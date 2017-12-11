Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Do NOT Give Out Your BVN Print Out To Anyone. (2063 Views)

Npower 2017 Pre-selected Applicant Who Has Done Physica Verification Successfuly / Dear 2017 Pre-selected Applicant, Good Evening, Please See The News Below. Ki / Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant,



Do NOT give out your BVN Print Out to anyone. Tell them that N-Power says they are not to collect it.



#NPowerNG 2 Likes

Noted

npowerng:

Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant,



Do NOT give out your BVN Print Out to anyone. Tell them that N-Power says they are not to collect it.



#NPowerNG noted sir noted sir

NOTED NOTED

Good!!!

npowerng:

Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant,



Do NOT give out your BVN Print Out to anyone. Tell them that N-Power says they are not to collect it.



#NPowerNG is PV starting tomorrow in Lagos?,cos am hearing rumors that it qouldt start till later in the week. is PV starting tomorrow in Lagos?,cos am hearing rumors that it qouldt start till later in the week.

justcallbuki:



is PV starting tomorrow in Lagos?,cos am hearing rumors that it qouldt start till later in the week. yea I heard that too, we need response yea I heard that too, we need response

I don't get what is happening to these npower thing and its staff...each day we hear one alarming news and stories..don't you think its high time npower put its house in order....don't think because its a presidency project it can never be probe in future,....I bet you, it will....what is Ben slip again, resident permit of 3k, official collecting 1k each to verified applicants. ....what madness is this....some volunteers are still owe backlogs, device for b are still pending, worst still, November stipends have not been paid and no pronouncement yet on it...npower should get it right. ...don't fail nigerians 1 Like

BET9JA pays more than N-Power 1 Like

Please what's happening to our stipend, today is 11th already, atleast u gave a reason for the delay last month. A labourer deserves his wages!

@npowerng

what should preselected serving corps members

should they go for the verification?

let me know before travelling pls?

good

Wetin una say happen to npower Tax?

F*ck Npower 10x

Ok. Verification on point for the applicants.



U guys can always check my signature. 1 Like

I actually got the first message that i was shortlisted but have not gotten any concerning verification details.08167643150

pls, today is 11th, u haven't paid last month stipend. wht is happening npower??

How can someone know the local government he/she filled during registration ? 1 Like

pls ooo..how about serving corpers who were shortlisted..cos im rounding up january...

npowerng:

Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant,



Do NOT give out your BVN Print Out to anyone. Tell them that N-Power says they are not to collect it.



#NPowerNG what about the one we submitted for npower website during registration I hope we are safe! what about the one we submitted for npower website during registration I hope we are safe!

What is BVN printout again? All these laws and rules because of 30k? After collecting the 30k for 2 years one is back to where he started.

Ganjafama:

What is BVN printout again? All these laws and rules because of 30k? After collecting the 30k for 2 years one is back to where he started. Brotherly... I cannot collect that amount for 2 years and be back to square 1...

I gat plans

#nagro

#farmingonmymind

#lets get our hands dirty and work hard and smile to the bank soon Brotherly... I cannot collect that amount for 2 years and be back to square 1...I gat plans#nagro#farmingonmymind#lets get our hands dirty and work hard and smile to the bank soon