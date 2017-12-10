Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Ayo Oritsejafor Tackles Daddy Freeze Over Tithe At The Ongoing RCCG Convention (14056 Views)

Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Said I Will Die In 24 Months Over Tithe, Free The Sheeple" / Benny Hinn At Ayo Oritsejafor's Church In Warri. Photos / Ayo Oritsejafor Welcomes Benny Hinn To His Church In Warri. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)



This has since caused a media storm, starting up a topic that has never really been broached until now.



Many have pointed out the fact that no cleric has been able to answer the question Daddy Freeze raised in his post, but now, that has changed.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDrrTUl7PKk



We are just not sure things changed for the better.



Former president of CAN, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor has addressed the controversial OAP during his message at the ongoing RCCG convention taking place at the Redeemed camp in Lagos state.



Do you think the issue if tithing can now be laid to peaceful rest?



SOURCE: Daddy Freeze has been making headlines in recent times, even more so since he did a post on tithe giving.This has since caused a media storm, starting up a topic that has never really been broached until now.Many have pointed out the fact that no cleric has been able to answer the question Daddy Freeze raised in his post, but now, that has changed.We are just not sure things changed for the better.Former president of CAN, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor has addressed the controversial OAP during his message at the ongoing RCCG convention taking place at the Redeemed camp in Lagos state.Do you think the issue if tithing can now be laid to peaceful rest?SOURCE: http://mp3downloadmusics.com/former-can-president-oritsejafor-tackles-daddyfreeze-ongoing-rccg-convention/

My FTC is not for sale. I'm coming back later to build 5 storey building here 9 Likes

I will always say this, tithe is a personal conviction, not a compulsion 23 Likes 1 Share







Oritsejafor should keep quiet.

Adeboye defended him in the past, now is his turn to return the favour.

We know his story, from his wife and their baby hunt.

We know why he left Church of God Mission.

We know why he married his new wife.

We know it all.

Including all his scandals.



A man who launders stolen money for an ex-president, a man who uses a jet meant for missionary work for arms-deals has no moral standing to talk about the morality of Freeze's arguments.





With this said,

I stand with Freeze.

We will not tithe, our hands will remain tightfisted to these god of men milking people dry. Oritsejafor should keep quiet.Adeboye defended him in the past, now is his turn to return the favour.We know his story, from his wife and their baby hunt.We know why he left Church of God Mission.We know why he married his new wife.We know it all.Including all his scandals.A man who launders stolen money for an ex-president, a man who uses a jet meant for missionary work for arms-deals has no moral standing to talk about the morality of Freeze's arguments.With this said,I stand with Freeze.We will not tithe, our hands will remain tightfisted to these god of men milking people dry. 83 Likes 11 Shares

where is the transcript 2 Likes

The guy is getting just what he wants - attention... 2 Likes

[size=18pt] A Converstation with Ayo -- Based on the Video [/size]



Ayo: I know that there are those who are telling you not to pay your tithes;

Don't listen to them oh! You go die quick oh!



Raiyell: Okay, but where is it in the scripture sir? I mean the dying part?

I am also not afraid of dying. Death comes to us all.



Ayo: Your tithe is not about you



Raiyell: Yes, sir. I have to admit you're right on that one. At least, I am not the one who enjoys the tithe, am I?



Ayo: The bible says while Levi was still in the system, in the loins of Abraham, he was already paying tithe.



Raiyell: I don't really understand what you mean by this sir, he was in the loin and the system at the same time -- did Abraham have an external womb?



Ayo: When you pay tithe, it is not about you



Raiyell: We already decided this sir and I am in agreement, it is not about me.



Ayo: It's about your children, it's about your children's children children.



Raiyell: So you mean if I pay tithes now my off-springs to the 4th Generation can enjoy tuition free or subsidized education in your private University. Hmmm, so, tithe is sort of an insurance, right?



Ayo: Don't let anybody deceive you oh.



Raiyell: Well, we are here because I have been deceived and I am seeking the truth. Just answer the question: where can I find the doctine of tithing as it relates to people saved by the blood?



Ayo: Sorry, we don't have time to get into it, but don't be deceived.



Raiyell: I AM HERE BECAUSE YOU DECEIVED ME!



Ayo: When you look at yourself, look at the man who is saying you shouldn't pay tithes. Make you look the two make you see for yourself. You go see the difference. Bible say the difference dey. E clear



Raiyell: Daddy, which part of the bible is that? Are you making up scriptures again? That's just lying. I know Freeze is hitting you hard and pushing you to the wall but you have to do better than this emotion laden outburst. Are you Jesus Christ? Are your words scripture... pastor, you know they're not. I don't know, suck a dick or something but don't talk crap about Freeze, dear pastor. 37 Likes 7 Shares

U have done marvelous thing for me ooo...

