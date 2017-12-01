₦airaland Forum

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by pelumi2tu(f): 8:03am
Nigeria's fashion tycoon, Ebuka Obi was a visitor at the twelfth edition of the Future Awards that was held the last evening and of course he came looking hot.

Ebuka was a cynosure of everyone's eyes as he ventured out in a knee length coat by Orange Couture.

Via: http://www.toyobabyblog.com/2017/12/check-out-ebukas-outfit-to-2017-future.html

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by delishpot: 8:07am
Now he is under pressure to always beat dressing record.

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 8:12am
It obvious he gat a good tailor




Maybe na PAPAZ de arrange this for am
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Elmojiid(m): 8:25am
kini big deal
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 8:44am
To become a celebrity has consequences!!

One cloth for one event.....No repetition

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by pelumi2tu(f): 9:40am
Kenzico:
To become a celebrity has consequences!!

One cloth for one event.....No repetition


Naso

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Gabaleve(m): 10:23am
undertaker style




I still prefer masterkraft style sha

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by classicfrank4u(m): 10:32am
ebuka I hope u can kip up wit dis?? bcz Dy day u don't dress well u go chop insult oh cheesy

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Ghnaija(m): 10:33am
The thing don dey sweet am now, to go programs now go be headache e go need to choose good dress B4 stepping out grin

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 10:57am
All eyes are on the you young man
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by money121(m): 11:22am
Look like Magician tongue

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by TVTKOKO(m): 11:22am
Let him enjoy all the attention he craves for now because it won't last forever.

It's a pity that all these is VANITY sad sad sad

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Keneking: 11:24am
His rating is dropping
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Iam4Atiku2019: 11:24am
Kenzico:
lipsrsealed

To become a celebrity has consequences!!

One cloth for one event.....No repetition
Yes it does!
But I can tell you authoritatively that 90% of those clothes the celebrities wear, they don't pay for them!

It works like this:
As a known figure, people will want to look at what you wear, paparazzies will follow you and most definitely, the press will ask you at the Red Carpet ''What are you wearing?" Those tailors get their pay by the answer to that question; they get publicised by a known face.

So it's a relationship that benefits both parties. Besides, the celebrities return those clothes to the tailors unless on a special arrangement where the person involved may strike a deal to pay half the original cost or less and keep the dress.

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Northernonyenku(m): 11:24am
The day dis guy go jonz for dressing bloggers will simply say ebuka has finally gone broke..u will read stories like "how wardrobe budget ruined d life of ebuka"

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Esomchi44(m): 11:25am
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 11:25am
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Safiaa(f): 11:28am
delishpot:
Now he is under pressure to always beat dressing record.
Well, its a good thing anyways. Fashion designers will start paying him to wear their clothing.

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by blaze1916(m): 11:28am
This guy don start again abi...

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:29am
delishpot:
Now he is under pressure to always beat dressing record.

He has held himself on work to please society now ..Not easy ooo
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 11:30am
Me nor see any thing good here belt he nor get
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by mofedamijo: 11:31am
Green white green....na independence day.....na joke oo
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by PrinceMario(m): 11:31am
Northernonyenku:
The day dis guy go jonz for dressing bloggers will simply say ebuka has finally gone broke..u will read stories like "how wardrobe budget ruined d life of ebuka"
Jezz... You're used to Nigerian bloggers.
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Criis(m): 11:31am
He should just hire a personal stylist
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by hardon1(m): 11:32am
Northernonyenku:
The day dis guy go jonz for dressing bloggers will simply say ebuka has finally gone broke..u will read stories like "how wardrobe budget ruined d life of ebuka"

for thinking and coining such a captivating title, i smell u are a blogger... And an intelligent one at that
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by RichDad1(m): 11:33am
nayyyy angry angry angry angry
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Lomprico2: 11:34am
Clothe whey he no go wear again undecided
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by ironheart(m): 11:35am
Na wao

Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by lanocfoods: 11:40am
ironheart:
Na wao
I see am too. Free the Bird
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 11:43am
this guy dey put hinself for undue pressure over nothing, wet in be net worth to start with?
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Northernonyenku(m): 11:48am
hardon1:


for thinking and coining such a captivating title, i smell u are a blogger... And an intelligent one at that
am not a blogger bro.just so used to Nigerian bloggers mentality.
Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) by Eqbumb(m): 11:53am
ironheart:
Na wao

Chai...
Your eye too dey see

