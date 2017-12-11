₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by npowerng: 8:00am On Dec 10
Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant,
Do NOT give out your BVN Print Out to anyone. Tell them that N-Power says they are not to collect it.
#NPowerNG
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by Goovo(m): 8:08am On Dec 10
Noted
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by Tiobi84: 8:13am On Dec 10
npowerng:noted sir
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by Deflorence: 8:24am On Dec 10
NOTED
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by Clemzzz(m): 9:13am On Dec 10
Good!!!
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by justcallbuki(f): 9:36am On Dec 10
npowerng:is PV starting tomorrow in Lagos?,cos am hearing rumors that it qouldt start till later in the week.
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by Goovo(m): 9:49am On Dec 10
justcallbuki:yea I heard that too, we need response
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:19am On Dec 10
I don't get what is happening to these npower thing and its staff...each day we hear one alarming news and stories..don't you think its high time npower put its house in order....don't think because its a presidency project it can never be probe in future,....I bet you, it will....what is Ben slip again, resident permit of 3k, official collecting 1k each to verified applicants. ....what madness is this....some volunteers are still owe backlogs, device for b are still pending, worst still, November stipends have not been paid and no pronouncement yet on it...npower should get it right. ...don't fail nigerians
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by donstan18(m): 7:30am
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by swizzdre(m): 7:31am
Please what's happening to our stipend, today is 11th already, atleast u gave a reason for the delay last month. A labourer deserves his wages!
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by saraki2019(m): 7:32am
@npowerng
what should preselected serving corps members
should they go for the verification?
let me know before travelling pls?
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by Kunleskey(m): 7:34am
good
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by spafu(m): 7:37am
Wetin una say happen to npower Tax?
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by Mckandre(m): 7:42am
F*ck Npower 10x
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by warreng1: 7:45am
Ok. Verification on point for the applicants.
U guys can always check my signature.
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by sharonp: 7:46am
I actually got the first message that i was shortlisted but have not gotten any concerning verification details.08167643150
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by lonikit: 7:49am
pls, today is 11th, u haven't paid last month stipend. wht is happening npower??
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by Ismcandy(m): 7:56am
How can someone know the local government he/she filled during registration ?
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by chally4real(m): 8:09am
pls ooo..how about serving corpers who were shortlisted..cos im rounding up january...
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by ikemesit4477: 8:13am
npowerng:what about the one we submitted for npower website during registration I hope we are safe!
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by Ganjafama: 8:16am
What is BVN printout again? All these laws and rules because of 30k? After collecting the 30k for 2 years one is back to where he started.
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by Primusinterpares(m): 8:24am
Ganjafama:Brotherly... I cannot collect that amount for 2 years and be back to square 1...
I gat plans
#nagro
#farmingonmymind
#lets get our hands dirty and work hard and smile to the bank soon
|Re: Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. by greggng: 8:25am
valentineuwakwe:
Npower has been saying don't pay anyone any bribe. As a graduate you ought to insist on your right. You can report the official directly to Npower if you are truly an applicant use Npower email or social channels to report. Make sure your facts are verifiable