The Whiteman brought Christianity to Africa.Is this issue of tithing a hot topic over there too? or are we being more popish than the pope?. 5 Likes 1 Share

Tithe remains valid in christianity, regardless of the frenzy it is generating. The truth won't change just because you don't believe it. 3 Likes

How did he tackle daddy freeze? Was it a yellow card offence? 10 Likes

Scoop9ja:

Do you think the issue if tithing can now be laid to peaceful rest?

Yes based on the comprehensive text in Deuteronomy 14.



The Law of the Tithe



22 Thou shalt truly tithe all the increase of thy seed, that the field bringeth forth year by year.

23 And thou shalt eat before the Lord thy God, in the place which he shall choose to place his name there, the tithe of thy corn, of thy wine, and of thine oil, and the firstlings of thy herds and of thy flocks; that thou mayest learn to fear the Lord thy God always.

24 And if the way be too long for thee, so that thou art not able to carry it; or if the place be too far from thee, which the Lord thy God shall choose to set his name there, when the Lord thy God hath blessed thee:

25 Then shalt thou turn it into money, and bind up the money in thine hand, and shalt go unto the place which the Lord thy God shall choose: 26 And thou shalt bestow that money for whatsoever thy soul lusteth after, for oxen, or for sheep, or for wine, or for strong drink, or for whatsoever thy soul desireth: and thou shalt eat there before the Lord thy God, and thou shalt rejoice, thou, and thine household,

27 And the Levite that is within thy gates; thou shalt not forsake him; for he hath no part nor inheritance with thee.

28 At the end of three years thou shalt bring forth all the tithe of thine increase the same year, and shalt lay it up within thy gates:

29 And the Levite, (because he hath no part nor inheritance with thee,) and the stranger, and the fatherless, and the widow, which are within thy gates, shall come, and shall eat and be satisfied; that the Lord thy God may bless thee in all the work of thine hand which thou doest.



https://www.christianity.com/bible/bible.php?q=deuteronomy+14&ver=kjv Yes based on the comprehensive text in Deuteronomy 14. 9 Likes 1 Share

Okay Ooo... We are watching...

Ok

.can't watch video someone post written form









If no bible verses are quoted or if beating around the bush is involved... Then Red card for foul tackle 19 Likes





Its not that I am taking side with daddy freeze ooooo but Why the desperate need to convince people to pay tithe Is that the only way to Heaven



One might be tempted to ask if great Men of God lived like that Jesus, Elijah, Elisha, Moses.



They people even rejected gifts they are after the welfare of the people they are leading!



Christ asked us to pay tithe so that there can be food in the house of God (Malachi 3:10) but you will discover that many are not using it for these means



Honestly only the Holy Spirit can intervene



I am no longer comfortable in the house of my Father, you will discover that out of for example lets say 2 hours 1:30minutes is spent on money related issue



What exactly is going on



If men of God really want to be sincere with themselves they will discover that alot of people are shy or even afraid to come to church simply because they feel intimidated by the high level of concentration on the elites



Infact in the house of God where everyone is suppose to be equal before God, they have their own special chairs! God forbid!



I know of an evil man, infact he was the patron of the youth atlas, he was killed by the angry youth cause the man has being giving out guns to robbers, killing the only sons with poison and even those who dare put down a structure



The man has a special chair in the house of the Lord but his ways are not right!



This is a wake up call to ALL! The word of God is real and contains all let he that has ears listen!



As for me I go yo church but I live my life according to the dictate of the Holy Spirit



Cause on the last day, none of these people will be there!



It will be you and you alone!



Be wise and reaponsible for your actions [/b] [b] If our clerics spoke out about the ills in our society the way they are speaking about tithes now, our politicians would have being born againIts not that I am taking side with daddy freeze ooooo but Why the desperate need to convince people to pay titheIs that the only way to HeavenOne might be tempted to ask if great Men of God lived like that Jesus, Elijah, Elisha, Moses.They people even rejected gifts they are after the welfare of the people they are leading!Christ asked us to pay tithe so that there can be food in the house of God (Malachi 3:10) but you will discover that many are not using it for these meansHonestly only the Holy Spirit can interveneI am no longer comfortable in the house of my Father, you will discover that out of for example lets say 2 hours 1:30minutes is spent on money related issueWhat exactly is going onIf men of God really want to be sincere with themselves they will discover that alot of people are shy or even afraid to come to church simply because they feel intimidated by the high level of concentration on the elitesInfact in the house of God where everyone is suppose to be equal before God, they have their own special chairs! God forbid!I know of an evil man, infact he was the patron of the youth atlas, he was killed by the angry youth cause the man has being giving out guns to robbers, killing the only sons with poison and even those who dare put down a structureThe man has a special chair in the house of the Lord but his ways are not right!This is a wake up call to ALL! The word of God is real and contains all let he that has ears listen!As for me I go yo church but I live my life according to the dictate of the Holy SpiritCause on the last day, none of these people will be there!It will be you and you alone!Be wise and reaponsible for your actions [/b] 8 Likes 1 Share

