo.He simply poisoned the girl because she was pestering him to marry her. 5 Likes 2 Shares

29

That MAN'S HAND NUH TOO CLEAN....







BUT, AT SOME POINT IN A LADY'S LIFE, SHE SHOULDN'T DO SOMETHINGS, NO MATTER WHAT!



29 YEARS HAVING UNPROTECTED SEX SHOULD KNOW THE CONSEQUENCES! THE BEST IS A BABY, WORST SHOULD BE stis et al....



MAY HER SOUL RIP 1 Like

eyinjuege:

No one knows if she truly had an abortion or not



The man really acted foolishly. He should have taken her to the hospital dead or alive

Stupid man he is... Stupid man he is...

Who is Daniel and Eze naw?? I'm not understanding

At 29 and u can't still take responsibility for an action of having unprotected sex

This story doesn't add up at all.. . .



Your fiancee has been complaining of stomach ache for a while BUT yet couldn't take her to the hospital.

The day that the pain was so bad . . . The man waited for neighbors and landlord to come and assist to take her to the hospital - YET, the man has a car

The lady passed away in HIS car, and the best he could do to the lifeless body of HIS supposed love and soon to be wife was to dump it on the side of the road

He was able to calmly drove back home

He was able to calmly lied to the landlord



The man knows more than he is saying - Hold him well and get justice to the lady that can't speak again 7 Likes

Chai! Easy job for the angels @ d gate, no need to check book





And the thing she likes took her away. This is the end of the story Lol, see the name KuraAnd the thing she likes took her away. This is the end of the story







Something isn't just right about this story. The man has a lot to tell about her death..! Something isn't just right about this story. The man has a lot to tell about her death..!

some people are just wicked.

This is the problem with Nigeria. After all this nonsense no autopsy was performed to determine the cause of her death. What if the man is actually saying the truth?

Dynaxy:

In the amiloded poster. You didn't leave bleeding space. Correct that asap In the amiloded poster. You didn't leave bleeding space. Correct that asap

Hmmm! I DON TIRE FOR THIS COUNTRY! NO SINGLE MINUTES GO PASS WITHOUT MULTIPLE SAD STORIES

NwaAmaikpe:







Her time was up.

How can an ordinary abortion kill her? Something is fishy.

There's nothing complicated about abortions. Even first year medical students can do it.



The last time I took Medinat for one, it was even an illiterate midwife that did it for us.





They should torture the man so he can confess.

No Arochukwu man will marry a woman from Plateau state, it is worse than a taboo.

He simply poisoned the girl because she was pestering him to marry her. nonsense. nonsense. 1 Like

let him suffer d consequences of his disobedience of d holy scripture that forbids formication and adultery. He chose to worship his evil desire instead of his Creator. Let his god( evil desire) rescue him

YOUNGELDER1:

Life !!To think Gold circle is just N50 and It's every where you go just like MTN It's every where you go just like MTN

Haba !

Suddenly the love disappeared and the last thing he could do to her is to drop her lifeless body at the road side ?

Human being are terrible.

I don't understand. If they were getting married why abort?



Why wasn't an autopsy performed before burial?



Two things are involved: she was either poisoned by the fiancé, or the pregnancy was for another man and she wanted to abort to cover it up. 1 Like

Its sad that pretty lady had to die just like that. It also brings to the fore,the sad reality of our society. So many abortions take place daily, some successful, others , not.

In cases like this, I always advice young girls, if you have an unwanted pregnancy, pls visit the doctor. Unsafe abortal practises can cost your life, can give you infections and can make you infertile. Unfortunately, abortion is illegal in Nigeria, a law which is insensitive and smirks or moral grandstanding in a very immoral society - that nonetheless, still visit your doc if you must have an abortion.

And couples, if you must fvck skin to skin, why not opt for one of the contraceptives, especially the injectibles. Protects you for up to 3months during which you can enjoy your sex. 1 Like