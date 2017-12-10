Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #pdpconvention Between Unity List And The List Of Winners (4428 Views)

I'm closely and eager to see the list of winners at PDP convention. Okowa was interviewed by channels news yesterday night and he said most of the delegates can't read or write. Maybe that's why the list look similar 1 Like

The unity list was elected as the new PDP exco. The governors have taken over the party. GEJ and Babangida have lost out. It invariably means that the governors will determine who the next Presidential candidate of the party will be 7 Likes

He said most of the delegates could not read and write...and they were given a written list...what were they supposed to do with it?



And at a time like this in the history of our nation...we have illetrates electing leaders to party positions...



Let's hope they didn't elect even worse illetrates. 4 Likes

PDP... the only party that knows d result of election b4 it even starts... 14 Likes 2 Shares

PDP CAN'T CHANGE.

Youve already selected your leaders but went ahead to do an election 8 Likes 1 Share

na juju na juju 2 Likes

One single Igbo man and the Yorubas are accusing the SE of hijacking the party? For the records, the chairman, Secondus is not Igbo. 6 Likes

Change the "change the change". 3 Likes

Difference is clear

I really do not have anything to say, but I hv this for our youths of today: Stop fighting each other online in the guise of trying to claim ethnic superiority. It is becoming so annoying. Treat a human first as a human before thinking of his tribe.

Character matters more than tribe.

I am a full blooded Onye Igbo. Born and bred in Lagos. I had Hausas, Yorubas and other tribes around me while growing up. You hv the good ones within them and the bad ones too. No tribe holy pass.

All I'm trying to say is that this country is coming to ruins. If you ever engaged in university politics, you will understand a little of what goes on nationally. Nobody has your interest at heart at all. Just theirs and their fam.

Unite, unite, unite and condemn what is wrong if it is wrong. And commend what is right no matter whose ox is gored. 12 Likes 1 Share

Chai!!!!!..and some people believe PDP is a good party?...PDP can never change... 2 Likes 1 Share

I thought pdp has been lost in existence 1 Like

The same thing.



Where is internal democracy?



PDP has not learnt a thing. 2 Likes

That dead party Wetin concern meThat dead party 2 Likes

What a show of shame and PDP wants us to believe they are the hope of the country. Is this how they want to UNSEAT the incumbent Govt come 2019. If within them selves there is no bond,no integrity and no Trust 1 Like

In this world you fight for yourself alone.

PDP has just given APC the south west larger votes . 3 Likes





This why many politicians hate Buhari and APC.

Buhari does not share money to party officials in a country where politics is seen as a means to personal financial gain.



It is the same reason many national figures who supported Buhari in 2015 are today being lukewarm . Even the ministers don't have access to free cash the way it was under PDP. Some of the ministers are feeling they are ministers under someone that doesn't give them enough leeway to steal with impunity. Only calculated stealing which is limited is only possible.



The same reason many are looking for Atiku. These people don't care about the future. They want a party and President who will use all resources available to make people enjoy today and let 2moro take care of itself. A leader who does not agree with the principle of enjoy today is considered wicked



Buhari is doing the right thing in a, wrong country . Even though I agree Buhari is slow in his style, his conservative nature in how public fund is spent is what we need for now to reformat our brain about politics and money. Secundus won the chairmanship position because of Gov Woke use of money to buy delegates according to saharareports.This why many politicians hate Buhari and APC.Buhari does not share money to party officials in a country where politics is seen as a means to personal financial gain.It is the same reason many national figures who supported Buhari in 2015 are today being lukewarm . Even the ministers don't have access to free cash the way it was under PDP. Some of the ministers are feeling they are ministers under someone that doesn't give them enough leeway to steal with impunity. Only calculated stealing which is limited is only possible.The same reason many are looking for Atiku. These people don't care about the future. They want a party and President who will use all resources available to make people enjoy today and let 2moro take care of itself. A leader who does not agree with the principle of enjoy today is considered wickedBuhari is doing the right thing in a, wrong country . Even though I agree Buhari is slow in his style, his conservative nature in how public fund is spent is what we need for now to reformat our brain about politics and money. 1 Like

Lol, Who gives a fook about an opposition party that's not in power and doesn't look like will be in power. Lmao



Some people have suddenly found consolation in PDP and Atiku after chanting Biafra for years 1 Like

Tell me why unity list will not work out....all deligate are all went home with cash from Governors.wike blow bustty for all delegate yesterday....PDP POWER!! 2 Likes

Youths come online to fight!!! Politicians come together to steal your common wealth!!!You guys should wake up,fighting online is just a show of shame!!!hausa,Igbo,Yoruba!!!Them dey use all una head!!!come together and make mockery of your politicians and you will see changes!! 1 Like

