Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Islie: 7:51am
By Ngozi Uwujare




Twenty-nine-year-old Agnes Daniel lost all: a pregnancy, her life and the man, Dennis Eze, 37, who she had hoped to be joined in marriage this December.

Daniel died in circumstances that are not yet clear but detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Nasarawa State Police Command, believe that it was caused by a fatal abortion bid.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Kura, told Sunday Sun that the ugly incident happened on October 12, 2017. He said that information gleaned by the police from the interrogation of Eze, the alleged prime suspect and fiancé of the deceased lady, indicated that Daniel may have died from complications arising from a bid to abort a pregnancy.

When she began to writhe in severe pain, Eze was said to have drawn the attention of his landlord and neighbour and requested his assistance, to take Daniel to the hospital.

In a chat with Sunday Sun at the headquarters of the SCID in Lafia, where he is being held, as investigation progresses, Eze recalled what transpired on the fateful day.

He said: “My late girlfriend, Agnes Daniel, had been having stomach pain for a long time. I didn’t know whether she had an abortion. On the day that she died, she started complaining of severe pain.

I quickly informed my neighbor and my landlord to assist me, to take her to the hospital. It was on the way that she died in my car. I was confused. So I dumped the lifeless body along Masaka road, Nasarawa State.

“After dropping the body, I drove off and went home. When I got back, my landlord asked me about the condition of my girlfriend. I lied to him that she was okay.

My landlord was not comfortable with my response. So, he went to the ‘B” Division of the police to make a report about it. The police came to my house and arrested me.

They asked me questions and I told them where I dumped the body of my girlfriend at Masaka Expressway road.”

Police detectives went to the place and recovered the body of Daniel who hailed from Boko Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Eze, who is a native of Arochukwu, Abia State, explained further that he and Daniel were planning to hold their traditional marriage this December before she died.

“We have been in a relationship for about one year. But she became sick and in pain.

I called her mother about the daughter’s illness. I fully regret the fact that I dumped her body, after she died. It was not intentional, I was just confused at that moment over her death. I want her family to forgive me. It was not my intention to act foolishly.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCID, Mr. Mohammed Akeera noted that Eze had cooperated with the police in the investigation of the case and was still being held in custody. He added that the body of the deceased had been released to her family for burial.

Kura stated that Eze would soon be charged to court after the command receives legal advice from the State Prosecutor.


http://sunnewsonline.com/lady-dies-in-abortion-bid/


lalasticlala
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by obedugo(m): 7:57am
At 29years person dey still do abortion, i tire for some girls/ladies o. RIP sha.

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 8:05am
Life !!To think Gold circle is just N50 and

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Blizzy9ja: 8:09am
She ended up also aborting her own life
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Fame333(f): 8:25am
this man is not innocent at all and if he is then hes a fool. why will u dump her body on the road when u have ur landlord as a witsness kiss

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by eyinjuege: 8:38am
No one knows if she truly had an abortion or not

The man really acted foolishly. He should have taken her to the hospital dead or alive

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Sunofgod(m): 3:13pm
Karma...
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by emeijeh(m): 3:14pm
Since October?
What kind of tatafo news is this?!


But what kind of man will dump a body he did not kill, if he is not guilty in the first place?

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:14pm
shocked


Her time was up.
How can an ordinary abortion kill her? Something is fishy.
There's nothing complicated about it; even first year medical students can do it.
The last time I took Medinat for one, it was even an illiterate midwife that did it for us.


They should torture the man so he can confess.
No average Arochukwu man will marry a woman from Plateau state, it is worse than a taboo.
He simply poisoned the girl because she was pestering him to marry her.

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by bentlywills(m): 3:15pm
29
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by presh001: 3:16pm
That MAN'S HAND NUH TOO CLEAN....



BUT, AT SOME POINT IN A LADY'S LIFE, SHE SHOULDN'T DO SOMETHINGS, NO MATTER WHAT!

