Ebuka was a cynosure of everyone's eyes as he ventured out in a knee length coat by Orange Couture.



Now he is under pressure to always beat dressing record. 74 Likes 1 Share

It obvious he gat a good tailor









Maybe na PAPAZ de arrange this for am

kini big deal





To become a celebrity has consequences!!



Naso Naso 5 Likes

undertaker style









I still prefer masterkraft style sha 2 Likes

ebuka I hope u can kip up wit dis?? bcz Dy day u don't dress well u go chop insult oh 3 Likes

The thing don dey sweet am now, to go programs now go be headache e go need to choose good dress B4 stepping out 1 Like

All eyes are on the you young man

Look like Magician 1 Like





It's a pity that all these is VANITY Let him enjoy all the attention he craves for now because it won't last forever.It's a pity that all these is VANITY 3 Likes

His rating is dropping

One cloth for one event.....No repetition Yes it does!

But I can tell you authoritatively that 90% of those clothes the celebrities wear, they don't pay for them!



It works like this:

As a known figure, people will want to look at what you wear, paparazzies will follow you and most definitely, the press will ask you at the Red Carpet ''What are you wearing?" Those tailors get their pay by the answer to that question; they get publicised by a known face.



The day dis guy go jonz for dressing bloggers will simply say ebuka has finally gone broke..u will read stories like "how wardrobe budget ruined d life of ebuka" 11 Likes 2 Shares

Cool

delishpot:

Now he is under pressure to always beat dressing record. Well, its a good thing anyways. Fashion designers will start paying him to wear their clothing. Well, its a good thing anyways. Fashion designers will start paying him to wear their clothing. 2 Likes

This guy don start again abi... 1 Like

He has held himself on work to please society now ..Not easy ooo He has held himself on work to please society now ..Not easy ooo

Me nor see any thing good here belt he nor get

.....na joke oo Green white green....na independence day.....na joke oo

Northernonyenku:

The day dis guy go jonz for dressing bloggers will simply say ebuka has finally gone broke..u will read stories like "how wardrobe budget ruined d life of ebuka" Jezz... You're used to Nigerian bloggers. Jezz... You're used to Nigerian bloggers.

He should just hire a personal stylist

for thinking and coining such a captivating title, i smell u are a blogger... And an intelligent one at that for thinking and coining such a captivating title, i smell u are a blogger... And an intelligent one at that

nayyyy

Clothe whey he no go wear again

Na wao 1 Like

ironheart:

Na wao I see am too. Free the Bird I see am too. Free the Bird

this guy dey put hinself for undue pressure over nothing, wet in be net worth to start with?

hardon1:





for thinking and coining such a captivating title, i smell u are a blogger... And an intelligent one at that am not a blogger bro.just so used to Nigerian bloggers mentality. am not a blogger bro.just so used to Nigerian bloggers mentality.