Convention? 1 Like

hahahaha,



While TB Joshua said, pay the Tithe your self, Not To Him, if you give him he might not pay it completely.



Because when you give him The Tithe is a burden on him because, he too, has to further pay The Tithe....



When you pay the Tithe Your Self (To the less privilege) you might pay more than what You Give Him as Tithe. hahahaha,While TB Joshua said, pay theyour self,, if you give him he might not pay it completely.Because when you give himis a burden on him because, he too, has to further pay....When you pay the(To the less privilege) you might 10 Likes 1 Share

The comedy continues.



WHERE IS THE BIBLE VERSE SUPPORTING THE PAYING OF TITHES TO PASTORS ?



Jesus Never took Tithes.

His Disciplines never Did.



God commander Isrealites to pay to the Levites because God did not give them (levites) any inheritance as against other tribes of Israel, they were not to have properties, their service was to be in the Temple and Temple alone.



Jesus came in and freed us from all the yokes of some of the Laws that would have been impossible to keep, like us having to travel to Israel to find the Levites and pay tithes to them.



But some scaming humans came out and preached the message, that YOU MUST PAY TITHES, AND PAY TO THEM, OR ELSE, YOUR LIFE WILL BE HARD, AND YOU WILL HAVE A VERY BAD BUILDING IN HEAVEN, AS YOUR TITHE IS THE RENT YOU PAY FOR YOUR HEAVENLY HOME.



So what happened to being saved by the blood ? What happened to being worthy sons and daughters based on loving God with all heart and all might and your Neighbor as yourself ?.



WE ARE SAVED BY THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB, AND NOTHING ELSE... 26 Likes 2 Shares

Oritsejafor that used all his church members tithes money to buy private jet 15 Likes 2 Shares

Anyone that truly believes that Daddy freeze has succeeded in stopping Christians from paying their tithe, is just hallucinating....



People have been paying tithe before freeze was born, and ranting on twitter is not going to.change anything..



Freeze is just enjoying the publicity u guys are giving him.. Cos he is not even qualified to quote the scriptures..



U see the mammoth crowd at Shiloh and RCCG camp, 90% of them will still pay their tithe.. So u guys should focus ur time on more productive things..





As for me, I know where my tithe goes to every month.. And its between me and my God 13 Likes 1 Share

Joining words with freeze is a waste of energy...He should be ignored.



Preach to your flock and forget freeze. 3 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:

this guy go talk... Lol



But seriously when I look at the lives of people that pays tithes and people who don't pay tithes I draw my conclusion about the mind of God on tithing....



Freeze doesn't pay tithes..



Pa Felix ohiwerei pays...

Senator remi tinubu pays...



I know where I was when I don't pay tithes and now I know where I am...



Tithes is to move the gospel forward which the devil is angry about..

If any church does not receive tithes in 3months believe me the church will come to halt... And the devil knows this

I choose to pay tithes for the gospel to move on and be blessed in return....



I don't want to be like miserable freeze this guy go talk... LolBut seriously when I look at the lives of people that pays tithes and people who don't pay tithes I draw my conclusion about the mind of God on tithing....Freeze doesn't pay tithes..Pa Felix ohiwerei pays...Senator remi tinubu pays...I know where I was when I don't pay tithes and now I know where I am...Tithes is to move the gospel forward which the devil is angry about..If any church does not receive tithes in 3months believe me the church will come to halt... And the devil knows thisI choose to pay tithes for the gospel to move on and be blessed in return....I don't want to be like miserable freeze 7 Likes 1 Share

My life change when I pay tithe

pay your tithe and be blessed 6 Likes 3 Shares

All I have to say is that i have nothing to say 2 Likes 2 Shares



This Baba is funny.

The difference is clear ☹️ - is that not 7up? Where for bible dey write that one?? Jokers, the lot of them!!! This Baba is funny.The difference is clear ☹️ - is that not 7up? Where for bible dey write that one?? Jokers, the lot of them!!! 6 Likes

ok