29 YEARS HAVING UNPROTECTED SEX SHOULD KNOW THE CONSEQUENCES! THE BEST IS A BABY, WORST SHOULD BE stis et al....

MAY HER SOUL RIP

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by iswallker(m): 3:18pm
eyinjuege:
No one knows if she truly had an abortion or not

The man really acted foolishly. He should have taken her to the hospital dead or alive

Stupid man he is... shocked
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Drsheddy(m): 3:18pm
Who is Daniel and Eze naw?? I'm not understanding
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Aprilivangie(f): 3:19pm
At 29 and u can't still take responsibility for an action of having unprotected sex undecided undecided
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Fhemmmy: 3:19pm
This story doesn't add up at all.. . .

Your fiancee has been complaining of stomach ache for a while BUT yet couldn't take her to the hospital.
The day that the pain was so bad . . . The man waited for neighbors and landlord to come and assist to take her to the hospital - YET, the man has a car
The lady passed away in HIS car, and the best he could do to the lifeless body of HIS supposed love and soon to be wife was to dump it on the side of the road
He was able to calmly drove back home
He was able to calmly lied to the landlord

The man knows more than he is saying - Hold him well and get justice to the lady that can't speak again

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Northernonyenku(m): 3:20pm
Chai! Easy job for the angels @ d gate, no need to check book
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by seunlayi(m): 3:20pm
Lol, see the name Kura angry grin

And the thing she likes took her away. This is the end of the story
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by iammaKING(m): 3:22pm



Something isn't just right about this story. The man has a lot to tell about her death..!
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by boyfwend: 3:22pm
some people are just wicked.
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by crisycent: 3:24pm
This is the problem with Nigeria. After all this nonsense no autopsy was performed to determine the cause of her death. What if the man is actually saying the truth?
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by ibkkk(f): 3:26pm
sad
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by mistayeancah(m): 3:27pm
Dynaxy:
sad
In the amiloded poster. You didn't leave bleeding space. Correct that asap
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by AishaBuhari: 3:30pm
Hmmm! I DON TIRE FOR THIS COUNTRY! NO SINGLE MINUTES GO PASS WITHOUT MULTIPLE SAD STORIES angry
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by M2dX(m): 3:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Her time was up.
How can an ordinary abortion kill her? Something is fishy.
There's nothing complicated about abortions. Even first year medical students can do it.

The last time I took Medinat for one, it was even an illiterate midwife that did it for us.


They should torture the man so he can confess.
No Arochukwu man will marry a woman from Plateau state, it is worse than a taboo.
He simply poisoned the girl because she was pestering him to marry her.
nonsense.

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Quality20(m): 3:32pm
let him suffer d consequences of his disobedience of d holy scripture that forbids formication and adultery. He chose to worship his evil desire instead of his Creator. Let his god( evil desire) rescue him
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Trustme2(m): 3:32pm
YOUNGELDER1:
Life !!To think Gold circle is just N50 and
It's every where you go just like MTN grin grin
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Dearlord(m): 3:37pm
Haba !
Suddenly the love disappeared and the last thing he could do to her is to drop her lifeless body at the road side ?
Human being are terrible.
Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by Ishilove: 3:38pm
I don't understand. If they were getting married why abort?

Why wasn't an autopsy performed before burial?

Two things are involved: she was either poisoned by the fiancé, or the pregnancy was for another man and she wanted to abort to cover it up.

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by EsotericMonk: 3:39pm
Its sad that pretty lady had to die just like that. It also brings to the fore,the sad reality of our society. So many abortions take place daily, some successful, others , not.
In cases like this, I always advice young girls, if you have an unwanted pregnancy, pls visit the doctor. Unsafe abortal practises can cost your life, can give you infections and can make you infertile. Unfortunately, abortion is illegal in Nigeria, a law which is insensitive and smirks or moral grandstanding in a very immoral society - that nonetheless, still visit your doc if you must have an abortion.
And couples, if you must fvck skin to skin, why not opt for one of the contraceptives, especially the injectibles. Protects you for up to 3months during which you can enjoy your sex.

Re: Lady Dies In Abortion Bid (photo) by zombieHUNTER: 3:41pm
Buhari sef sad

